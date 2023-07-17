Kia EV9 electric SUV launch starts strong with over 1,300 sales in under a month

Kia is already accumulating sales after beginning deliveries of its flagship electric SUV less than a month ago. Kia sold over 1,300 EV9 models in its first month on the market.

Kia drops first EV9 monthly sales report in June

After several months of teasing, Kia finally took the sheets off its new electric SUV in March. The EV9 is Kia’s top-tier model and its first three-row electric SUV.

Powered by the Hyundai Motor Group’s 800V E-GMP dedicated EV platform, the 2024 EV9 is the first to feature its fourth-generation battery tech. The electric SUV will be Kia’s second model to use the platform behind the EV6 electric crossover.

Kia says the EV9 offers “True SUV capabilities.” These include features like 7.8 in ground clearance, over 81 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first row, towing up to 5,000 lbs, and available dual-motor AWD.

As its flagship, the EV9 will also include the latest in-vehicle software and connectivity tech, including Kia’s most advanced Highway Driving Pilot, onboard power generator capabilities (through V2L), and OTA updates.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Kia reportedly began EV9 deliveries in its domestic market of South Korea on June 19, according to the Korea Economic Daily. The electric SUV gathered over 13,000 pre-orders in its first eight days on the market.

After less than a month after beginning deliveries, Kia has already sold 1,334 units. In its first month on the market, the new EV9 nearly outsold its first electric model, with 1,379 units sold in June.

More importantly, a Kia official said over 50% of pre-orders are from customers new to the brand. A similar situation is happening with Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 electric SUV.

Kia EV9 GT-line interior (Source: Kia)

Kia announced a new over $200 million investment last week to expand its West Point, GA facility to make room for EV9 assembly. The EV9 will be Kia’s first EV assembled in North America starting in the second quarter of next year.

Meanwhile, the EV9 is slated to go on sale before the end of the year. The electric SUV will be available in two powertrain options. The first is a standard 76.1 kWh battery with a 215 hp (60 kW) motor. You can also choose from an optional 99.9 kWh battery that will be available in a single motor with up to 300 miles range or a dual-motor 379 hp (283 kW) AWD configuration with 516 lb-ft torque.

Kia EV9 electric SUV models (Source: Kia)

Kia has yet to announce US prices, but based on the first European prices, we expect the EV9 to cost around $60K for the standard battery pack and upwards of $70K for the larger.

Electrek’s Take

Kia’s EV9 may hit the sweet spot of the market with its three-row electric SUV. The global SUV market continued expanding last year, accounting for around 46% of car sales, according to information from the IEA.

The automaker is using arguably the industry’s largest transformation to strengthen its brand with new bold designs, modern tech, and a slate of new EVs planned.

The EV9 is the largest of the automaker’s EV lineup (so far), but Kia plans to cover all major segments with electric models. The South Korean automaker has already revealed a smaller EV5 SUV concept that will sit between the Niro EV and EV6 and is planning an even smaller entry-level model (a Jeep Avenger-like rival) that could go by the EV3.