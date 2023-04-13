BYD to launch Dolphin hatchback in Europe this year as its most affordable EV

The BYD Dolphin hatchback has the potential to become the Chinese automaker’s most popular EV model in Europe as it will now enter major markets overseas this year. At a starting price of around 30,000 euros ($33K), the Dolphin will also arrive at BYD’s most affordable electric option.

Last summer, Build Your Dreams (BYD) announced expansion plans beyond China and Japan into Europe, where the conglomerate’s automotive branch shared it would begin selling three of its passenger EVs – the Han sedan, which we ourselves test drove, the Atto-3 crossover, and the Tang SUV.

BYD quickly followed up with some presale pricing for Europe ahead of initial deliveries in Norway and Sweden, which have since been followed by sales in Germany, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, the UK, and France. Last October, we shared news that BYD intended to bring a fourth EV – the Seal midsize sedan – to Europe as well.

BYD launched the Seal in China a year ago at a starting price below $32,000 to compete with the Tesla Model 3. Following the news of the Seal’s entry into European markets, the automaker’s head of sales for the EU shared that BYD was also considering bringing its Dolphin hatchback over as well.

Today we have learned that the Dolphin will, in fact, go on sale in Europe this year and could easily become BYD’s most sought-after model.

Credit: BYD

Dolphin to join BYD’s growing EU lineup as most affordable

Like previously announced plans for the Seal EV, BYD shared its intention to begin sales of the Dolphin hatchback in Europe before the end of 2023. The $33k Dolphin could serve as an effective tool in attracting European consumers with a growing appetite for low-cost, compact EVs.

Compared to the other four BYD models currently sold or on the way to Europe, the Dolphin is easily the most affordable. The model has a 45 kWh battery pack and will arrive at the aforementioned price point of 30,000 euros, while a larger 60 kWh battery promises 427 km (265 miles) of range and will be available for an MSRP of 38,000 euros (approximately $42,000).

The Dolphin and Seal also feature BYD’s unique blade battery technology and sit atop the automaker’s 3.0 platform. Looking ahead, BYD Europe’s head of sales, Pere Brugal, said the company will continue to expand its sales to all major markets in Europe in the second half of this year. Spain began sales last month and, according to Brugal, Italy will soon join the pack.

Brugal said the Dolphin will now be part of BYD’s sale expansion overseas but expects the hatchback to fare better in southern Europe, as its lack of all-wheel drive could deter consumers to the north who have to drive in winter conditions.