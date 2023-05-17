Rimac Nevera electric hypercar sets 23 records in single day, including fastest 0-249 mph time

Times of 0-60 mph simply aren’t enough when you get into the peak-performance, hypercar segment of electric vehicles. The Rimac Nevera has already done an excellent job demonstrating that it’s one of the highest-performing vehicles on the planet, but any doubt should now be dissolved as the electric hypercar smashed through 23 performance records – in just a single day, a record in it of itself.

Since its founding in Croatia in 2009, Rimac Automobili has been developing some of the most exciting and technologically advanced electric hypercars. Rimac’s first EV, the Concept_One, was introduced in 2016 and is considered one of the world’s fastest production vehicles at the time, although its production consisted of a mere eight vehicles.

Rimac’s Concept_Two debuted in 2018 and eventually evolved into its production form, renamed the Nevera. As EV enthusiasts, the Nevera represents much of the potential of electric hypercars, which can significantly outperform ICE counterparts without any emissions.

We’ve followed the Nevera’s progress over the past couple of years as it completed final crash tests, followed by some really cool winter test footage. Rimac has promised a larger scale of production for the Nevera – 150 units estimated to cost $2.4 million each.

Pricey indeed, but as they say, you get what you pay for. Six months ago, Rimac was touting world records for the top speed in an EV. Now, Rimac has verified another 23 performance records, declaring the Nevera as “the ultimate record-breaking hypercar.”

Credit: Rimac Automobili







Rimac breaks a record… for breaking records

According to news out of Europe today, along with video footage you can see below, Rimac took its Nevera to the track once again in search of more records. And it found them.

The records were broken at Germany’s Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) facility using its 4-kilometer (2.49-mile) straights. Each of the 23 records were independently verified by third-party companies Dewesoft and RaceLogic, who each had teams on site to ensure all equipment was in perfect working order.

Rimac’s latest wave of records was led by a 0-400 km/h (249 mph) acceleration time of 21.31 seconds. Other records include the quarter-mile, standing mile, and 100-0 km/h stopping distance. The team points out that the Nevera even outperformed its official 0-60 mph acceleration spec of 1.85 seconds, clocking in at 1.74 seconds. Rimac Group founder, Mate Rimac, spoke to the records:

Growing up I always looked at the cars that made history moving the bar for performance, in awe of the kind of revolutionary technology they brought to the road. That is what is driving me from day one – to develop new technology that redefines what is possible. Today, I am proud to say that the car we’ve created can get to 400km/h and back to 0 in less time than it took the McLaren F1 to accelerate up to 350km/h. And not only that, but it can do it again and again, breaking every other performance record in the process. If you had a Nevera and access to a track, you could do it too.

Hence why the electric hypercar costs so much, but giving those lucky 150 customers the potential to try and break performance records of their own is something you don’t see every day, especially in our world of EVs. Check out the documented record-breaking day from Rimac below.