Polestar has begun US deliveries of the Long Range Single Motor Polestar 2, and we got a chance to drive it

Polestar announced it has officially begun delivering its 2022 Long Range Single Motor Polestar 2 to US consumers today. This trim delivers a 270-mile EPA range, which was announced last December and joins the 2022 Dual Motor version. I got a chance to drive it for a few days and truly believe drivers will enjoy it, especially those who are newer to EVs.

The Polestar 2 is the second model to debut for the Swedish automotive brand, and the first all-electric option. Since being first introduced in 2019, the Polestar 2 has continued to grow in popularity alongside the brand behind it.

This past February, the Polestar 2 was featured in the automaker’s first-ever Super Bowl ad, reaching an enormous audience in the US and beyond. In September of 2021, Polestar announced EU pricing for the Polestar 2, as well as the addition of new powertrain options.

This included a new Long Range Single Motor version of the fastback EV. By December, we learned the EPA range had jumped to 270 miles, 37 more than the 2021 model and 21 more miles than the 2022 Dual Motor trim.

At the time, Polestar announced it had opened orders and test drives for the Long Range Single Motor Polestar 2 in the US. However, we recently learned that deliveries had not yet begun. That is, until now.

Long Range Single Motor Polestar deliveries begin in US

If you’re in the US and placed your order after hearing about that 270-mile range, you are in luck, because you might be seeing your new Polestar 2 in your driveway very soon.

In a press release this morning, Polestar confirmed the inbound availability of the Single Motor Polestar 2 in the US, as the company’s least expensive vehicle to date, albeit the longest range. Gregor Hembrough, head of Polestar North America, spoke to the news:

The single-motor Polestar 2 can be had for well under $35,000 in states like New Jersey, making it one of the most compelling offerings on the market. All variants of the Polestar 2 exude the brand’s leadership in cutting-edge technology with the Google infotainment system, premium sustainable materials, and unparalleled avant-garde design.

The Long Range Single Motor Polestar 2 starts at an MSRP of $45,900 for US customers before any taxes, fees, or any federal or state tax credits like Hembrough references above. For additional money, the Polestar 2 can be upgraded to either a “Plus” or “Pilot” pack, which includes upgrades like a heat pump for extended range and enhanced driver assistance features.

First drive with the Long Range Single Motor Polestar 2

Last week, I got the chance to test the new Single Motor Polestar 2, and although the press car I had does vary from the version customers will soon see, there’s still plenty to consider and look forward to.

Overall, I really enjoyed my time with the Polestar 2. From the outside, I loved the black exterior when it pulled up, especially that all black “grill” that sort of completes the front end. The two-toned interior was sleek and well designed, offering a premium yet sustainable styling inside.

I found the Polestar 2 a little compact for my liking, and I already drive a hatchback EV. While the trunk offers adequate space (see image above), the lack of “back” on the exterior left a little to be desired in terms of storage. I was able to fit two sets of golf clubs back there to give you a sense of the capacity, but it still took some maneuvering to do so and still get the automatic trunk to shut.

I found the center tablet pretty easy to use, but I currently use Apple CarPlay and am more used to that. When I connected my phone to the EV via Bluetooth, it was a little tricky to get to work, but we were bumpin’ Ram Jam in no time. I enjoyed the variety the software gave me in terms of the stiffness of the steering and one pedal drive. I definitely preferred the standard setting (what are brakes?).

That sort of brings me to my next point – this feels like the perfect EV for someone who has never owned one before. It’s stylish, efficient, and completely adequate, but it doesn’t blow your socks off. As someone who has driven plenty of EVs, all I kept thinking was about the Dual Motor version and how much more oomph it probably has off the starting line.

Don’t get me wrong, the Single Motor Polestar 2 still goes. It is an EV after all. But I’m already bugging Polestar about trying the dual motor version next, and that’s just me. Available settings like light steering level, low or no one pedal drive, and “creep” mode can give drivers a smoother transition into EVs if they’ve been driving a combustion vehicle their whole lives.

They’re used to constantly switching to the brake and have their car creep when they let off it. Nothing wrong with that, it just doesn’t have to be that way anymore with your EV. Maybe you have a soft spot for nostalgia, creep all you want homie!

Personally, the single motor isn’t for me, but Polestar as an automaker definitely is. After driving the Polestar 2, I’m even more interested in trying out the Polestar 3 SUV later this year, and am already flirting with the idea of getting one of my own.

We need to see those specs and pricing first though, right Polestar!? Soon enough my friends… at least I hope. Until next time, schedule your own test drive with the Polestar 2 and let us know what you think.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

