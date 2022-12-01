This ultra-fast compact EV charger has an integrated battery – and it’s coming to the US

ADS-TEC Energy today debuted ChargePost, a compact battery-based EV charging system that enables ultra-fast charging without the need to extend the existing grid.

ChargePost is an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, electronics, cooling system, and charger in a compact container that ADS-TEC Energy says requires less than 21.5 square feet (2 sq m) of ground space.

Each ChargePost, which is 100% made in Germany, is equipped with two charging points that give drivers up to 300 kW DC power with one charging point and 150 kW with two charging points in use at the same time. It has a configurable 143 or 201 kWh battery capacity. Battery modules can be swapped out as needed, which increases the charger’s longevity. ADS-TEC says it only takes five minutes of charging at ChargePost for more than a 100 km (62-mile) drive.

The integrated charging cable with uncooled CCS1/CCS2 connector is at least 3 meters long. It has a 10-inch touchscreen interface and an “easy-to-use” payment terminal.

From the first half of 2023, ChargePost will be capable of feeding stored energy back into the grid, and it can also be paired with solar.

DS-TEC says that ChargePost can be set up quickly with a forklift and that its instillation is plug-and-play. Because it’s battery-based, it can connect directly to any existing, power-limited, low-voltage grid. That means it can be installed in a variety of locations, including inner cities and rural areas where high-voltage grids often aren’t available.

ChargePost is on the market now in Europe, and it’s expected to be launch in the United States in 2023.

