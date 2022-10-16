Mercedes-Benz debuts upcoming EQE SUV alongside high-performance AMG version

Mercedes-Benz has flooded the newswire today, sharing multiple press releases surrounding its EV technology. Today’s news includes more granular details relating to its upcoming EQE SUV, as well as first images and specs for the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV that will soon join it. There is A LOT to unfold here, so let’s hop right in..

Mercedes–Benz is still in the early phases of rolling out its EQ line of electric vehicles, as works to eventually become an all-electric luxury automotive brand. This transition began with the EQS sedan, which was soon followed by the smaller EQE model.

In addition to EQC and EQB models, Mercedes has been teasing a seven-seat EQS SUV, scheduled to arrive later this year. Naturally, Mercedes, has followed the same production path as its sedans by also introducing plans for an EQE SUV.

The public caught its first glimpse of the EQE SUV’s interior this past August, with a promise from Mercedes for more details this fall. Here we sit in mid-October and Mercedes-Benz has made good on its word. It shared not one, but three different press releases today, outlining details of the EQE SUV and beyond. Let’s start with the standard version.

Mercedes’ EQE SUV will arrive with up to 342 mile range

According to its press release today, the EQE SUV will come more compact than its sedan counterpart, but more still spacious inside. Mercedes-Benz expects the EQE SUV to offer similar range to the EQE sedans, estimating WLTP over 550 km (342 miles) for European versions.

The SUV’s chief engineer Dr. Oliver Röcker spoke to some of the EV’s highlights:

Our large Mercedes-EQ models are so full of innovations that I find it difficult to pick out individual highlights. Even I, as a technician, am always thrilled by the futuristic architecture of the interior with the MBUX Hyperscreen. But, as is typical of Mercedes-Benz, we didn’t leave it at this visual “wow effect”. With the camera-based blocking logic of the front passenger display, we have added a truly customer-centric technical innovation to the imposing screen band. This allows the front passenger to watch TV during a journey, for example, without distracting the driver. And so I could list many more large and small examples of the innovations in this model family – from A for the assistance systems to Z for zero layer.

The SUV’s lithium-ion battery consists of ten modules, and its management software, developed in-house, allows for over-the-air (OTA) updates to keep energy management up-to-date. This press release alone is 35-pages long, so we recommend checking it on your own time. Here, we’ve highlighted some the key specs you can expect to see. Spoiler alert: We don’t have pricing yet.

Available in single-motor RWD or dual-motor AWD

Charging Capacity 9.6 kW (AC) 170 kW (DC)

Trunk volume (without/with seats down): 18.4/20.5-59.2 cubic feet

Length/width/height: 191.5/76.4/66.4 inches

Wheelbase: 119.3 inches (3.5 in shorter than EQE sedan)

Plug & charge capable

Heat pump standard

DIGITAL LIGHT headlamp technology (optional add-on) Projects auxiliary markings or warning symbols onto the road



There’s plenty more to uncover, but we’re going to move onto the high-performance AMG version of the EQE SUV, which also made its official debut today.

Mercedes-AMG introduces performance EQS SUV as well

In Mercedes second press release today, it offered the public its first look at the AMG version of the EQE SUV, which will arrive with less range, but higher performance and a unique look only the German performance unit can deliver.

Although Mercedes-AMG has already developed performance versions of other EQ line electric vehicles, this will be its first-ever SUV. The companies have taken the base design of the EQE SUV outlined above and have elevated it both inside and out. Per the release:

Two powerful electric motors and fully variable all-wheel drive form the basis for the hallmark AMG dynamic driving experience. The Mercedes-AMG developers have also designed many other parameters independently. These include the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with Adaptive Damping System, rear-axle steering and AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL – an AMG-specific roll stabilization system. Added to this are the AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE and exterior and interior design.

On the exterior, the AMG black panel radiator grill comes with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome, integrated Mercedes star, and “AMG” lettering. A new feature seen in the images above is the brand-specific badge on the hood with the AMG emblem instead of the Mercedes star – its first time present on a purely electric vehicle from Mercedes-AMG. The front end also features an AMG-specific fascia, painted in body color with A-wing in high-gloss black and chrome trim.

Inside the SUV, the dashboard features an instrument panel and belt lines in Space Grey MB-Tex with red topstitching. The door center panels transition from the center console into the instrument panel in black microfiber and more red topstitching, accented by an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather with a flattened bottom, perforated grip area, and silver aluminum adjustment paddles. Other unique details include AMG sport pedals, AMG floor mats, and illuminated door sill panels with “AMG” lettering.

The AMG version of the EQE SUV can be equipped with an optional MBUX curved Hyperscreen that extends from A-pillar to A-pillar, complete with three separate screens inside one piece of glass. Its here that future drivers will be able to select from several different driving characteristics, using Mercedes-AMG’s AMG DYNAMIC SELECT programs:

Drive Program EQE SUV Output Level Slippery 50% (308 hp) Comfort 80% (493 hp) Sport 90% (555 hp) Sport+ 100% (617 hp) RACE START without Boost function 100% (617 hp) RACE START with Boost function

(included in AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package) 110% (677 hp)

Much like the original EQE SUV press release, there are tons of specs and granular descriptions of the upcoming EV inside and out, so we highly recommend checking them all out for yourself. If you’re in a rush however, here’s a pretty decent breakdown of all the pertinent specs available on the AMG version.

Drive System AMG Performance 4MATIC+

fully variable all-wheel drive Rated Output 617 / 677 with AMG

DYNAMIC PLUS Package Rated Torque 701 / 738 with AMG

DYNAMIC PLUS Package Battery Capacity (usable) 90.6 kWh Recuperation Capacity 260 kW AC Charging Rate 9.6 kW DC Charging Rate 170 kW Cargo Capacity (Seats up/down) 18.4-59.2 cubic-feet Curb Weight / Gross Vehicle Weight / Max. Payload 5,930 / 7,044 / 1,113 lbs. Towing Capacity (braked / unbraked) 3,968 / 1,653 lbs. 0-60 mph Acceleration Estimated 3.4 seconds

(with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package) Top Speed 137 mph (149 mph with

AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package) Range (WLTP) 375–470 km (provisional) /

233-292 miles

Pricing and availability

According to Mercedes-Benz, the standard version of the EQE SUV will begin production this December at the automaker’s US facility in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Batteries will be supplied from its nearby facility in Bibb County, which currently also provides EV batteries to the EQS SUV.

Based on those two factors, Some version of the EQE SUV could eventually qualify for federal tax credits under revised terms laid out by the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act. However, the pricing threshold for electric SUVs to qualify is $80,000 or less. We do not yet know where this electric SUV will land with its starting MSRP, but hopefully at least some trim level of it qualifies for credits since its being built on US soil.

Although we don’t have pricing for the AMG version either, we’d expect that US consumers opting for the performance model probably won’t qualify for tax credits at the federal level. They may still qualify for state exemptions however. We will be able to confirm however, once we get official pricing for both versions, which should come closer the the beginning of sales. stay tuned.

