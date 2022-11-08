Nikola (NKLA) partners with ChargePoint and will sell entire portfolio of charging solutions to fleets

EV automaker Nikola Corporation has announced a new partnership with EV charging network ChargePoint Holdings Inc to expand charging infrastructure for EV fleets across the United States. Through the partnership, Nikola will gain access to ChargePoint’s entire lineup of charging solutions, including management software, and resell those products to its fleet customers.

Nikola Corporation ($NKLA) continues to make savvy business moves (refreshing right?) after recently reporting another promising quarter that saw 63 of its Tre BEVs delivered and $100 million in gross proceeds.

Not to be outdone, ChargePoint has also seen huge YOY growth in 2022 as it expands its US network into popular areas like Disney World, for instance. In the past, we’ve reported several collaborations between the EV charging network and automakers but mostly in regard to passenger vehicles with companies like Polestar and Volvo.

With its latest partnership, ChargePoint ($CHPT) is teaming up with Nikola Corporation, an automaker currently focused specifically on larger, fleet EVs. Additionally, rather than offer complimentary charging or app access like ChargePoint does for passenger EVs, Nikola will be helping sell the network’s products directly to its fleet customers.

ChargePoint’s Express Plus DC fast charger, one of several products in its portfolio / Source: ChargePoint Holdings

Nikola to provide ChargePoint charging products to customers

Nikola Corporation shared details of its new charging partnership in a press release this morning, explaining that through the collaboration, the automaker’s Sales and Service network will have access to the entire ChargePoint portfolio.

This will include ChargePoint’s entire suite of software solutions, which can further help streamline operations of fleets making the transition to all-electric. The solutions include charging management, range forecasting, and schedule planning. Nikola president of commercial operations Pablo Koziner spoke to the new charging partnership:

By having complete access to the entire ChargePoint product line to support all aspects of the Nikola business model, our Sales and Service Dealer Network will be able to reduce the time required to design, procure and construct both small- and large-scale charging infrastructure projects for our customers. This partnership enhances our ability to provide a customer-focused charging solution at the right [me, at the right place and for the right price.

Nikola shared that it has already issued POs for ChargePoint E-skids – the charging network’s quickly deployable DC fast charging solution. Deliveries are expected to begin this month.

