Kia EV6 GT with 585hp takes on a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a drag race [video]

Kia says its fully electric 585 hp EV6 GT can beat a Lamborghini and Ferrari in a race. To prove it, Carwow put a Kia EV6 GT up against a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a drag race. Here’s how it went down.

A Kia EV up against a Lamborghini seems like a fair race, yeah? The new EV era proves anything is possible.

In August, Kia unveiled its fastest production vehicle yet, the fully electric EV6 GT with up to 585 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque. The EV is modified for performance with a dual motor e-AWD powertrain (160 kW front motor, 270 kW rear motor), based on parent company Hyundai’s E-GMP platform. To unleash its full performance capabilities, Kia included a “drift mode” to optimize the EV6 GT’s motors, brakes, steering, suspension, etc., into the most dynamic driving settings.

In an independent test by AMCI, the Kia EV6 GT “out-accelerated a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD.”

But what about one of the fastest, most iconic Lamborghini’s ever made, the Aventador SVJ? Here’s a quick look at the matchup specs.

Motor hp Torque Weight Price Kia EV6 GT Dual electric e-AWD

(160 kW front motor,

270 kW rear motor) 585 740Nm 4,684 lbs.

(2,125 kg) £63,000

(about $77K) Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 6.5-liter V12 770 720Nm 3,362 lbs.

(1,525 kg) £380,000

(about $463K) Kia EV6 GT vs. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

So, who will win in a drag race? Clearly, the EV6 GT is much heavier (and cheaper!).

However, with its instant, powerful torque, the Kia EV6 beats the Lamborghini Aventador off the line. In fact, they had to review if the Kia jumped the line because the start seemed so unfair. (It didn’t.)

The wide open horsepower of the Lamborghini proves to be an advantage in the end, as it edges out the EV6 GT to cross the finish. Nonetheless, it was an impressive performance from Kia’s performance EV that just hit the market a few months ago.

Aptly, Kia says it will replace its flagship high-performance Stinger GT in the UK with the EV6 GT in the UK as the automaker (and industry) transitions to electric.

You can see the full video on YouTube here.

Electrek’s Take

Give it another year or so, and Kia may beat Lamborghini. For one, the EV6 GT debuted just a few months ago in August. The EV6’s sibling, the 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance, which we recently reviewed, goes 0-60 in just 3.6 seconds on 429 horsepower.

Kia’s parent company, Hyundai, revealed a sneak peek at the IONIQ 5 N, a high-performance EV from the automaker’s racing-inspired N brand. A primary focus in Hyundai’s testing and development is “sustainable high performance” involving technology like its E-TVTC, which is “a faster-reacting torque vectoring technology that matches the instant torque of an EV, fending off the understeer.”

With technology in development like this, in another year or so, Kia’s EV6 GT will have what it takes to beat the Lamborghini in a “sustainable high performance” race.