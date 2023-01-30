2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV enters production as customers anticipate deliveries

For those lucky enough to get a reservation, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV is almost on its way.

The attention surrounding GMC’s new electric Hummer surpassed even its own expectations. After unveiling the electrified version of the notorious gas guzzler in April 2021, word soon spread to the masses.

By March, GMC revealed that Hummer EV reservations climbed above 65,000 (for both the pickup and SUV models), despite a starting price tag of over $80,000.

The electric Hummer checks all the boxes (as we mentioned in our review) for those looking for beastly off-road capabilities, sports carlike acceleration, and a luxurious interior fit for a king.

Based on GM’s Ultium Platform, the available three-motor drive system can deliver up to 830 hp and 11,500 lb-ft of torque, allowing for a 0 to 60 mph time in about three seconds with “Watts to Freedom” (WTF) launch control.

In addition, the electric Hummer comes with all the fun extras, like off-road mapping and crab walking, to take your next adventure to the next level.

With 95% of reservation holders converting to buyers, the company planned to expedite production to get deliveries out as soon as possible. However, production was halted for an extended period last year to prepare for the brand’s upcoming Silverado EV pickup truck.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV (Source: GMC)

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV begins production

After closing reservations in September as reservations topped 90,000, Hummer EV SUV buyers are set to begin receiving deliveries soon.

According to The Detroit News, General Motors began production of the brand-new 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Monday, and customers are expected to begin receiving them by the end of the first quarter.

The electric Hummer SUV will be built alongside the pickup version at GM’s Factory Zero, the company’s first fully dedicated EV assembly plant in Michigan. Future vehicles to be built at the factory include the Hummer EV (pickup and SUV) and the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1.

In response to the overwhelming demand, GMC raised prices on the Hummer EV by $6,250 last June, citing the “price of commodity parts, technology, and logistics” as reasoning.

Reservations for the GMC Hummer EV are still full through 2024, but the company beginning production will help it work through its massive backlog.