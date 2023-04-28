Cruise the beach on Swagtron’s EB-11 fat-tire e-bike at $300 off, now $700 in New Green Deals

If you’ve been looking for a way to cruise the beach without using a lot of your own energy, then leverage the swappable battery in Swagtron’s EB-11 fat-tire e-bike. With up to 28 miles of riding per charge, and a 7-speed Shimano gear selector, this e-bike is ready to hit the trail or sand and tackle anything in its path. Normally $1,000, today it’s down to $700 which saves 30% from the typical rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Swagtron’s EB-11 e-bike is made for cruising at $300 off

Adorama is offering the Swagtron Swagcycle EB-11 Beach E-bike on sale for $699.99 shipped. Down from a $1,000 list price, and $989 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at one of the best discounts that we’ve tracked all-time. Though, it has fell as low as $600 back in October of last year. Perfect for hitting the beach or cruising the street, this e-bike has a lot of functions. With tires over two inches wide, this e-bike will easily handle riding on softer surfaces like sand or dirt with ease. On top of that, the Shimano 7-speed gear system will help when you want to do a bit more of the heavy lifting, though the 250W electric motor can kick in when you need a bit of help. The removable battery can power the e-bike for up to 28 miles per charge and even allows the EB-11 to ride at up to 15.3 MPH. Take a closer look at what the Swagtron EB-11 has to offer in our announcement coverage.

Hover-1’s motorcycle-style Altai Pro 500W e-bike sees very first discount at $414 off

Amazon is now offering the first discount on Hover-1’s new Pro Altai R500 Electric Motorbike. Dropping all three styles down to $1,885.99 shipped, you’d more regularly pay $2,300. Today’s offer amounts to $414 in savings while also landing at the best discount we’ve seen. This model just launched earlier this year and is now seeing its first price cut across the board. Hover-1 Altai Pro may arrive as an e-bike, but its design screams more motorcycle with a rugged frame that houses the 500W electric motors. It can travel 60 miles on a single charge and at top speeds of up to 28 MPH, all of which is thanks to the 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that refuels over night in 8 hours. Circling back to that unique frame design, there are two saddle bags, as well as storage racks, and not to mention the pair of 20-inch fat tires that help you handle uneven terrain. Hover-1 lastly outfits the Altai Pro with a headlight, taillights, turn signals, and side mirrors.

On a more affordable side of the e-bike market, Hover-1 also has its Instinct model that clocks in with a $799 price tag. This one trades in the more rugged motorcycle aesthetic of the lead deal for a traditional e-bike build that can still handle traversing 40 miles on a single charge. It just clocks in with a 15 MPH top speed thanks to the 350W motor and 26-inch tires. Still, at far less cash than the lead deal, this is a much more affordable option for getting an EV in your garage ahead of spring that also clocks in at $200 off and a new all-time low.

Get ready for off-grid power with this 60W solar panel

The official Rockpals Amazon storefront is offering its 60W Foldable Portable Solar Panel for $79.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a $150 normal going rate, our last mention was $100 earlier this month and today’s deal comes in at 20% below that. It also marks the third-best price all-time for this solar panel. Whether you’re looking to hit the trail this spring or just want to be able to power up without a normal wall plug, this is a solid choice all around.

While there’s the normal bevy of DC outputs here, which allow you to plug the solar panel into portable batteries for off-grid power, there’s also built-in USB ports making it even easier to use. There’s a 3.3A USB-A plug which is perfect for powering things like Apple Watch, your older smartphone, or other lower-power things. Then, there’s an 18W USB-C output which is enough juice to deliver fast charging to your iPhone, and also power some iPads. In fact, it’s also enough juice to top off most portable USB batteries if you need to recharge some of those on-the-go. Regardless of which way you use the USB ports, there’s no adapter needed to leverage them which makes it even easier to use. Plus, all of this happens with nothing more than the sun’s rays making it a green way to stay charged on-the-go.

New Tesla deals

