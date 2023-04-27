ROCKPALS’ 60W portable solar panel packs 18W USB-C PD at 47% off, now $80 in New Green Deals

Are you going camping this spring or summer? Well, be sure to pack ROCKPALS’ 60W portable solar panel in your go bag. It has built-in support for 3.3A USB-A and 18W USB-C without the need of additional adapters, making it quite easy to use. It’s also on sale for 47% off right now, down at $80 from a normal $150 going rate, marking the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Get ready for off-grid power with this 60W solar panel

The official Rockpals Amazon storefront is offering its 60W Foldable Portable Solar Panel for $79.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a $150 normal going rate, our last mention was $100 earlier this month and today’s deal comes in at 20% below that. It also marks the third-best price all-time for this solar panel. Whether you’re looking to hit the trail this spring or just want to be able to power up without a normal wall plug, this is a solid choice all around.

While there’s the normal bevy of DC outputs here, which allow you to plug the solar panel into portable batteries for off-grid power, there’s also built-in USB ports making it even easier to use. There’s a 3.3A USB-A plug which is perfect for powering things like Apple Watch, your older smartphone, or other lower-power things. Then, there’s an 18W USB-C output which is enough juice to deliver fast charging to your iPhone, and also power some iPads. In fact, it’s also enough juice to top off most portable USB batteries if you need to recharge some of those on-the-go. Regardless of which way you use the USB ports, there’s no adapter needed to leverage them which makes it even easier to use. Plus, all of this happens with nothing more than the sun’s rays making it a green way to stay charged on-the-go.

Gotrax’s G Max Ultra electric scooter hits 20 MPH top speeds with a 45-mile range at $650

Through the end of the day, Amazon is now offering the Gotrax G Max Ultra Electric Scooter for $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, you’re now looking at the first discount of the year at $150 off. This clocks in at a new all-time low, as well, beating our previous Black Friday mention by $30. Geared towards everything from casual rides around the block to commuting to and from the office, this high-end electric scooter delivers 20 MPH top speeds to pair with its 45-mile range and folding design that makes stowing away in-between rides a bit more convenient. You’re also looking at air-filled tires, an electric braking system, and LED display for tracking mileage, enabling cruise control, and more.

The Gotrax GXL V2 on the other hand is a much more affordable way to get in on the electric vehicle action. It currently drops down to $309, delivering $81 in savings from the usual $390 going rate. This model isn’t quite as well-equipped to handle more demanding riding requirements, but will get you around the block at up to 15.5 MPH.

Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 folding e-bike sees $250 discount to $1,399, RadCity 5 at $1,849

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite EVs across all of 9to5, and today we’re tracking a notable chance to save on one of its more compact offerings. The latest RadExpand 5 e-bike gets its name from a folding design that expands when it’s time to ride, and today you can expand some savings on the recent release by applying code EXPAND at checkout. Normally the electric bike sells for $1,649, but right now you can bring it home for $1,399 shipped thanks to that promotional code. Those $250 in savings deliver a match of the all-time low for one of the first times while arriving at a new 2023 low. Delivering a space-saving design, the RadExpand 5 merges all of the usual Rad Power Bikes features with a build that can fold closed when not in use. Its 750W electric motor can carry 275 pounds at up to 20 MPH over a 45-mile range, making it just as ideal for joyrides as it is for quick trips to the store. We found it to be a worthwhile option in our hands-on review from last spring.

Already one of the more affordable solutions in the Rad Power stable, the savings above is as good as it gets from the brand. But if you’re interested in an even more capable ride, the RadCity 5 Plus Electric Bike now drops down to $1,849. Normally you’d pay $1,999, with today’s offer amounting to only the second discount of the year and the best price since Black Friday at the 2023 low.

As one of the most capable electric vehicles in the Rad Power Bikes stable, the recently-released RadCity 5 Plus steps up to deliver a 750W rear hub motor that allows the vehicle to hit up to 20 MPH top speeds. Its range can hit as high as 45 miles with pedal assist, and the 60mm spring suspension fork leads to a smoother ride than other models. Throw in the refreshed LED displays, hydraulic disc breaks, and five different speed settings and you’re looking at quite the compelling option for commuters that you can read more about over at Electrek.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the ROCKPALS 60W portable solar panel on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the ROCKPALS 60W portable solar panel on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Sun Joe’s 14-inch corded electric mower ditches gas and oil falls to all-time low of $85

Install Wiser’s Smart Home Energy Monitor in your electrical panel to save this spring at $199