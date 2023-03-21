Check out Polestar’s latest ode to EV performance in the 476 HP Polestar 2 BST Edition 230

EV automaker Polestar is picking up where it left off with last year’s limited production Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 with a next-generation version of the sedan with a keener focus on performance design. The Polestar 2 BST 230 debuts new features to the brand both inside in out that you learn more about below.

Polestar’s BST journey into performance EVs begins with the 2 sedan, which originally debuted in three years ago as a 2021 model that has continued to grow in popularity since, surpassing 100,000 total units sold in late 2022. Polestar debuted the 2024 model of the 2 this past January and we’ve been able to test drive multiple variations along the way, including the Long Range Single Motor (FWD) version as well as the 2023 Dual Motor.

In the summer of 2022, Polestar announced a new variation of the 2 called the BST Edition 270, which we got to push to its limits around San Francisco this past fall. Shortly after making its public debut, all 270 units of the Polestar 2 had been spoken for, which led me to ask the team at the time what it had in mind next.

Given the early and quick success of the BST 270, the EV automaker has plenty more performance-oriented variations in the works for the growing number of incoming models joining its pipeline – perhaps in its newest model, the Polestar 3 SUV? That has not been confirmed however, but what has been confirmed as of this morning is an updated version of its electric sedan, called the Polestar 2 BST Edition 230. Check it out.

Credit: Polestar





Polestar will only build 230 of its latest 2 BST Edition EV

Later this year, Polestar intends to “drop” its second, limited-edition version of the Polestar 2, but at an even more exclusive production output of just 230 units. The Polestar 2 BST 230 will feature many of the performance upgrades that debuted in the BST 270, but with even more unique details inside and out. Per Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath:

Limited drops like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colors, graphics and materials in faster and more creative ways. As we’ve seen with the success of the BST edition 270 previously, our ability to create unique, limited editions based on the latest trends provides our customers with a level of rarity and customization normally reserved for supercars. This is something we will continue to offer to our customers.

Polestar appears to be onto something here by offering exclusive, limited-runs of uniquely designed performance EVs, and is merely getting started with the Polestar 2s. Here’s what we can expect in the BST Edition 230:

The latest performance Polestar 2 BST Edition will feature the same chassis modifications present on last year’s limited-edition debut, including a front strut-tower brace that improves stiffness of the front suspension mounts during racetrack style driving while maintaining steering accuracy and feel under the most severe dynamic conditions. It will come equipped with all the bells and whistles of each of Polestar’s current add-ons, including the Plus, Pilot, and Performance Packs, plus upgraded “BST” tuning.

It will also sit an entire inch (25 mm) lower than the base Polestar 2, which is quite a drop from a tuning perspective. Those lucky 230 customers will also be table to experience two-way adjustable Dual Flow Valve (DFV) dampers from Öhlins complete with an external reservoir, front strut bar, 20% stiffer springs, and black 21-inch alloy wheels that support Pirelli P Zero Tires.

The performance results are the same compared to the Polestar BST Edition 270 – 476 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque, and 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds. However, it will arrive as the first EV to feature Polestar’s new Green Nebula exterior paint (seen above). The new Polestar 2 will also be the first equipped with new MicroSuede textiles in its caving made from recycled Nubuck. Customers can also choose a “Space” black exterior and optional racing stripe.

The 230 planned units of the Polestar 2 BST Edition will be produced for Europe and North America and will be secured on a first come first serve basis via the automaker’s website. You will be able to configure your very own limited edition Polestar 2 at some point today for a starting MSRP of $79,500 (excluding $1,400 destination fees). Deliveries are expected to begin in Q3 of this year.