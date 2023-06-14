Kia’s new high-performance EV will pack over 600hp based on next-gen ‘eM’ platform

As the first to ride on the Hyundai Motor Group’s next-gen “eM” electric car platform, Kia’s upcoming EV, codenamed “GT1,” is expected to be a long-range, high-performance machine.

The Hyundai Motor Group, including Kia and Genesis, revealed its plans to become a top three global EV-producing powerhouse by the end of the decade after a big year in 2022.

A big part of the success is due to Hyundai’s first dedicated EV platform, E-GMP, which serves as the base for the automaker’s current lineup of electric cars, including the Hyundai IONIQ 5 SUV, IONIQ 6 sedan, Kia EV6, EV9 SUV, and the Genesis GV60.

The platform has already enabled Kia’s most powerful production car yet, the Kia EV6 GT. With up to 576hp and 0 to 60 mph in 3.4s, the EV6 GT beat a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder off the line (and it costs half the price of the Porsche Taycan GTS).

Kia EV6 GT (Source: Kia)

According to a new report out of South Korea, Hyundai has already finished specs for major drivetrain components, including the battery and motor for its first EV to ride on the next-gen platform.

Kia high-performance EV has +600hp, +430 miles range

South Korea’s ET News reports Hyundai Motor Group will install a massive 113.2 kWh battery and two electric motors (200 kW + 250 kW) for 603 total hp (450 kW) for its next generation “eM” platform, due out in 2025 at the earliest.

The GT1 will surpass Kia’s EV6 GT, its current fastest production car, with a maximum output of 576hp (430 kW).

Kia EV6 GT vs the world’s fastest supercars (Source: Kia)

The first vehicle to ride on the platform is codenamed Kia “GT1,” a high-performance EV with 434 miles (700km) to 497 miles (800km) range.

Riding on Hyundai’s next-gen “eM” EV platform, the GT1 is an E-segment passenger vehicle. Hyundai has previously said that the eM platform is being “specifically developed for EVs across all segments” while boosting range by 50% compared to current EVs.

The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 offers up to 303 miles EPA-est range, so a 50% increase would suggest over 450 miles on the new platform.

If the report is accurate, 113.2 kWh battery capacity would be among the highest of mass-produced passenger EVs in major markets. For example, the Mercedes Benz EQS features 107.8 kWh, the Tesla Model S has 100 kWh, and the Kia EV9 has 99.8 kWh.