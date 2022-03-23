Toyota partners with ChargePoint for EV charging ahead of the US launch of the bZ4X electric SUV

Toyota announced a new partnership with ChargePoint on electric vehicle charging in America ahead of the US launch of its bZ4X electric SUV.

After falling behind in bringing battery-electric vehicles to markets due to a focus on hybrids and fuel cell hydrogen, Toyota finally announced an updated plan to launch a series of new battery-electric vehicles last December.

The first one to come to the US is going to be the Toyota bZ4X, an electric SUV.

It’s going to be Toyota’s first all-electric vehicle to come to the US since the RAV4 EV, which has been discontinued for almost a decade, and now the Japanese automaker needs partners for the charging infrastructure.

Today, Toyota announced a new partnership with ChargePoint for charging both at home and on the road.

At home, bZ4X buyers will have the ability to buy ChargePoint’s home level 2 charger:

“For home charging, bZ4X customers will have the option to purchase a ChargePoint® Home Flex Level 2 charger from participating Toyota dealerships or directly from ChargePoint online. ChargePoint Home Flex is ENERGY STAR® certified and Wi-Fi enabled, can be installed indoors or out, comes with a 23-foot charging cable to support different parking configurations and can charge electric vehicles up to nine times faster than a standard outlet. Translated for the bZ4X, the home charger can charge up to 25 miles of range per hour and fully charge the battery when plugged in overnight.”

For on the road, ChargePoint will supply its API to Toyota in order for the automaker to make it easy for bZ4X drivers to get access to chargers on the former’s network:

“ChargePoint also offers an extensive public network of Level 2 and Level 3 (DC fast) chargers, including roaming partner stations, across North America. With a vast network of charging stations to choose from, bZ4X drivers can access more than 80% of charging spots in North America, providing them the opportunity to charge when, where and how they want. In utilizing ChargePoint public charging APIs, Toyota offers seamless access to bZ4X drivers with the convenience of being able to quickly find, use and pay for vehicle charging via the Toyota App.”

Christopher Yang, vice president of EV Charging Solutions at Toyota, commented on the announcement:

“We want to instill a feeling of confidence in our bZ4X customers by providing a variety of charging options both at home and away to serve each customer’s unique charging needs and preferences. The ChargePoint home charger and public charging network will further enhance our customers’ ownership experience of the bZ4X.”

The Toyota bZ4X is expected to come to the US later this year as a 2023 model year.

