Rimac launches new Energy brand to develop power storage solutions and megawatt chargers

Rimac Technology has announced the launch of a new brand called Rimac Energy, created to “accelerate the transition toward a sustainably powered planet.” The new division says it will leverage the larger Group’s expertise in EV and battery technology to develop energy storage solutions (ESS) as well as battery-buffered fast chargers.

Rimac Technology is an existing arm of the larger Rimac Group, which consists of Rimac Automobili – creator of the Nevera electric hypercar – and the Rimac Bugatti joint venture with Porsche. While the other two ventures focus on EV development and manufacturing, Rimac Technology builds batteries, converters, and other vehicle systems for its own Group EVs as well as other OEMs.

Rimac already has a dozen projects in place with other automakers, some of which include supplying battery cells, including a 46mm design we reported on last summer. To compliment its energy dense cells, Rimac shared it was working to slenderize the rest of its battery packs to deliver the best conversion efficiency rate as possible.

For example, Rimac previously stated the Nevera’s efficiency was at 67%, but the company’s goal is to develop modules that deliver an efficiency of 75% cells per pack before their aimed start production in 2025.

Now, Rimac Technology looks to leverage that advanced battery technology into stationary energy storage solutions through its latest brand – Rimac Energy.

Rendering of a potential energy storage solution (ESS) / Credit: Rimac Energy

Rimac Energy to scale to 10GWh production annually

Rimac Technology shared details of its new Rimac Energy business today, which will operate out of the company’s massive campus in Croatia. According to the company, it is focused on developing a product portfolio that includes “utility-scale ESS, commercial & industrial applications, and highly integrated battery buffered charging solutions.” All of which will be entirely designed, developed, and manufactured in Europe.

The new brand said it has slowly been assembling its team of 60 employees from within Rimac Technology over the last 18 months – all of whom are working on the brand’s first generation of stationary energy storage solutions. Rimac Energy director Wasim Sarwar Dilov elaborated:

At Rimac we have always been driven by innovation and a passion for pushing the limits of what is possible in the automotive industry. However, we recognize the importance of stationary storage solutions to power our planet sustainably. Given our track record in innovative battery technology, we believe we will play a vital role in building Europe’s future energy ecosystems, elevating it on the global stage.

To begin, Rimac Energy plans to provide solutions for large commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications, relaying that battery-buffered fast and mega-watt charging technology is already in development. It will first produce pilot systems for select customers this year, stating there are several projects already in discussion with customers.

After they are produced, Rimac Energy expects to commission the pilot projects in 2024 ahead of mass manufacturing planned for 2025. Once that process begins, Rimac shared that it intends to continuously scale to over 10GWh of capacity produced annually. Rimac Automobili founder and CEO Mate Rimac also spoke:

There is an urgent need for clean energy infrastructure to support the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid by providing storage and balancing capabilities. Given our head start in EV technology and dedication to sustainability, this path feels like a seamless progression for us. Our team is truly excited about creating solutions that make clean energy more accessible, as we strive to decrease our dependence on fossil fuels and foster a greener future.