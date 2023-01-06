ECO-WORTHY’s 100W solar panel kit includes a 30A charge controller at new $99 low in New Green Deals

Are you finally ready to dip your toes in the solar pool? Well, this 100W kit gets you started with ease. In the package, there’s the 100W solar panel, 30W PWM charge controller, cables, and mounting brackets. All of this can be had for just $99 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 27% off. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Jumpstart your solar setup with this 100W kit

Amazon is offering the ECO-WORTHY 100W Solar Panel Kit for $98.79 shipped. Down from $135 normally, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. As an all-in-one solar starter kit, you’ll get the 100W solar panel, a 30W PWM charge controller, two runs of cable, four mounting brackets, and a length of tray cable. All of this combines to deliver a system that’s capable of delivering up to 400Wh of electricity with under four hours of full sunshine which makes this the perfect solution for your RV, boat, shed, or anywhere else. Capable of withstanding up to 2400Pa of wind or 5400Pa of snow, you’ll find that the system also has an IP65-rated junction box making it completely capable of being left outside without covering. Plus, the 30A PWM controller has built-in short circuit protection, open circuit and overload protection, and supports three of the main battery types including lithium, lead-acid, and gel.

Anker just released its PowerHouse 767 power station, now already $200 off with first discount

After just launching in the final month of 2022, we’re now seeing one of the first chances to save go live on Anker’s all-new PowerHouse 767. Arriving as the brand’s most capable portable power station to date, the recent release is now on sale via Amazon. Dropping down to $1,999 shipped for the very first time, you’ll have to apply the on-page coupon in order to cash-in on the savings. Good for $200 off the usual price tag, this is marking a new all-time low from the $2,199 MSRP it launched with last month. Also available directly from Anker’s own storefront, too.

Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-C-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage from back in December, too.

Ride around town on the Hover-1 Alpha electric scooter

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Scooter for $298 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $450, and recent sale of $350, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This electric scooter packs a 450W motor and can traverse inclines of up to 15 degrees with its 10-inch wheels. There’s a 12-mile range from the built-in battery and it can reach up to 18 MPH top speeds. You’ll also find a one-step folding system and cruise control for some added creature comforts when riding. Plus, the full LCD display ensures you can know when high speed mode is activated, what your current speed is, and how long of battery life is left. There’s also built-in head and tail lights too, which help when riding at night. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required, making this a green alternative to get around town in 2023.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the ECO-WORTHY 100W solar kit on sale above, if you keep reading, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

You can use an e-bike or electric scooter for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the ECO-WORTHY 100W solar kit on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.