1,000 ultra-fast EV chargers are coming to city centers in the US and Europe

ADS-TEC Energy and JOLT Energy are rolling out battery-buffered, ultra-fast EV chargers in city centers in the US and Europe over the next 18 months.

ADS-TEC Energy‘s ultra-fast EV chargers are battery-storage-based, so they’re able to provide charging power of up to 320 kW without burdening the grid. That’s particularly useful in city centers since there usually isn’t space for electrical substations. The EV chargers can store energy for other uses, too, to help with site energy management.

Munich-based JOLT Energy specializes in installing EV chargers in urban areas, and it’s been deploying ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox ultra-fast charging systems in Germany for over a year. Those ultra-fast EV chargers are seeing a weekly average utilization of over 60% and growing.

Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy, said, “[O]ur charging solutions are ideally suited for … ultra-fast charging despite power-limited grid connections, take up little space, and are easy to install. With their large battery storage capacity and multifunctionality, they are a valuable platform for the energy transition.”

JOLT Energy has already ordered a high double-digit number of systems for 2023, but neither company named the cities where the ultra-fast chargers are headed. We’ve asked for that info and will update when we find out, as we’d love to try these EV chargers out.

Photo: ADS-TEC Energy

