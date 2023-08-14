Leaked images show the new Kia EV5 electric SUV in full ahead of its official debut

Kia’s new EV5 electric SUV is not due for its official release until later this month. However, new leaked images show the compact SUV in full.

Kia EV5 electric SUV shown in full in leaked images

We got our first look at the Kia EV5 in concept form in March, a week after releasing its flagship EV9 SUV.

While the EV9 is Kia’s largest electric SUV so far, the EV5 will be smaller than the current EV6, Kia’s first dedicated electric car.

Like the EV9, the EV5 is also influenced by Kia’s new “opposites united” design philosophy, emerging throughout its lineup. New style features include a Digital Tiger Face up front, replacing its signature “Tiger Nose” grille.

Kia’s new electric SUV is slated to ride on The Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform, used to power EVs such as the IONIQ 5 and EV6. However, rather than using the 800V architecture, it’s expected to utilize a 400V system to accommodate a lower price point.

The base version will have more battery capacity than the EV6 (77.4 kWh), reaching upward of 82 kWh. A longer-range model is expected to feature over 600 kilometers (372 miles) of range.

Kia EV5 electric SUV concept (Source: Kia)

Last month The Korean Car Blog reported that the EV5 will be revealed at the Chengdu Motor Show in China, which starts on August 25. The report also noted the electric SUV would begin “within the standard 50 million won range,” or around $40,000. The long-range variant will start at around 57 million won (around $42,600).

Meanwhile, leaked images from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology show the Kia EV5 in production form.

As Electrek suggested, like several of Kia’s concept models, the mass-produced EV5 looks very similar to what the prototype indicated. The production EV includes the same unique front and rear headlights, basic shape, and design curves.

The EV5 will be produced in China and exported to international markets. It’s expected to include a 214 hp electric motor with 310 Nm peak torque and an LFP battery. Meanwhile, overseas models will consist of NCM batteries.

Electrek’s Take

At 4,615 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, and 1,715 mm tall, the EV5 will compete directly with the Tesla Model Y (4,750 mm L, 1,921 mm W, 1,624 mm H). The Model Y starts at just under $49,000 (263,900 yuan) with a CLTC range of 545 kilometers (338 miles).

Kia will also square off against domestic EV makers like BYD with the Yuan Plus (4,455 mm length, 1,875 mm width, 1,615 mm height), starting at $18,500 (134,000 yuan).

At $40,000, the Kia EV5 may be a good deal in the US. But, in China, it will face stiff competition. Furthermore, recent price cuts from top EV makers in the region are putting pressure on foreign automakers to keep pace.

For example, in June, Volkswagen slashed prices on its ID.3 by up to 16% to 119,900 yuan ($16.6L). As a result, ID.3 sales soared 300% this past month, with 7,378 units sold compared to just 1,819 in June.

Although Kia has yet to confirm or deny that the EV5 will make its way to the US, it may make sense. The Model Y cracked the top five in US sales through June as it gains momentum, outpacing the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Toyota Camry, GMC Sierra, Nissan Rogue, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. It also became the first EV to become the world’s bestselling car in the first quarter of the year.

Source: Autohome, The Korean Car Blog