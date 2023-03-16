RYOBI’s new 80V brushless riding mower sees one of its first discounts to $5,799 ($700 off) in New Green Deals

RYOBI was known for using older lead acid batteries in its riding mowers for years, but that’s no longer the case. With the introduction of its 80V brushless mower line, we now have lithium-ion powered riding mowers from the well-known brand, delivering user-swappable power options here. You’ll find the power equivalent of around a 28HP gas engine here as well as a unique bagging system all for $5,799. This is over $700 below its normal going rate at Home Depot, and marks one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked since it launched. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

RYOBI goes user-swappable with 80V riding mower

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide range of yard tools on sale. Our favorite discount is the new RYOBI 80V HP Brushless 30-inch Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower for $5,799 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $6,500, today’s deal saves you over $700 and also marks one of the first discounts we’ve tracked on the new lithium-ion riding mowers from RYOBI. For years, RYOBI’s battery-powered mowers have used older lead acid technology for power, but now we’re finally moving on from that to lithium-ion. This means you can swap the batteries out if more mowing time is needed and also allows for replacing them down the road should the health start to go down. You’ll find the 80V batteries here deliver a power equivalent to around a 28 HP gas engine without having to deal with gas, oil, filters, spark plugs, or the noise associated with normal riding mowers. There’s an LCD display that shows runtime, battery life, and more while the mobile app lets you monitor charge time and battery life remotely.

On top of all those features, the iDrive system in RYOBI’s 30-inch riding mower uses a one-handed joystick to steer and maneuver the mower around, which is very different then typical zero-turn mowers. This makes it easier to drive, and something that will just be nicer to use overall. Underneath the mower, there’s a 30-inch cutting path and you’ll find an upgraded bagging system with a Bagger Boost accessory that sends a 700 CFM gust of air through the chute to clear potential clogs as you mow. All of this to say, if you’re looking for a way to kick gas and oil (or lead acid batteries) to the curb, then RYOBI’s latest riding mower is for you.

Greenworks is helping you save some green this week in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day with a new sale that’s taking 20% off a collection of its popular electric outdoor tools. Just apply code GETLUCKY at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is also free on orders over $100, with just about all of the discounts qualifying. While you’ll want to peruse all of the listings on this landing page first, our favorite price cut of the batch has the flagship Greenworks 60V 25-inch Electric Lawn Mower marked down for one of the first times. Dropping from the usual $750 going rate, now you can score this electric tool for $599.99. That’s $150 off the going rate and the second-best price ever, coming within $1 of the all-time low. This is the first discount since last spring, as well.

Centered around a 25-inch deck size and powered by a pair of 60V batteries, this self-propelled electric lawn mower from Greenworks is the perfect upgrade ahead of spring to finally ditch gas and oil from the equation. It can handle cutting the grass for 80 minutes on a single charge, covering 2/3 of an acre in the process. Each of the batteries are interchangeable with Greenworks’ other tools, and you’re also getting a charger in the box that rounds out the package.

Use Sun Joe’s corded electric tiller/cultivator to prep your garden for spring at $77 (45% off)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A Corded Electric Tiller and Cultivator for $77.26 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $141 at Amazon, today’s deal comes with stacking discounts as it just fell to $97 there before the on-page coupon dropped another $20 off. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, and saves a total of more than 45%. Ready to get your garden prepped for spring, this tiller/cultivator can clear a 16-inch wide path at up to 8 inches deep in just seconds. You can control weeds where needed and just turn the ground over to prep for planting. There are three positions for the wheels and you’ll find six steel angled tines for added durability and longevity of the system. Being corded electric, you won’t have to worry about normal maintenance like oil and gas, spark plugs, or other things.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the RYOBI 80V riding mower on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the RYOBI 80V riding mower on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.