 Skip to main content

Mini electric bikes from BMW could be coming as soon as this year

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Apr 4 2023 - 11:37 pm PT
0 Comments
angell mobility electric bike Mini BMW parntership

Mini electric bicycles from the BMW brand may be here sooner than you’d think. That’s thanks to a new partnership with the French bicycle manufacturer Angell Mobility.

Automakers have been tripping over each other in a race to bring electric bikes to market lately, but they rarely produce them in-house.

Instead, most automakers partner up with existing bicycle manufacturers.

That’s exactly what BMW appears to have done when it decided to roll out one or more electric bicycles under its Mini brand.

We don’t yet have any imagery showing what those Mini-branded electric bikes will look like (which is why you’re looking at pretty studio images of Angell’s existing bikes), but we do know they’ll be produced at the Angell’s French factory based on Mini’s design. The bikes could be ready by the end of this year, according to Bike Europe.

Angell Mobility is fairly new company, founded in just the past three years. Despite its relatively young age, the company has already made a name for itself with two models of e-bikes based on a unique design that includes tech-forward features like app connectivity, turn signals, and integrated anti-theft systems that allows the company to guarantee the bikes against theft.

Automakers rushing to the e-bike market

BMW’s new partnership to make Mini-branded electric bikes isn’t the company’s first stab at the micromobility market.

BMW has unveiled concepts for high-powered electric bicycles as well as smaller electric scooters and even cargo electric bikes.

Several automotive manufacturers have also jumped on the electric bicycle bandwagon in the last few years, hoping to grab their own slice of the rapidly expanding market while eyeing the low barrier to entry for lightweight two-wheeled electric vehicles.

toyota douze e-bike
Toyota recently unveiled its own electric cargo bike design

Toyota recently unveiled its own front-loading electric cargo bike designed for heavy-duty hauling jobs and commercial activities.

Peugeot has developed its own diverse line of e-bikes, and Spain’s SEAT previously teamed up with Barcelona-based Silence to brand its own seated and standing electric scooters.

GM once developed an attractive-looking folding electric bicycle in-house, though the e-bike was unfortunately killed off early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Getting back up on the horse, GM recently showed off a much more aggressive HUMMER e-bike that was produced through a licensing agreement to complement the colossal and excessive HUMMER EV.

ŠKODA rolled out one of the weirdest electric bike/scooter concepts we’ve seen, though there’s no indication that it is headed for production.

Jeep has gotten into the high-power e-bike game via licensing agreements, though its similar attempt to co-develop an electric scooter was significantly less impressive.

rivian electric bike
Rivian is expected to roll out an electric bicycle design after the CEO confirmed two-wheeled work was underway

Rivian, the electric truck and SUV maker, recently expanded its trademark to cover electric bicycles. The company has also hired top talent in the electric bicycle industry, making a move toward e-bikes even more likely.

VinFast, a Vietnamese-based electric maker, also recently showed off four interesting new e-bike models.

Swedish electric car maker Polestar has announced that it will develop its own electric bicycles.

Even motorcycle manufacturers like Harley-Davidson, Ducati, and BMW Motorrad have gotten into electric bicycles and scooters, though Harley’s results and those from Ducati have been much more impressive than BMW’s.

With all of these different automakers eyeing the electric bicycle market, one thing is for sure: this isn’t the last time we’ll see a car company’s badge on the front of a two-wheeler.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

ebikes

ebikes
BMW

BMW
MINI

Author

Avatar for Micah Toll Micah Toll

Micah Toll is a personal electric vehicle enthusiast, battery nerd, and author of the Amazon #1 bestselling books DIY Lithium Batteries, DIY Solar Power, The Ultimate DIY Ebike Guide and The Electric Bike Manifesto.

The e-bikes that make up Micah’s current daily drivers are the $999 Lectric XP 2.0, the $1,095 Ride1Up Roadster V2, the $1,199 Rad Power Bikes RadMission, and the $3,299 Priority Current. But it’s a pretty evolving list these days.

You can send Micah tips at Micah@electrek.co, or find him on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Micah Toll's favorite gear

Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike sale

Best $999 electric bike ever!

Rad Power Bikes sales

Rad Power Bikes sales

Great e-bikes at great prices!