Polestar 3 proves EVs don’t need front grilles, going from ‘breathing to seeing’

Polestar is defying the odds in the new era of electric vehicles. The company’s first electric SUV, the Polestar 3, is, indeed, a vehicle for the modern era, proving EVs don’t need a front grille with what it calls the “SmartZone.”

The Polestar 3 was officially unveiled a few months ago with a range of up to 300 miles and a starting price of $83,900. The electric SUV incorporates a unique Scandinavian minimalist design featuring a new aerodynamic profile and a powerful, wide stance.

The design team was tasked with creating something visually familiar to buyers by incorporating the hallmarks of an SUV and bringing it into the modern, electric era. That means the front grille as well.

The front grille served a purpose in gas-powered vehicles, acting as an airway to keep the engine from overheating. Now that the auto industry is undergoing a massive transformation from combustion to fully electric, everything is changing.

Most automakers have tried to redesign ICE vehicles to align with (what they assume) buyers are interested in.

Polestar is taking a different approach by replacing the front grille with what it calls the “SmartZone.” Thomas Ingelath explained how the Polestar 3 is built for the modern era, saying:

This car has been designed as a Polestar from the start and features new defining characteristics for us – like the dual blade headlights, SmartZone and front aero wing.

As standard, the Polestar 3 features five radar modules, five external cameras, and twelve external ultrasonic sensors to support user safety.

Polestar 3 (Source: Polestar)

However, the SmartZone, located below the front aero wing, features several forward-facing sensors, a front-facing radar, heating wires, accelerometers, and ultrasonic sensors. The SmartZone essentially operates as a third “smart eye,” bringing advanced awareness, prevention, and protection with ready-to-react technology.

As the Exterior Designer Subum Lee puts it, the Polestar 3 goes from:

Breathing to seeing

Polestar wanted to showcase the technology rather than trying to hide it behind a fake grille, which the company says “shows the paradigm shift going from combustion to electrification.” Check out the full video below as Lee explains the Polestar 3’s SmartZone.

Electrek’s Take

The Polestar 3 is a beautiful EV inside and out. There’s no denying that. Perhaps, more importantly, the automaker is proving people want sustainable, zero-emission vehicles, even if they are “built for the modern era” with unique designs.

I, for one, am a big fan of the Polestar 3’s design, especially the front. The sleek, aerodynamic look does not need a front grille. Polestar is challenging itself and the auto industry to improve by accelerating the change to a fully electric, zero-emission future.

The EV maker continues expanding and is now sold in 27 countries across the globe. Watch out for Polestar in 2023. The company is making big moves.

How do you guys feel about the Polestar 3 design? Let us know in the comments.