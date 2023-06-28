Rad Power Bike’s RadWagon 4 cargo e-bike sees $200 discount to new low of $1,799 in New Green Deals

While most e-bikes are designed to carry a single person and maybe a backpack, the Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 4 takes cargo carrying to the next level. With a max payload of 350 pounds, you’ll find that the RadWagon 4 has a unique cargo rack on the back which can be used for carrying a wide range of things. In fact, Rad Power Bikes even sells a child’s seat that mounts to the back so you can take a ride with your kids. Today, we’re seeing the RadWagon 4 on sale for a new all-time low too, as it’s down to $1,799 from its normal $1,999 going rate through the end of the day. And, we also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Carry your cargo on the Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 4

Through the end of the day, Rad Power Bikes is offering its RadWagon 4 Cargo E-bike on sale for $1,799 shipped. Today’s deal comes in at $200 off the normal going rate, delivers $50 in additional savings over our last mention from the end of May, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it’s pretty rare for us to see this e-bike go on sale, only dropping in price a handful of times since launch.

This unique cargo e-bike from Rad Power Bikes is a great way to get around town this summer. It has a cargo rack on the back, which is perfect for placing groceries, your backpack, or even your kid. It has a total payload capacity of up to 350 pounds, and is the perfect way to carry around gear while you go from home to work and back again. Rad Power Bikes also sells a selection of accessories for the RadWagon 4, including a canopy, rear passenger pegs, a basket, and much more. Of course, being an e-bike, not a single drop of gas or oil is required to function here. The built-in battery will last up to 45 miles before it’s time to recharge again, and the RadWagon 4 can reach a top speed of 20 MPH. Check out our previous coverage to learn more.

Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X offers portable backup power on a budget at $200 low (Reg. $300)

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Yeti 200X Portable Power Station for $199.95 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Taking $100 off the usual $300 going rate, you’re looking at 33% in savings and only the second discount of the year. This is not only $50 below our previous mention from March, but also a new 2023 low. A lot of the power stations we feature at 9to5Toys as of late are of a much more capable variety, which makes today’s price cut on the Goal Zero Yeti 200X a notable option for those who can get away with something a bit more entry-level. It’ll provide 187Wh of energy to your setup, be it for just having some extra energy around the house in case of power failures or to tag along on tailgates and the like. There’s a full AC outlet on the front, as well as a car cigarette lighter outlet, dual USB-A 2.4A ports, and then the 60W USB-C PD port.

A more affordable way to bring some portable power into your setup, the previous-generation Sherpa 100 PD doesn’t rock quite as expansive of an I/O selection as the lead deal, but still comes centered around a capable 25,600mAh internal battery at $100. In place of full AC outlets, you’ll find a more mobile-friendly lineup of charging ports with a 60W USB-C port joined by a pair 2.4A USB slots. All packed into a rugged housing, there’s also a 10W Qi pad on the top. It too is seeing a $100 discount, dropping to the all-time low from its usual $200 going rate. For a better idea of what to expect, dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

ECOFLOW early Prime Day deals deliver up to $400 off its portable power stations from $189

The ECOFLOW portable power station early Prime Day deals start today. First up, you can now score the EF ECOFLOW 768Wh RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station for $499 shipped. Regularly $599, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $50 under the previous deal price and marks a new all-time low on this model since it hit Amazon back in late February. While there are certainly more affordable entry-level models out there, like this deal on the standard model RIVER 2 at $189 or the offer we spotted on Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X this morning, but the RIVER 2 PRO can power an entire campsite or loads of tech during power outages. The 768Wh capacity is joined an output of up to 1600W across 11 outlets including USB-C, your standard AC plugs, DC, USB-A, and more. It internal LiFePO4 battery is rated for up to 10-year of regular use and it takes only 70 minutes to full recharge with EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charging technology using a standard AC outlet.

Early Prime Day ECOFLOW deals

