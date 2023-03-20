Kia EV6 is driving automaker’s push into China as its first EV for the market, EV5 to follow

South Korean EV automaker Kia Motor announced its initial entry into the market of China, beginning with its super popular EV6 crossover. The automaker debuted several concepts overseas today, including the EV5, which will be its first global model built in China.

Kia Corporation is the second largest automobile manufacturer in South Korea behind Hyundai Motor Group, which owns a minority stake. In March 2022, Kia held a virtual Investor Day, when the public learned details of the automaker’s 2030 strategy focused on increased sales, new BEV models, and entry into delivery vehicles.

Plans include the launch of at least two BEV models per year beginning in 2023 to encompass a complete lineup of 14 BEVs by 2027. This expansion includes its flagship EV9 model, which we recently got our first official glimpse of ahead of its full debut later this month.

Those plans also include the GT version of its EV6 crossover seen above, which has already gained hype by racing a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Today we learned that the EV6 will kick off Kia’s entry into the crowded EV market of China and will be followed by the EV9, but there is also another EV concept in the works that will soon call China home.

The new Kia EV5 Concept, which will be built in China and delivered globally / Credit: Kia Motor

Kia to try its luck in a saturated EV market in China

Kia Motor hosted a launch event in China today, sharing that it will officially enter the EV market overseas, beginning with the launch of the EV6 as an import in August. The company also unveiled its EV9 Concept, EV5 Concept, and EV6 GT to the audience as EVs to soon follow.

According to Kia, the EV5, in particular, will arrive as the Korean automaker’s first global model to be built in China and will debut in the country this coming November. It will be followed by the aforementioned EV9 SUV in 2024, an entry-level BEV SUV in 2025, and a premium electric sedan based on Kia’s next-generation EV platform in 2026. Lastly, Kia shared it is also developed a new midsize electric SUV scheduled to launch in 2027.

It’s not clear at this point if any of the Kia EVs in the pipeline will join the EV5 on the assembly lines in China, but the automaker is certainly looking to make an immediate impact this decade in a country that is embracing and developing all-electric vehicles at a quicker pace than most other continents.

Looking ahead, the automaker is aiming to sell 450,000 units annually by 2030, 40% of those sales being BEVs. Kia says it is currently working to implement the necessary sales channels, dealerships, and showrooms in China to promote its entry into the EV market. This strategy will also include City Stores in core business districts throughout China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.