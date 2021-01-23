Peugeot has just launched its latest electric bicycle model, known as the Peugeot eC01 Crossover.

The company has made impressive strides in the electric bicycle market lately, with a half dozen crossover-style models launched late last year.

Now the Peugeot eC01 Crossover adds a new Bosch-powered step-through frame to the list.

Designed and manufactured in France, the bike features a classic upright seating position to give riders a lofty vantage point of the road ahead.

The 57 mm (2.25″) wide Schwalbe Hurricane tires help the bike clear obstacles better than the narrow tires typically found on dedicated urban-only e-bikes.

A front suspension fork ensures that the bike can tackle tougher riding than typical urban e-bikes, while the inclusion of fenders and a rear rack provide the utility that most e-bike commuters require.

The Peugeot eC01 Crossover sports a Bosch Performance CX mid-drive motor paired with a removable 500 Wh battery hidden within the frame. The company claims that the battery is sufficient for up to 120 km (75 mi) of range, when used in the lowest assist level.

The mid-drive motor is rated for 63 Nm of torque, and Peugeot paired a 10-speed Shimano Deore transmission to ensure riders have a wide range of gears to apply that torque to the ground on various inclines.

Shimano MT201 hydraulic disc brakes come standard to increase stopping power while also reducing maintenance.

The Peugeot eC01 Crossover e-bike is available now for a price of €3,199 incl. VAT, or approximately US$3,900).

The Peugeot eC01 Crossover improves upon previous eC01 models that featured rear rack batteries

Electrek’s Take

I’m actually pretty interested in Peugeot’s e-bike lineup. I first stumbled upon the company’s e-bikes at the Paris Motor Show, where they were a side exhibit tucked away behind Peugeot’s “real” vehicles.

For European-built electric bicycles, the prices seem more than fair. It costs much more to build these e-bikes in the EU than in Taiwan, though the price difference is normally larger than this.

The specs aren’t at the level of some other high-end e-bikes, but that’s ok for most riders just looking for a dependable city e-bike built tough enough for the occasional curb hop or “whoops I didn’t realize there were a couple stairs here” situations.

Next time I’m in Paris I’m going to need to find a way to get on one of these e-bikes.

Until then, let’s hear what you think of Peugeot’s latest model. Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below!

