Google Maps enhances EV experience with ‘very fast’ charging filter, charging stop suggestions, and more

Google is making it easier for electric vehicle drivers to get around with new Maps features like a “very fast charging” filter, improved EV charging stop suggestions, and more.

Google Maps update makes EV driving even easier

In 2021, Google Maps began rolling out features to help EV drivers plan a trip with stress-free routes and charging stop recommendations, using newly developed routing algorithms to search and filter for the most convenient charging stations.

The search giant took it a step further by offering more efficient and eco-friendly route planning rather than just showing the typical shortest travel time. The feature was expanded to include electric vehicles in July 2022, allowing users to find the most energy-efficient routes.

To make it even easier for EV drivers to get around, Google Maps got another big update in November to show EV fast-charging options with 50kW or higher chargers.

After seeing a more than 60% increase in EV charging stations compared to last year, Google Maps is updating its services once again, making it almost effortless to get around in an electric vehicle.

  • Adding charging stops to shorter trips – Maps will now suggest the best stop based on factors like current traffic, the vehicle’s charge level, and energy consumption.
  • Very fast charging stations – A new filter allows EV drivers to search and locate 150kW or higher fast charge stations.
  • Charging stations in results – Google will now show you when the places you are searching have on-site charging stations, such as grocery stores.

The new Google Map features will be available globally in the coming months to electric vehicles with Google built in, such as Polestar, Volvo, GM brands, Renault, Honda, and soon, Ford.

Google-maps-EV
Google Maps EV charging stops (source: Google)

Electrek’s Take

Because they have access to an abundance of consumer search data, Google sees the direction in which the auto industry is headed.

Even though EV charging is primarily done at home, having the convenience of simply plugging in your destination and having Google Maps do the rest can give drivers peace of mind on road trips or if they primarily charge in public.

electric vehicle charging

EV Charging

