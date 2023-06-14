Renogy’s 400W solar panel kit with 30A charge controller powers your summer RV trips at $391 in New Green Deals

Have you been looking for a solid way to cut down on your carbon footprint at home or on-the-go? Well, Renogy’s 400W solar panel kit is perfect for the task. It includes four 100W solar panels, all the wiring you’ll need for it, and even a 30A Wanderer PWM charge controller. Coming in at $391, you’re saving $79 here and also enjoying a new low that we’ve tracked. All you’ve got to do is supply the batteries to recharge. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Renogy’s 400W solar panel kit includes a 30A charge controller

Amazon is offering the Renogy 400W Solar Panel Starter Kit with 30A Charge Controller for $391.19 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $470 at Amazon, it just fell to $461 there and today’s deal saves another $70 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This kit gives you basically everything that’s needed to power your off-grid lifestyle, be that an RV, shed, or anything else. You’ll get four 100W solar panels here, the Z brackets, the Y branch connectors with pre-drilled holes, and even a 30A Wanderer PWM charge controller. With all of this, the only thing you’ll need to supply are the batteries to charge and you’ll be ready to go.

What could you use a system like this for? Well, it would be a great way to provide power to an RV while you’re on-the-go. The solar panels could be permanently mounted to the roof and provide up to 2kWh of electricity per day with just five hours of direct sunlight. That’s enough to run accessories in the RV while you’re traveling to or from a park without having to rely on other forms of generators. It’d also be great for offsetting some of your carbon footprint at home, too, thanks to how much power is generated by these panels. In fact, this system could entirely power your off-grid shed or tiny home if you have minimal electronics inside, keeping batteries charged for use in the evening when the sun goes down.

Segway Transformers GT2 electric SuperScooter now $700 off alongside Bumblebee GoKart PRO at $1,900

Last fall, Segway teamed up with Hasbro to begin launching a series of Transformers-inspired electric vehicles. Today we’re seeing the latest release go on sale, with the Segway Transformers GT2 SuperScooter dropping down to $3,299.99 shipped courtesy of Amazon. Today’s discount arrives as only the second chance to save since launching earlier in the year. It’s down from the usual $4,000 price tag, beating the last discount by an extra $200, and marking a new all-time low for the GT2 SuperScooter across the board at $700 off.

Segway’s new SuperScooter GT2 arrives centered around a more capable design with 6,000W 2-wheel drive motor system. There’s a massive 1,512Wh battery that powers the experience, which allows you to hit up to 43.5 MPH top speeds while accelerating from 0 to 30 MPH in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, suspension system for a smoother ride, and dual hydraulic disc brakes. All of that comes wrapped in a slick gray color scheme that’s themed around Megatron. There’s some small Transformers accenting throughout, but the electric scooter largely blends in with other EVs.

Also joining the lineup, one of the more signature Autobots is getting in on the savings. On sale for one of the first times, the new Segway Ninebot Bumblebee Electric GoKart PRO drops to $1,899.99 shipped. Typically fetching $2,299, you’re now looking at $399 in savings to go alongside the first price cut in months. It has sold for less, with the all-time low arriving back in March at $64 under this discount. Today’s offer though is the second-best price we’ve seen to date.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a dedicated Transformers fan or not, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun. But of course this is the Transformers variant, which comes decked out in a vibrant yellow color scheme fitting for the Bumblebee inspiration.

Juiced RipCurrent e-bike delivers 45 miles of riding per charge

Juiced Bikes is currently offering its RipCurrent e-bike on sale for $1,249 shipped with the code RIDE50 at checkout. Normally $1,699, today’s deal comes in at $450 off and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve seen here. In fact, this is one of the first discounts on the RipCurrent model, as we typically see the RipCurrent S go on sale. While the more expensive RipCurrent S has over 70 miles of range per charge, today’s deal can travel up to 45 miles before it’s time to plug back in. Add that to the eco-friendly design as it can be recharged at home, through a portable power station, or even with a solar setup, and you have a green ride to use this summer.

Not only does the Juiced RipCurrent run off battery power, but there’s a lot of other features that make it an eco-friendly summer ride. For instance, the torque and cadence pedal sensors measures pedal force 1,000 times a second to “precisely apply power proportional to your own effort.” This means that the bike can be run under its own power, but also combined with your own legs for an even longer range. You’ll also find hydraulic disc brakes here to for improved stopping power, an LCD display to show your speed, remaining battery, and how far you’ve ridden, and more here. Plus, the e-bike can reach speeds of up to 28 MPH, which means you’ll be able to ride to work quickly, efficiently, and without any fossil fuels as well. Learn more about Juiced e-bikes in our previous coverage.

