ChargePoint and Mercedes-Benz team up to bring hundreds of fast charging hubs to EV drivers

EV charging network ChargePoint and Mercedes-Benz have shared plans to build out a series of charging hubs across the US and Canada. Together with renewable energy provider MN8 Energy, the companies will begin building the EV fast charging hubs in major cities and highway corridors this year.

Since 2007, ChargePoint ($CHPT) has been developing and expanding into one of the largest EV charging networks across North America and Europe. In addition to providing home charging equipment for EV drivers, the company offers a full suite of commercial charging solutions that have recently begun being sold by EV automaker Nikola Corporation.

Furthermore, ChargePoint has established several charging discount programs for EV drivers by partnering with automakers like Polestar and Toyota for its bZ4X EV. The charging network has now expanded its previous relationship with legacy automaker Mercedes-Benz and, through a new partnership, will take access to fast charging to the next level in the form of exclusive hubs for drivers.

However, you don’t necessarily have to drive a Mercedes EV to experience one of the hundreds of planned charging hubs.

Source: ChargePoint

Mercedes drivers to gain charging perks at upcoming hubs

Mercedes-Benz announced plans for the new network of fast charging hubs in a press release this morning, which will be followed by a press conference from ChargePoint at CES this afternoon. MN8 Energy and Mercedes-Benz will finance and jointly operate the network of over 400 planned charging hubs, which will become home to over 2,500 ChargePoint DC fast charging stations across North America.

The hubs are expected to be erected in populated areas where more and more EVs are looking to recharge, offering a space for drivers to plug in near retail and other service centers in addition to popular highway corridors. ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano spoke to the new partnership:

Automotive leaders like Mercedes-Benz continue to lead the transition to electric mobility by bringing new EVs to market, and ChargePoint remains committed to enabling the simplicity that drivers expect and the charging speed they need for all vehicles whenever and wherever drivers want. With this partnership, we are expanding upon our existing relationships with Mercedes- Benz and MN8 to deliver a seamless charging experience for drivers, and turnkey charging solutions at no upfront cost to site hosts. We believe the expansion of charging hubs like these will enable the emergence of a new 30 minute retail economy, at the intersection of innovation and accessibility that combines charging and commerce, giving drivers a superior experience to charge quickly and easily.

When they begin opening later this year, Mercedes-Benz’s network of charging hubs will be open to all EV makes and models, but if you happen to be driving an EQS or EQE SUV for instance, you will see some benefits not available to Audi or Tesla drivers. Mercedes drivers will be able to gain preferred charging access via reservation and can also take advantage of Plug & Charge at their chosen hub, offering more time to relax or do some shopping nearby.

The hubs will primarily feature ChargePoint’s Express Plus DC fast chargers, which can deliver up to 500 kW of power per port. Mercedes Group AG chair of the Board of Management Ola Källenius also shared excitement about the new charging hubs:

Mercedes-Benz customers deserve a compelling charging experience that makes electric vehicle ownership and long-distance travel effortless and that’s why we are launching a global high-end charging network that will offer a charging experience to match the extraordinary Mercedes driving experience. We are excited to start right here in North America with two strong and experienced partners, ChargePoint and MN8 Energy.

Where and when we will see the first Mercedes-Benz charging hub is unknown at this time, but we are sure to learn more as the network of ChargePoint chargers expands through North America in 2023.