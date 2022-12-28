Sun Joe’s 18-inch cordless electric snow thrower hits low of $190 in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of manually shoveling snow off the sidewalk or driveway, it’s time to enter the 21st century. Snow Joe’s large cordless electric 18-inch wide and 10-inch tall snow thrower is powered by two 24V batteries so it doesn’t need any gas or oil. On sale for $190 right now, you’ll find that the $209 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Get snow off the sidewalk with this electric snow thrower

Today only, as part of its New Years Sale, Amazon is offering a selection of Snow Joe snow clearing equipment priced from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Snow Thrower Kit for $189.99. Down from $399, today’s deal comes in at $5 below our last mention from November and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As an all-inclusive kit, this setup delivers a 24V 18-inch snow blower as well as a dual port charger, cover, and the “Ice Dozer” attachment. Clearing an 18 by 10 inch deep path in a single swath, this snow blower is perfect for clearing your driveway or sidewalk. The included batteries will clear up to 10 tons of snow before needing to be recharged and the integrated scraper bar makes quick work of ice and snow built up on the ground, too. Plus, it doesn’t need a single drop of gas or oil to run. Check out the rest of Amazon’s sale here.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with two 100W solar panels hits low of $1,099 ($550 off), more

Today only, as part of its New Years Sale, Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of portable power stations and solar panels from $163 shipped. Our top pick is the Solar Generator 1000 for $1,099. Down from $1,649, this 33% discount marks a return to the all-time low only seen once before at Amazon. Packing a 1002Wh portable battery, you’ll find this kit also includes two 100W solar panels as well to deliver an all-inclusive experience. The portable power station packs plenty of outputs as well, including three 110V AC plugs, two USB-C outputs with a max of 45W, USB-A, and more. The system can output up to 1,000W continuously and the two solar panels can recharge the unit within six hours under ideal conditions. Of course, no gas or oil is needed for any of the functions here. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Travel 45 miles on a single charge with the Aventon Adventure

Best Buy is offering the Aventon Adventure Step-Thru E-Bike for $1,699.99 shipped in all colors. Down $300 from its normal list price, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen, though it has fell to $1,599 one time over the summer. This e-bike features 4-inch wide fat tires as well as front suspension with 80mm of travel to be able to absorb almost any bump in your path. There’s a powerful 1,130W peak motor here and a large 720Wh battery, letting this e-bike travel just about anywhere. It ships as a class II e-bike, however, it can be configured as a class III with speeds. The integrated fenders will help keep you “safe and clean in even the worst conditions.” The Adventure can reach top speeds of up to 28 MPH and packs a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. Plus, the step-thru chassis makes it easier to get on or off the bike. There’s also an Aventon app which lets you store rides and share them with friends or family too. Finally, no gas or oil will be required at all for this e-bike to funciton. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Snow Joe snow thrower on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

You can use an e-bike or electric scooter for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Snow Joe snow thrower on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Husqvarna’s 4G Automower 115H robot lawn mower hits new low at $700 (50% off) in New Green Deals