Rimac announces Nevera, the $2 million next evolution of the Concept_Two electric hypercar

Rimac is today announcing the Nevera, the next evolution and production version of its Concept_Two electric hypercar.

Concept_Two has been in development for years now and Rimac has recently indicated that it will go into production soon.

Now the automaker is announcing the Nevera, a production-ready version of the car:

The Nevera is the production-ready iteration of the Rimac C_Two concept car, which was revealed at the International Geneva Motor Show in 2018. Since then, Rimac’s engineers have refined their new flagship on every level during an extensive development program, in the pursuit of the ultimate electric hypercar driving experience. With the majority of key components of the Nevera developed in-house at Rimac’s HQ in Croatia, all systems have been improved and enhanced since the initial prototypes to deliver on the ambitious performance targets set for at the beginning of the project in 2018.

Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili, commented on the announcement:

This is it. This is the car I had in mind when I embarked on the ‘impossible’ journey ten years ago. All our hard work has resulted in the Nevera – our record-breaking hypercar. This car was born to outperform, and to raise the bar, redefining the norm for performance cars. And not only in performance – but as an all-around package. When we first revealed the C_Two, we set our targets extremely high. There was nothing else that could even come close to matching the car’s cutting-edge electric powertrain and extreme performance. But for us, that was only the starting point.

According to the specs released by Rimac last year, the “Concept_Two” will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.85 seconds.

The acceleration is achieved, thanks to the car’s four independent electric motors that can put out 1,914hp and 2,300Nm of torque.

Interestingly, the rear motors are equipped with a two-speed gearbox, while the front motors are equipped with the more traditional single-speed gearbox for electric vehicles.

Those four motors are powered by 120kWh of energy capacity held in two new battery packs capable of DC fast-charging with CCS Combo.

Rimac decided to go with Lithium/Manganese/Nickel chemistry in cylindrical 21,700 cells, like the ones in Tesla’s Model 3. They are using 6,960 cells.

Aside from the 0-60 mph acceleration, the company also claims 0-100mph in 4.3 seconds and a quarter-mile in just 9.1 seconds, as well as a top speed of 258 mph (415 kph).

The company claims a 650 km (403 miles) NEDC range to Tesla’s “range of over 620 miles” (1,000 km).

A company executive said last that the C_Two will cost more than the $1 million, and they plan to limit the production to 100 units.

Now with the Nevera production version, Rimac has confirmed most of the those specs, but the electric hypercar is actually going to cost €2 million ($2.4 million) and they plan to make 150 units.

Deliveries are expected to start soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.