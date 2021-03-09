ChargePoint and Polestar team up for in-car charging app

EV charging network ChargePoint and automaker Polestar announced what they call a “charging partnership.” The first product of the collaboration will be an integrated charging app for the Polestar 2 EV.

According to a press release from ChargePoint, the companies are working to improve charging challenges that inhibit the mainstream adoption of electric cars. The integrated app will provide charging solutions nearby, and can be accessed directly in the Polestar 2 infotainment system. Polestar 2 drivers can also pay from their enter console if needed, too. In the press release, ChargePoint’s senior vice president of product, Bill Loewenthal, states:

The transition to electric is well under way and the future of mobility is proving to be more efficient, easy and connected than ever before, and our partnership with Polestar is an example of this shift. Not only does our partnership with Polestar provide drivers easy access to thousands of level 2 and DC fast places to charge across North America, the in-vehicle integration of the ChargePoint app brings our comprehensive charging ecosystem seamlessly into the in-vehicle experience. This partnership with Polestar is one of the first such integrations, and will serve as a blueprint for further collaborations between the two companies.

ChargePoint highlights its network through Polestar

ChargePoint currently sits as the largest charging network, operating in a dozen other countries outside of North America. Collaborating with Polestar should simplify the charging process from the drivers’ seat. Polestar 2 owners will now be able access over 100,000 ChargePoint chargers. Furthermore, drivers will also have access to thousands of public charging spots. These options are available through roaming agreements with other major North American charging networks.

Additionally, Polestar customers will have an opportunity to purchase a ChargePoint Home Flex charger alongside their new EV. According to ChargePoint, customers can receive and arrange installation for their new home charger before their Polestar EV is delivered.

Electrek’s Take

This is an interesting and intriguing collaboration. It’s interesting because of all the EV automakers out there, the largest charging network chose Polestar. Nothing against Polestar at all, they just have two vehicles in their lineup and only one is fully electric.

Perhaps this is ChargePoint dipping its toe into the “charging partnership” swimming pool to see how things go. It will be interesting to see what the two companies develop together moving forward. Realistically, drivers that have the ChargePoint app and CarPlay can essentially access the same features.

Overall though, it feels like a strategic move by both parties. ChargePoint becomes the go-to charging network for all Polestar drivers. Meanwhile, potential EV customers could be incentivized to pull the trigger on that new Polestar 2, knowing they can have their ChargePoint Home Flex installed before their EV even arrives. At the very least, the collaboration can provide more peace of mind from charging anxiety, an exaggerated fear many ICE vehicle owners face before switching to an EV.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.