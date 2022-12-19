Start your solar journey with Renogy’s 100W panel/controller kit at $145 in New Green Deals

Getting started with solar power might not always be the easiest thing. But, today, we’re taking a look at a bundle kit that includes the panel, charge controller, and cords to get started with solar power. The 100W 12V Renogy panel can produce up to 400Wh of electricity per day with just four hours of sunlight, and there’s an included 30A charge controller too. On sale for $145 at Amazon, this marks the best price that we’ve seen since August, saving you 15% from its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Get started with solar power easy

Amazon is offering the Renogy 100W 12V Solar Panel Bundle Kit for $144.99 shipped. Down 15% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked since August when it hit $119, and is also among the lowest that we’ve seen all year. This kit is all-encompassing to get you up and going with solar power. There’s a 100W 12V panel that’s capable of producing up to 400Wh of electricity per day with just four hours of sunlight, which is the heart of the system. Then, you’ll find a 30A charge controller that lets you hook the solar panel up to batteries and other devices with ease. Plus, it’s pre-drilled and comes with plug-and-play cables which let you easily hook the kit up to most systems you might have.

EcoFlow launches annual Christmas sale

Headlining all of this year’s holiday deals on green tech and more, a staple here at Electrek is getting in on the savings. Kicking off its annual Christmas sale, EcoFlow is delivering a collection of its popular portable power stations to ensure you’re ready for winter storm power outages or any upcoming off-grid trips. Delivering some of the best prices of the holiday season, you’ll be able to save on everything from portable power stations to solar panels and other packages for refueling away from home.

Alongside those top picks, all of the discounts now live in the EcoFlow Christmas sale will be fittingly live through December 26. So there’s still time left to lock-in some of the season’s best discounts before the winter holiday festivities come to an end.

ecobee’s latest HomeKit Smart Thermostats see winter discounts from $159 at Amazon

Cold winter weather is finally beginning to roll in across much of the country and to help keep your space comfortable over the next few months, Amazon is now discounting the latest flagship ecobee Smart Thermostat to $219 shipped. As one of the first chances to save since launching earlier in the fall, this is down from the usual $250 going rate and coming within $10 of the Black Friday mention last month. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past. Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before. Though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Alongside the flagship smart climate controller, Amazon is also discounting another one of the new ecobee Smart Thermostat models. This version with integrated Alexa is now sitting at $159 via Amazon from its usual $190 price tag in order to mark the second-best discount to date. This model packs much of the same redesigned housing as the lead deal, just with a toned down feature set. It still has onboard Alexa, but from there ditches the integrated Siri access as well as the temperature sensor found above. There’s still HomeKit support though! As well as all of the other automation tech to make sure you stay comfortable this fall and into winter.

