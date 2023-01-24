2024 Polestar 2 debuts with first-ever RWD option, new motors, added range, and more

This morning, Polestar shared details of its upcoming 2024 model year Polestar 2 sedan that features upgrades well beyond the cosmetic. In addition to a revamped front end to match its 3 SUV sibling, the 2024 Polestar 2 will arrive with upgrades to its battery and motors, delivering more power and acceleration. Additionally, the newest Polestar 2 will be the brand’s first model to offer a rear-wheel drive configuration, contributing to the EV’s best range to date.

Polestar ($PSNY) is a relatively young EV automaker that just capped off a successful 2022 by surpassing its delivery target of 50,000 EVs. These sales were led by its first all-electric model, the Polestar 2 “fastback.”

The Polestar 2 debuted in three years ago as a 2021 model and has continued to grow in popularity since. It is currently sold in 27 different markets and surpassed 100,000 total units sold in late 2022. We’ve tested multiple variations ourselves including the Long Range Single Motor (FWD) version as well as the 2023 Dual Motor. Most recently, we took the performance BST Edition 270 out around San Francisco and had a blast.

While the Polestar has delivered the 2 in a variety of powertrains and continued to upgrade its technology over-the-air and through additional model years, the automaker has yet to deliver a rear-wheel drive version of any of its EVs.

With today’s announcement, a RWD Polestar 2 will soon be available as a 2024 model and features some of the same design features as the brand new Polestar 3 scheduled to arrive this year as well. Check out the first official images of the 2024 Polestar 2. Notice the new front end?

Source: Polestar









2024 Polestar 2 sees RWD, 30 miles of additional range

Polestar shared details of its 2024 model year 2 earlier today, showcasing some of the upgrades the all-electric fastback will be packing both inside and out. Unlike many EV refreshes we see each year (a’hem, Nissan LEAF) the latest Polestar 2 received some significant additions, beginning with its front grill.

2024 will bring a new front end to the Polestar 2 that “sees” instead of “breathes.” This design is called “SmartZone” and recently debuted as a feature on the upcoming Polestar 3, representing new design language for the EV brand going forward. SmartZone consists of several forward-facing sensors, a front-facing radar, heating wires, accelerometers, and ultrasonic sensors that combine to operate as a “smart eye” with ready-to-react safety technology.

Moving inward, this model year refresh offers a helluva lot more than sensors on its front end. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath elaborated:

Typically in the car industry, a facelift introduces superficial visual changes that often destroy the original intention of the car’s design theme. With the new model year Polestar 2, we rather went below the surface and upgraded substantial tech and mechanical components of the electric drivetrain. This is the best Polestar 2 yet, and with the updated front design with the new SmartZone, the best looking one, too.

As Ingelath says, the three latest Polestar 2 variants will each see performance upgrades thanks to new batteries and updated powertrains, foregoing the previous FWD configuration in favor of power from the rear wheels.

As you’ll see in the table below, Polestar’s new motor will offer an increase of power output from 231 hp to 299 hp. With the new RWD configuration, the 2024 Polestar 2’s 0-60 mph acceleration has shaved off 1.1 seconds, down to 5.9 seconds.

The two Dual Motor versions of the Polestar 2 are now rear wheel biased (primary drive source), delivering a completely re-balanced setup and torque-ratio. The result is overall efficiency and higher performance, particularly in terms of horsepower, torque, and overall acceleration.

Future Polestar 2 drivers will soon be able to disengage the front motor entirely when not needed, adding range and efficiency to their drive. By utilizing this new feature, the Dual Motor Polestar 2 can now achieve the same range (up to 270 miles) as the 2023 Single Motor variant.

Lastly, the new RWD Single Motor Polestar 2 gets a slightly larger battery pack, allowing for up to 300 miles of all-electric range (compared to 270 in 2023 FWD version). Check out the full spec comparison below.

Polestar 2 Variant Powertrain Battery

Capacity Expected EPA Range (Preliminary) Power Torque Acceleration

(0-60 mph) Max Charging

Speed (DCFC) Long Range Dual Motor (w/Performance Pack) AWD 78 kWh Up to 270 miles 455 hp (335 kW) 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) 4.1 seconds 155 kW Long Range Dual Motor AWD 78 kWh Up to 270 miles 421 hp (310 kW) 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) 4.3 seconds 155 kW Long Range Single Motor RWD 82 kWh Up to 300 miles 299 hp (220 kW) 361 lb-ft (490 Nm) 5.9 seconds 205 kW

Other new features include upgraded 20-inch forged alloy wheels in the Performance Pack that align with the Polestar 3 design, plus Driver Awareness features are now standard. For example, in North America, the Pilot Pack will also now come standard on both Dual Motor versions of the 2024 Polestar 2.

Additionally, any Performance Pack upgrades now automatically include the the Plus Pack as well. That entails a Harman Kardon premium sound system and panoramic glass roof in addition to the Brembo brakes, 20-inch forged alloy wheels, Öhlins Dual Flow Valve dampers, software upgrade, and signature gold seat belts in the Performance Pack.

The 2024 Polestar 2 is available for order now and deliveries to customers are expected to begin later this year.