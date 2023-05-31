Jackery Solar Generator 1500 sports three AC outlets and 60W USB-C PD for $1,589 ($310 off) in New Green Deals

With summer on our horizon, you might be like me and thinking about going off-grid for a bit. The thought of just disconnecting from the collective internet and living for a few days in nature is alluring…until you realize you can’t charge your iPhone to take pictures or keep the drone powered to capture stunning sunsets. Or make coffee. We can’t not have coffee when camping. That’s where the Jackery Solar Generator 1500 comes in. Today, this portable power station combo is on sale for $1,589 which is $310 below its normal rate and marks the second-best price we’ve seen. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Jackery’s Solar Generator 1500 includes a panel and power station

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Solar Generator 1500 on sale for $1,589 shipped. Today’s deal comes in at $310 below the typical rate at Amazon, marking one of the most notable discounts we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. In fact, this is the second-best price all-time outside of when it hit $1,398 back at the end of December and beginning of January. This kit is perfect for running your campsite or home when the power goes out. In all, you’ll get the 1534Wh portable power station as well as a 100W solar panel in the package, which allows you to keep things running even if there’s no grid to plug into, and, of course, without any gas or oil, making this a greener (and easier to use) alternative to traditional generators.

A power station like this is really ideal for two main uses, but has a multitude of other functions too. For starters, you can keep it at home for when the power goes out. It supports up to 1800W of AC output from the three grounded plugs, and that’s enough to keep things like a fridge, freezer, or even small AC running in the summer or heater in the winter. However, the Solar Generator 1500 really shines on the campsite. With the three AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, another USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 plug, and even a car outlet, you’ll be able to power nearly anything in the middle of the forest. The solar panel will recharge it throughout the day and the battery will keep your campsite running at night. So, whether you’re wanting to use an electric grill, coffee maker, fan, or just charge your phone, this system is perfect for the task. In fact, in our hands-on review, we found it to be a great option to charge power tools, an e-bike, our e-truck, and more.

Save $700 on Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus eBike at $1,399 low through the end of the day

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite electric vehicles on the market, and today we’re tracking one of the best discounts to date on one of those. Clearing out the RadRover 6 Plus, this high-step eBike normally sells for $2,199, but right now you can drop it down to $1,399 shipped. That’s a whopping $700 off and delivering a new all-time low. Our last tracked discount was back in February for comparison, with a $350 price cut landing at $1,649. So today’s offer not only lands at that all-time low, but is also $250 below our previous mention.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range per charge with a 20 MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings. It has a high-step design that comes backed by a 1-year warranty, too.

Offering a completely different take on an EV, the RadWagon 4 is also getting in on the savings today. While not quite as steep of a discount as the RadRover 6 above, this model takes on a far more formidable form-factor for hauling gear around. Living up to its name, the RadWagon packs a rear-mounted rack that can be used to transport any kind of cargo with ease. That makes it a far better solution for going to and from the grocery store or helping out with any other kinds of errands. It’s now down to $1,849 as part of the sale, landing with $150 in savings through the end of the day. We further explore what to expect over at Electrek.

And last up, the RadCity 5 Plus Electric Bike is now also getting in on the savings after dropping down to $1,849. Normally you’d pay $1,999, with today’s offer amounting to one of the first discounts of the year. It matches our previous mention from a few months back at $150 off, as well.

As one of the most capable electric vehicles in the Rad Power Bikes stable, the recently-released RadCity 5 Plus steps up to deliver a 750W rear hub motor that allows the vehicle to hit up to 20 MPH top speeds. Its range can hit as high as 45 miles with pedal assist, and the 60mm spring suspension fork leads to a smoother ride than other models. Throw in the refreshed LED displays, hydraulic disc breaks, and five different speed settings and you’re looking at quite the compelling option for commuters that you can read more about over at Electrek.

Aventon’s Aventure e-bike goes over 45 miles per charge

Aventon is offering its Aventure Step-Through E-bike for $1,399 shipped. Typically going for $1,799, today’s deal comes in at $100 below our last mention from earlier this month and delivers a new all-time low in the process. In fact, prior to the drop to $1,499 the best previous best price in months we had seen was $1,700 back in December. With tires that are four inches wide, the Aventure is perfect for riding on the beach, mountain trail, or just down the street. This is reinforced with its included front suspension that has 80mm of travel which makes it even easier to go off-roading with comfort.

With the Aventon Aventure e-bike, you’ll really be able to tackle just about anything you come across. It has a 750W motor which is how it’s able to traverse so much under its own power. As a class II e-bike stock, there’s actually the ability to configure it for class III speeds if you’re somewhere that’s allowed. This means it can reach speeds of up to 28 MPH and ride for over 45 miles on a single charge. With a range like that, you’ll be able to ride over 20 miles one-way to work and still make it up on a single charge. The Aventon app lets you store ride as well, which means you can share those rides with family or friends as you compete to see who can log the most miles outside this summer. Of course, you won’t need any gas or oil for this e-bike to function, helping reduce your carbon footprint in 2023 as well. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about what the Aventon Aventure has to offer.

New Tesla deals

