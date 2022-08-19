Kia’s new 576 HP EV6 GT will beat a Ferrari and a Lamborghini in a race

In the wake of a new era for the Korean automaker, Kia is releasing its fastest production vehicle yet: the 576 HP EV6 GT. The new GT EV6 will be available in showrooms starting at the end of this year.

Kia is following in its parent company, Hyundai, in its footsteps with its newest electric release. But, this is not just any new electric vehicle from Kia. This EV is a monster.

With 576 HP, the Kia EV6 GT can go from 0 to 60 in 3.4 seconds and tops out at 161 mph. In fact, according to an independent test by AMCI, the EV6 GT beat a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder in acceleration.

To handle this kind of performance, the new EV supercar comes with a dual motor e-AWD powertrain that powers all four wheels.

The 77.4 kWh battery pack powers a 160kW front motor and 270kW rear motor for a combined 576 HP and 546 pounds of torque. For comparison, a Ferrari Roma has around 561 pounds of torque.

Kia’s new EV also features 15″ front and 14.2″ disk brakes with quad-piston front calipers, stiffened chassis, and an electrically controlled suspension for optimal performance.

The EV6 GT sits on 21-inch wheels, while the exterior includes neon accents. On the inside, Kia is going for the sporty feel with racing-like bucket seats and a neon green dash.

Kia’s EV6 GT turns electric performance up a notch

Kia went all out with the EV6 GT. The Korean automaker includes different driving modes, including GT drive mode, my drive mode, and drift mode, in addition to the standard (eco, normal, sport, and snow) options.

The GT driving mode enhances the car’s performance by adjusting the motors, brakes, steering, suspension, and traction to optimal settings.

Steven Center, COO and EVP of Kia America, spoke highly of the automaker’s new chapter, saying:

The EV6 GT ushers in the next chapter of the Plan S electrification story for Kia, elevating the EV6’s thrilling performance and effortless drivability beyond expectations.

He added:

Moving toward our tailpipe zero-emissions goals has never been as exhilarating.

Perhaps, most importantly, Kia’s new EV model includes 800V fast charging DC capabilities, which can charge the battery 10 to 18% in less than 18 minutes.

The Kia EV6 GT will arrive at dealerships in Q4 when it goes on sale nationwide. Prices will be announced sooner to launch. Kia said all EV6 GT buyers will get a 1,000 kWh charging credit at Electrify America Stations.

