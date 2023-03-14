Swivel seats!? Kia reveals new images of EV9 SUV inside and out ahead of global debut [Video]

Weeks after teasing the public with a peek at its shadowy exterior, Kia has finally shared its first official images of its upcoming EV9 SUV both inside and out. Described with an “opposites united” design philosophy, this all-electric SUV looks like it will offer plenty of space inside and atop Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform and has unique six- and seven-seat options you’ve gotta see.

The Kia EV9 will debut as the second all-electric model donning the Korean automaker’s new “EV” series nomenclature and its first three-row, all-electric SUV. Like the EV6 crossover that proceeded it, the EV9 its built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s 800V E-GMP platform, offering a “technology for life” design philosophy throughout that, “promotes intuitive interactions between humans and machines.”

Last summer, we got our very first look at the EV9 prototype, although it was a camouflaged version. In late January, we reported what we believed to be the expected specs of the Kia EV9, which could arrive in five different trim options. We will learn if that’s true later this month, but more on that below.

In February, we shared what appeared to be the first public sighting of the EV9, which very closely resembled the original concept that debuted back in November of 2021. However, Kia would not confirm if the video was legitimate. Instead, it released some teaser footage of its own featuring a dark silhouetted exterior, promising more visuals to come.

Today is that day and Kia has shared the following exterior and interior images you’ll see below, alongside an official unveiling video. Have a look.

Credit: Kia America







Our first official look at the Kia EV9

As you can see from the images above, the Kia EV9 does in fact closely resemble the original concept EV introduced two years ago. The automaker states that a “bold for nature” design philosophy went into the exterior of the SUV, which combines elements from both the natural and material worlds.

The front features a “digital pattern lighting grill” that helps make up the Kia EV9’s signature “digital tiger face.” Do you see it? Kia points out that two clusters of small cube lamps (notice it’s not calling them “parametric pixels” like Hyundai does) are placed within the body adjacent to each of the headlamps. LED daytime running lights offer an animated lighting pattern than you can see in the video below.

Other exterior features include polygonal design language, particularly noticeable on the SUV’s side profile as well as triangular structures in the fender. The rear features slim lights that mirror its front, offering what Kia describes as a, “strong and confident stance.” Onto the interior.

While we’ve previously been able to surmise what the exterior of the Kia EV9 will generally look like, this is our first real look at its cabin, and it’s pretty. Given the super flat E-GMP platform to build upon, Kia’s designers prioritized space, comfort, and technology throughout the interior of the three-row SUV. Per the release:

Built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9’s long wheelbase, low beltline, and completely flat electric vehicle architecture have facilitated the creation of generous space for all occupants to connect and relax with lounge-style comfort in all three rows of seats. Offered in both six and seven-seat formats, Kia captured feedback from families to evaluate seating configurations and features to ensure the EV9 delivers equality of space, comfort and experience for all occupants without placing all of its focus on the driver.

As you’ve probably already noticed in the images above, the Kia EV9 is unique in that its second row seats can swivel 180-degrees to face the passengers seated in the third row… or if those passengers want to wave at the cars behind them like some of us did in station wagons as children.

The panoramic dash features two 12.3-inch touchscreen to control vehicle functions while limiting physical buttons, simultaneously providing more opportunities for upgrades over-the-air in the future. Charging points are available throughout the cabin, including a wireless pad in the front along with ports in the third-row.

Kia states the EV9 will make its official global debut later this month, when it will share more information about the electric SUVs performance, trim levels, etc. We will be sure to keep you in the loop as those pertinent details come in, but in the meantime, check out the full EV9 unveiling video below: