SWFT MAXX packs 38 miles of range at new low of $1,250 in New Green Deals

If you’re not a fan of e-bikes, as many require you to pedal to achieve the max range, then the SWFT MAXX eMoped is a great alternative. It’s more of a moped, which means you can ride up to 38 miles on a single charge, all without having to push or pedal. It’s on sale for $1,250 today, which is $650 below its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

SWFT MAXX eMoped makes riding without gas or oil easy

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the SWFT MAXX eMoped for $1,249.99 shipped. Down $650 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention from January by an additional $50. While e-bikes are starting to gain extra range with newer battery tech, traditional bike designs might not be the most comfortable for longer rides. The SWFT MAXX features up to 38 miles of range on a single charge and you don’t have to worry about pushing or pedaling to reach that distance either. It also has the ability to ride at up to 19.8 MPH too, which makes it easy to get to or from the office. The SWFT MAXX even features built-in hydraulic shock absorbers for a smoother ride. Check out our hands-on review to learn more about the SWFT MAXX.

Jetson’s Knight electric scooter with over 15 miles of range falls to new $339 low at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Jetson Knight Electric Scooter for $338.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal rate of $500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at $51 below the previous best price at Amazon. This electric scooter is designed to be easy to take with you from place to place as you travel throughout the city. It can collapse to make it simple to pick up, and also store when you arrive at a destination. The 350W motor can propel the scooter up to 15.5MPH and even lets it climb hills up to 15 degrees. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts for up to 16 miles on a single charge as well, which is more than enough for getting around the city once you park somewhere, or even traveling to work or the store. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil will be required for this scooter to function. Keep reading for more.

Save $650 on Segway’s Ninebot electric GoKart PRO at its second-best price of $1,650

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart PRO for $1,650 shipped. Normally fetching $2,300, you’re looking at the second-best price to date following a $650 discount. This is $50 under our previous mention and delivering a notable chance to save for unwrapping some electric kart action come Christmas. Geared for riders weighing up to 220 pounds, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun.

On the more affordable front of putting some gokart action underneath the Christmas tree, Amazon is also marking down the Segway Ninebot S GoKart kit to $1,239.97. This package is down to one of the best prices ever from its usual $1,550 price tag and arrives with $310 in savings attached. It isn’t going to be quite as capable of a cruising machine as the Pro version above, but can handle hitting 10 MPH top speeds with a 13.7-mile range. This Ninebot S model is geared towards riders up to 220 pounds, and can also convert between the four- and two-wheeled configurations.

New Tesla deals

