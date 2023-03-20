First look at Kia’s new EV5 all-electric SUV concept [Images]

Kia unveiled the EV5 electric SUV concept today as the brand looks to expand its EV offerings and accelerate its position in the zero-emissions vehicle market. The EV5 concept is a preview of what we can expect from Kia’s next all-electric production SUV, set to be released later this year.

Kia is a brand that has truly reimaged itself in the new electric era of vehicles. The automaker has experimented with eco-friendly transport options for several years now, releasing models like the Soul EV in 2014.

However, its latest generation of electric vehicles has taken the brand to new heights. Kia ditched its compliance Soul EV for the upgraded Niro crossover EV.

Furthermore, Kia released the EV6 in May 2021, built on the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform dedicated EV architecture.

The EV6 has been a hit so far, selling over 80,000 units last year and putting Kia on the map as a legitimate EV contender, with a range of up to 310 miles.

Kia took it a step further, releasing the EV9 SUV last week after testing it for several months. The EV9 is the company’s first seven-seater, set to become the brand’s flagship EV when it goes on sale later this year.

Just a week after releasing the EV9, Kia unveiled its latest electric SUV concept, the EV5.

Kia EV5 electric SUV concept (Source: Kia)

Kia unveils EV5 fully electric SUV concept images

Kia took the sheets off its newest EV to join the brand’s quickly expanding portfolio at Kia Chinese EV Day.

The EV5 is influenced by the same “opposites united” design philosophy instilled in the EV9 SUV, giving an intriguing glimpse into the brand’s future electric plans.

Karim Habib, executive vice president and head of Kia Global Design Center, said at the release:

The Kia Concept EV5 takes influence from the contrast and complementarity of natural landscapes and man-made architecture. It is designed to inspire our customers on every journey, while providing sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions. Created for those who seek inventive new ideas, the SUV brings together emotional form language with innovative, user-focused interior architecture.

The EV5 will be a smaller electric crossover alternative to the highly anticipated EV9 SUV. It’s hard to grasp a sense of size from the images, though it will be two rows rather than three.

Kia didn’t disclose specifications yet, but it’s likely to ride on the same 800V E-GMP platform as other new Hyundai and Kia models, offering high-range abilities, ultrafast charging, and V2L.

The interior is rather futuristic, with swivel seats (like the EV9) and a spacious interior that Kia claims creates a “space of coexistence” with nature, people, and technology, though it’s likely some features will not make it to the production version.

Kia will release the production model of the EV5 later this year, first in China, with plans for global markets to “be made in due course.” The EV5 will follow Kia’s EV6 as part of the automaker’s recent push into China.