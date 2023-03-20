Use CRAFTSMAN’s cordless electric pole saw to trim your trees as spring arrives at $129 in New Green Deals

As today is the first official day of spring, you’ll want to get ready to trim your yard up and get it ready for warmer weather with spring and summer parties on the horizon. That’s where CRAFTSMAN’s 14-foot cordless pole saw comes to play. It’s on sale for $129 right now, which is the first major price drop that we’ve seen since last summer when the same deal came around back in May. With no gas or motor oil, this electric pole saw can reach up to 14 feet and take care of branches that need to come down from your tree. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Trim your yard up as we head into spring

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20V Cordless 14-foot Pole Chainsaw for $129 shipped. Down from $169, today’s deal marks the first major price drop that we’ve seen since last summer. In fact, it marks the second-best price that we’ve seen since it hit $98 back in July of 2021. Perfect for getting your yard ready for spring, this pole trimmer will get your trees in tip-top shape as the weather warms up. There’s up to 14 feet of reach with the extension pole and you’ll find the angled head and blade allow for reaching where straight trimmers just can’t get to.

The included 4Ah battery pack allows for extended runtime compared to smaller models and there’s a charger included as well so you can always be ready to go. Of course, being battery-powered means no motor oil or gas will be required, and maintenance is minimal. Not sure what you’d need a trimmer like this for? Well, often there are low-hanging branches on trees that can get in the way of proper airflow through the leaves or possibly are hanging off of a branch below precariously. This allows you to trim things up without having to hire a professional service, saving you both time and money this spring.

EGO Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower now $100 off before spring at $399, more from $228

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $349 shipped. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at the best discount to date thanks to the $150 savings applied today. This clocks in at $50 under our previous mention and is the lowest we’ve seen this year. Powered by a 5Ah battery and rapid charger that are included in the box, this EGO Power+ mower arrives with a cordless design that can tackle medium-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime. Alongside a 21-inch cutting deck, there’s also 3-in-1 bagging features for bagging, mulching, and side discharging cut grass. Spring is right around the corner, making today’s discount a great chance to start off the new season on the right foot with a chance to ditch gas and oil from your lawn care routine while saving some cash along the way.

Also seeing a discount today courtesy of Amazon, the EGO Power+ 18-inch 56V cordless chainsaw is also marked down for one of the very first times. Dropping down to $315.61, this electric offering is now matching the all-time low from the usual $379 price tag. It’s one of the first chances to save since launching last summer, and delivers much of the same integration with the EGO Power+ 56V ecosystem. Perfect for getting all of those suspicious tree branches taken care of as you begin cleaning up the yard from winter this electric chainsaw is also ideal for chopping up the rest of that fire wood that lasted through the past few months, too. Plus, the 14-inch model is also on sale right now for $227.99 with the on-page coupon, down from $299 and marking a new all-time low.

Don’t let the lights go out when the grid goes down

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its S1500 Portable Power Station for $499 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Originally $999, this portable power station fell to $899 in February before hitting $799 earlier this month. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low at $500 off and saves 50% from its normal going rate at Amazon. This portable power station has a lot to offer, with a constant output of up to 1,500W and the ability to peak at 3,000W. There’s four total AC outlets, three 2.4A USB-A ports, and even 100W USB-C PD output. All of this combines to power up to eight devices at one time through traditional plugs, while you’ll also find a 10A cat plug for an additional output option. When it comes time to recharge the ALLPOWERS S1500, it can be plugged into the wall, connected to solar panels, plugged in through USB-C, or even your car’s 12V/24V outlet.

Now that you know what all the ALLPOWERS S1500 has the ability to do, what all could it help you with? Well, a power station like this is great to have around for many reasons. As we head toward summer, and into hurricane season later in the year, there’s a good chance your power might go out. There have already been a number of bad storms across the US so far this year, with many losing power for hours or days. A power station like this that can output up to 1,500W concurrent or 3,000W peak means you can run a refrigerator, freezer, and even your TV and networking gear all without having to use a single drop of gas or oil at home. Plus, this power station can be recharged with solar panels like we mentioned, so when the power is out for an extended period of time, you can still enjoy at least some creature comforts at home.

Additional New Green Deals

