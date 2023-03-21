Save $1,500 on RYOBI’s 48V 30-inch electric riding mower at $2,499 in New Green Deals

Spring is here, and you might be about to break out the mower and get to cutting the grass. If you’re still using a gas-powered mower, it’s time to upgrade. That’s where RYOBI’s 48V 30-inch electric riding mower comes in. Delivering a 30-inch cut capacity with a battery-powered design, this mower ditches the gas motor to remove the necessity of using gas or oil for lawn chores. It’s on sale for $2,499 right now, which is a full $1,500 off its typical rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Finally ditch gas and oil this spring

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 48V 30-inch Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $2,499 shipped. Today’s deal comes in at $1,500 in savings which is 38% off the typical $3,999 list price. This price also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked as well. While not the brand-new lithium-ion version that we wrote about the other day, this electric riding mower is still a great way to kick gas and oil to the curb.

RYOBI’s 30-inch 48V riding mower leverages a 50Ah 48V lead-acid battery that runs the three brushless motors. A single charge of the battery will net around one acre of mowing, or around an hour of runtime before you need to plug back in. There’s two steel blades underneath that combine to provide a 30-inch cutting deck which makes it a great option for homeowners with fences as it still fits through the gate with ease in most scenarios. The deck itself has seven height positions that you can choose from starting at 1.5 and going up to 4.5 inches so you can really dial it in. On top of that, you won’t need a single drop of gas or motor oil for this mower, and yearly maintenance is cut down to a minimum compared to a standard ICE motor.

Jackery’s latest Explorer Pro power stations on sale this spring from $999 (Save $100+)

Amazon is now offering Jackery’s new Explorer 1500 Pro power station for $1,529 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $1,699, today’s offer amounts to $170 in savings while marking only the third discount since being revealed at the very beginning of the year. It’s matching the best price we’ve seen since it began shipping, too. As the latest addition to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1500 Pro arrives as one of its more capable offerings that comes centered around 1,512Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

After just launching late last fall, one of the very first chances to save on Jackery’s latest portable power station is now live. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Explorer 1000 Pro is now down to $999 after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,099, you’re looking at $100 in savings to go alongside a match of the all-time low and only the third time we’ve seen it drop this low.

As another one of the latest additions to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1000 Pro arrives as one of its more capable offerings that comes centered around 1,002Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Trim your yard up as we head into spring

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20V Cordless 14-foot Pole Chainsaw for $129 shipped. Down from $169, today’s deal marks the first major price drop that we’ve seen since last summer. In fact, it marks the second-best price that we’ve seen since it hit $98 back in July of 2021. Perfect for getting your yard ready for spring, this pole trimmer will get your trees in tip-top shape as the weather warms up. There’s up to 14 feet of reach with the extension pole and you’ll find the angled head and blade allow for reaching where straight trimmers just can’t get to.

The included 4Ah battery pack allows for extended runtime compared to smaller models and there’s a charger included as well so you can always be ready to go. Of course, being battery-powered means no motor oil or gas will be required, and maintenance is minimal. Not sure what you’d need a trimmer like this for? Well, often there are low-hanging branches on trees that can get in the way of proper airflow through the leaves or possibly are hanging off of a branch below precariously. This allows you to trim things up without having to hire a professional service, saving you both time and money this spring.

