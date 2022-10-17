Jeep’s fully electric Avenger Concept is built for off-roaders with ‘best-in-class’ capabilities

Jeep is charging ahead with its plans to become the “number-one electrified SUV brand” as it unveils its first pure electric vehicle, the Avenger. The rugged SUV maker says its new EV concept carries the Jeep brand into the future with “best-in-class capabilities” for on- and off-road driving.

In September, Stellantis-owned Jeep teased four new fully electric models to be launched in the US and Europe by the end of 2025.

Jeep is known for making rugged vehicles with exceptional off-road capabilities, which the automaker plans to carry into the new era of electric vehicles. The company is built on four values –freedom, adventure, authenticity, and passion – as it sets its sights on the EV market.

At the ParisMotor Show on Monday, Jeep says it will use these values to propel the brand into an all-electric future, revealing new details behind its flagship EV model.

Last month, the automaker said the Jeep Avenger will be the first EV model introduced to the European market with plans to hit showrooms in 2023. Meanwhile, while most automakers are introducing their largest models in electric versions, Jeep is going a different route, as the Avenger is designed for all terrains – off-road and city. Head of Jeep Europe, Antonella Bruno, claimed during the release:

The all-new Avenger will offer Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the European market. This modern, fun and emotional SUV will appeal to a growing set of customers who are looking for a capable, compact, modern and all-electric Jeep brand alternative to the current players.

Today, Jeep is giving us a closer look at its electric Avenger model with new details around specifications and an image gallery.

Jeep reveals specs and new images of the electric Avenger model

During a Jeep brand press conference, the company’s CEO, Christian Meunier, talked about their first fully electric model and how they wanted to retain features that make the “Jeep brand,” stating:

The Avenger has been designed as a Jeep vehicle from the outset, and the all-electric 4×2 model already offers some of the best-in-class capabilities that identify the Jeep brand. But we couldn’t help but wonder, what would happen if we injected the Jeep brand’s four-wheel drive electrified capabilities into a compact package, while retaining the brand’s unique design language, capability and personality?

The new Avenger is a small, compact SUV model at just 160.6 inches in length, smaller than the Jeep Renegade. The 400V front-mounted electric motor produces 156 HP and 192 lb.-ft. of torque.

The 54 kWh battery delivers up to 250 miles in the combined cycle but can reach up to 340 urban miles driven. It will be based on the CMP Modular Platform from Stellantis, primarily used for subcompact electric cars like the Peugeot e-2008.

Jeep claims its new EV can charge 20% to 80% in 30 minutes with 100 kWh DC fast charging.

On the outside, the electric model fully resembles the classic Jeep SUV look, with its signature seven-slot grille, slim LED lights, and aggressive tires. However, Jeep added thicker cladding, 200mm ground clearance, and built-in flood lights to add to its ruggedness and off-road abilities.

The electric Jeep Avenger is ready to tackle any terrain with several different driving modes for different conditions (snow, mud, sand, etc.) while utilizing Selec-Terrain and Hill Descent Control technologies.

European buyers in specific markets can preorder the Avenger before its launch early next year.

