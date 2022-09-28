BYD presale pricing for its EV lineup in Europe will start below 40,000 euros

Following an announcement this past summer of its intentions to bring its EVs to Europe, Chinese automaker Build Your Dreams (BYD) has shared presale pricing for its first three vehicles to arrive overseas. The official premiere included additional specifications ahead of full details next month. Here’s what we’ve learned.

BYD Auto is an automotive subsidiary of BYD Co. Ltd. currently operating as one of the largest auto manufacturers in China. In 2021 alone, BYD produced over 320,000 BEVs, second in the country to only SAIC Motor.

As an EV automaker, BYD Auto has been delivering vehicles since 2008 when it launched a plug-in hybrid version of its F3 sedan. Since then, BYD has found plenty of success in PHEVs in addition to fully-electric passenger options.

Although the company has found success selling EVs in China, it has only recently begun to expand its sales reach in recent years. In regard to Europe, BYD launched its Tang EV in Norway back in 2020.

In August, the automaker announced plans to enter the Japanese market, including the start of sales of the Atto-3 this coming January. Shortly thereafter, BYD announced additional expansion to sell more passenger EVs in more countries throughout Europe. Deliveries are expected to begin there before they do in Japan.

Now, BYD has officially premiered three EVs for major markets in Europe and has shared plans for additional markets beyond that.

Starting presale pricing for BYD’s three models coming to Europe / Source: BYD Auto

BYD shares EV presale pricing for Europe, eventually UK

Following a premiere presentation earlier today, BYD shared details of its first three EVs now entering presale in Europe: the Han sedan, Tang SUV, and Atto 3 SUV. At a starting presale price of 38,000 euros, the Atto 3 especially could find a large audience of consumers in Europe looking for an affordable C-segment EV.

As you see above, the other two BYD EVs will start at a presale price of 72,000 euros in Europe. That price is quite a bit steeper, especially compared to current competitors in Europe. Note, these prices are for the German market in particular, and BYD says prices will vary by European country.

Speaking of which, the automaker says its immediate focus will be to take orders from European consumers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany to start. However, BYD says customers in the UK and France should be able to buy an EV before year’s end as well. BYD chairman and founder Wang Chuanfu said the company’s launch throughout Europe is one of its most monumental to date:

Europe is the birthplace of the auto-industry and has a strong spirit of innovation. Europeans are making a concerted effort to accelerate the transformation of automobile electrification, with Europe representing the main driving market for the advancement of new energy vehicles. As such, we are pleased that BYD can now grow electric car adoption simultaneously with the local markets. We look forward to working together with respected European dealers and industry partners to create high-end quality products with green technology, and bring diversified choices and experiences to more consumers.

When the BYD vehicles do launch in Europe, here are some of the performance specs consumers can expect to see in their shiny new EVs.

While this announcement should come as welcomed news for drivers in Europe, it is just a taste to start. BYD says it will share full details and specifications, including finalized pricing, next month during the Paris Motor Show 2022, taking place October 17 to 23. More to come, but until then, you can watch the full premiere video here.

