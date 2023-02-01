The most popular cargo electric bike in the US is back after major recall

Rad Power Bikes has announced that the RadWagon 4 electric cargo bike is once again available for sale. Orders for the model have opened again on the company’s site after it became unavailable following a November 2022 recall.

The major recall affected nearly 30,000 RadWagon 4 electric bicycles. In fact, the recall gave a rare chance for insight into the number of RadWagons e-bikes sold by the company.

The RadWagon 4 is widely considered to be the most popular cargo e-bike sold in the US, but thousands of riders were notified late last year that they should stop riding their RadWagon 4 due to a tire issue.

As explained in the recall notice from the CPSC, two issues affected the e-bike’s wheels. First, a misaligned rim strip could lead to an inner tube puncture. Secondly, the ribbed sidewall of the tire was also said to occasionally lead to an inner tube puncture.

Both cases could result in loss of control of the e-bike if either occurred while traveling at high speed.

Rad Power Bikes began sending out replacement part kits to affected owners, which included new tires, tubes, rim strips, and a free top tube bag; now, the company has re-listed the popular e-bike as available for sale on its website.

With the RadWagon 4 now available again for order, Rad is estimating shipments to begin in the Spring. According to the company, “We’re excited to be able to offer the ultimate cargo carrier for sale again, with orders placed today estimated to ship by mid-March.”

The e-bike has proven popular among families that use it for child transport as well as for those that do utility style trips such as grocery shopping.

It’s also become a popular base for modifications, including a solar-powered kid-and-cargo-carrier we covered last year.

I’ve tested the e-bike myself and even taken both of my nephews on the back. The cargo e-bike feels longer than a typical e-bike and can take some getting used to for riders that aren’t accustomed to long tail cargo bikes, but its heavy-hauling capabilities are unmatched by most traditional e-bikes on the market today.

The RadWagon 4 includes a 750W rear hub motor and a 672 Wh battery, offering a range of between 25-45 miles (40-72 km).

The e-bike tops out at 20 mph (32 km/h) with both a hand throttle and pedal assist support, making it a Class 2 e-bike in the US.

It is currently priced at $1,999, putting in the mid-range of prices. While we’ve seen other cargo e-bikes undercut the price, it is significantly more affordable than the pricier European cargo e-bikes we often cover.

To see the e-bike in action, check out my review video above.

