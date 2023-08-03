Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 are the same lease price – Which EV would you choose?

After Kia lowered lease prices this week, the automaker’s EV6 is now the same price to lease as the Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric crossover. Which EV are you going with?

Hyundai IONIQ 5 vs. Kia EV6: Which EV is right for you

Hyundai and Kia are often grouped together because the former owns about a third of the latter, and the two share auto components and production.

However, they are not the same vehicles. Each automaker has a unique design philosophy that shows through each car. For example, Kia’s EV6 embodies the brand’s “opposites united” design vision with a new Kia logo, modern grille, auto sensor door handles, and more.

The EV6 electric sport crossover features the latest tech, including dual panoramic displays, an augmented reality head-up display, Meridian premium audio, and an onboard power generator (V2L).

Inside, you will find premium seating for up to five adults, up to 50.2 cubic feet of cargo space, and more.

Kia Drive Wise provides safety features such as a surround-view monitor, auto emergency braking with evasive steering assist, blind spot collision avoidance, and Highway Driving Assist 2.

2023 Kia EV6 Kia EV6 GT (Source: Kia) Kia EV6 GT 2023 Kia EV6 interior

For performance fans, Kia also offers a 576 hp EV6 GT version that will beat a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder off the line (and keep up with the Porsche Taycan GTS).

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5, on the other hand, has been deemed the ultimate family car (or for anyone who likes a versatile EV), checking all the boxes, including a bold exterior design, spacious interior, comfort, reliability, and safety. Like the EV6, the IONIQ 5 leads Hyundai into the EV era with a new design approach.

As such, the IONIQ 5 features a unique clamshell hood, flush door handles, and parametric pixel lights, giving a high-tech look.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

The inside of the IONIQ 5 features up to 59.3 cubic feet of cargo capacity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with an EV tech display, a 12.3-inch touch screen, and fully relaxing seats in the front.

Meanwhile, the IONIQ 5 and EV6 share the same E-GMP platform, providing a unique long base and 800 V fast charging capabilities. Here’s a breakdown of the 2023 electric models available below.

2023 trims EPA range

(miles) EPA-est MPGe

(combined) Horsepower Starting Price

(MSRP) Hyundai IONIQ 5 SE Standard Range 220 110 168 $41,450 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SE 303(RWD)

266(AWD) 114(RWD)

101(AWD) 225 $45,500 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SEL 303(RWD)

266(AWD) 114(RWD)

101(AWD) 225 $47,450 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited 303(RWD)

266(AWD) 114(RWD)

101(AWD) 225 $52,600 Kia EV 6 Light (RWD) 232 117 167 $42,600 Kia EV 6 Wind (RWD) 310 117 225 $48,700 Kia EV 6 Wind (e-AWD) 282 109 320 $52,600 Kia EV GT-Line (RWD) 310 117 225 $52,900 Kia EV GT-Line (e-AWD) 252 96 320 $57,600 Kia EV GT 206 79 576 $61,600 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 vs 2023 Kia EV 6

According to an incentive bulletin sent to dealers (via CarsDirect) this week, the Kia EV6 lease prices were lowered by $30 per month. This makes it the same price to lease as the Hyundai IONIQ 5 despite the higher MSRP.

In California, the EV6 Wind is $399 for 36 months, with $4,999 due at signing for 10,000 miles a year. The IONIQ 5 SE Long Range is also listed at $399 monthly, with $4,999 due at signing. According to the report, both vehicles will have an effective cost of $528 per month and can qualify for incentives, including the $2,000 California Clean Vehicle Rebate.

At the same price, which electric model are you taking?

