$2.5 million Rimac Nevera deliveries move closer to reality following final crash test

Electric hypercar manufacturer Rimac Automobili recently completed the final crash test for its upcoming Nevera EV, capping off a four-year process to achieve global approval and market access. With the completion of this final test, Rimac Automobili can move forward toward production and deliveries to those 150 fortunate people who hold reservations.

Rimac Automobili was founded in Croatia in 2009 by Mate Rimac, and it has been developing technologically advanced electric hypercars since. Rimac Automobili’s first EV, the Concept_One, was introduced in 2016 and is considered one of the world’s fastest production vehicles, although its production only saw eight units.

Rimac followed up with the Concept_Two, debuting in 2018. This electric hypercar would eventually evolve into a production model renamed the Nevera, which promised a much larger scale of production compared to its predecessor – 150 units estimated to cost $2.4 million each.

Fellow speedsters at Porsche have spotted potential in Rimac Automobili’s technology and have made multiple investments. Together, the two formed the Rimac Group, which acquired supercar developer Bugatti, hinting at more electrified hypercars to come.

While Rimac Group’s new $224 million headquarters is being erected in Zagreb, Croatia, the electric automaker has been continuously toiling away to get its Nevera out to customers following delays during the pandemic. With Rimac’s latest news, those deliveries appear closer than ever, following global homologation.

Nevera say never, Rimac moves closer to customer deliveries

According to a recent press release, Rimac’s final crash test took place at the end of January and puts a bookend to 45 separate physical crash tests, and even more static passive safety tests.

The final crash was a side pole test conducted at 32km/h (~20 mph) simulating a side impact with a lamppost. Rimac explains that because there is very little of the car’s body and chassis between the post and the passengers, and very little energy is absorbed by the pole, this is one of the more grueling tests a vehicle can face.

That being said, Rimac is happy to report that its hypercar proved to be so effective at distributing the energy from the crash, the side door could still be opened after impact. The brave passenger – a 200,000 euro crash test dummy – experienced up to 25G of lateral acceleration during the test, yet all its load tests remained green by a large margin, an indication of safety for future human occupants.

Rimac Group founder and CEO, Mate Rimac spoke to the progress and eventual deliveries following his own Facebook post featuring the crash video below:

The Nevera was designed to excel in every area, with each component scrutinized and carefully engineered to deliver the best possible performance. For four years now we have been applying that same painstaking attention to detail to the safety of Nevera, with engineers working tirelessly on thousands of digital simulations and modifications to prototype vehicles, just to see their work destroyed during the crash testing process. All of their efforts have been absolutely crucial to the development of Nevera, and as this latest test concludes the Nevera crash-testing program, which brings us close to finally being able to hand over our next-generation all-electric hypercar to its first owners throughout the world.

As previously stated, Rimac Nevera production and deliveries will be limited to 150 units. Next, the vehicle will need to go through final range testing (currently claiming 550 km WLTP or 341 miles). As deliveries move closer, Rimac should also confirm the final price of the Nevera.

