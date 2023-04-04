Install Wiser’s Smart Home Energy Monitor in your electrical panel to save this spring at $199 in New Green Deals

If you’ve been wondering why your electricity bill has been so high, it’s time to keep track of devices with the Wiser Smart Home Energy Monitor. It installs in your home’s electrical panel and can even do things like tell you when devices turn on or off. Currently discounted to $199 from its normal $311 going rate at Home Depot, this is a great way to track down those energy vampires and help save some cash this spring and summer. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Track down energy vampires with this monitor

Home Depot is currently offering the Wiser Smart Home Energy Monitor for $199 shipped. Normally $311 at Home Depot, today’s deal comes in at the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. In fact, it’s the best price we’ve tracked since back in May when it fell to $179. If you’re on the hunt to save as much energy as possible in 2023, then this smart monitor is the perfect addition to your setup. Designed to monitor your home’s electrical uses, this installs into your 120/240V panel with up to 200A service. You’ll get notified when devices turn on or off and also be able to know what appliances are using the most electricity in your home.

You can get an optional solar monitor to help make the most of your system and the mobile app allows you to monitor your home’s energy usage in real-time as well. Not sure how an energy monitor like this can help you? Well, it might not be immediately obvious what components of your home are using the most power, but this will help you track that down. If your fridge is older, it could cost you hundreds per year to run, if not more, so replacing it with a newer, more energy-efficient model could save in the long run. Plus, it’s possible that things are just running and sucking energy even when not being used, and leveraging this monitor is a great way to track those down and eliminate it from your home.

Greenworks’ 40V 18-inch cordless electric chainsaw includes an 8Ah battery for $304

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 40V 18-inch Brushless Cordless Electric Chainsaw Kit for $303.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $380 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. In fact, it’s only the second time it’s hit this price and there’s been just one time where it fell lower, which was to $289 back at the beginning of March. Ready to handle trimming your yard for spring, this chainsaw will be convenient to have at home year around. It has an 18-inch chain and bar and the included 8Ah battery can cut up to 150 slices from a 4×4 on a single charge. The brushless motor has twice as much torque as brushed versions, too. Plus, since it’s battery-powered, you won’t have to worry about gas or motor oil here, and spark plug changes will be a thing of the past as well.

Segway’s latest SuperScooter GT electric scooters now up to $500 off from $2,500

Segway is now offering its latest SuperScooter GT1 Electric Scooter for $2,499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,800, you’re looking at the first discount of the year and a well-timed spring discount to deliver the 2023 low. It comes within $100 of our previous Cyber Monday mention last year, and is the second-best discount of all-time since launching in August of last year. Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires.

Packed into a similar design as the lead deal, the SuperScooter GT2 steps up to an even more capable feature set. Segway is delivering an even faster electric ride thanks to a 43.5 MPH top speed powered by a 6000W 2-wheel drive motor that enables a 0 to 30 MPH acceleration in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, and 1,512Wh battery. This model of course then steps up in price, and arrives with a more fitting $3,499.99 price tag to match all of the high-end functionality. This is delivering a new all-time low from its usual $4,000 price tag. It’s $9 under our previous December discount from last year and amounts to $500 in overall savings.

New Tesla deals

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

Additional New Green Deals

