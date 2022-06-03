Mercedes-Benz shares US pricing for upcoming EQB SUV starting under $57,000

Mercedes-Benz has shared detailed pricing and available trim levels for its upcoming EQB SUV ahead of its anticipated delivery to the US in summer of 2022. Beginning at a price of $56,800 for the lowest trim level, the EQB will arrive as the most affordable EQ model to date for US customers.

For nearly a century, Mercedes-Benz has ingrained itself into automotive history as a major innovator in both luxury and performance. As more and more countries shift toward zero-emission vehicles, Mercedes now looks to continue its trend as a leader with its EQ line of EVs.

For US consumers, the EQ line currently only includes the EQS sedan, which will be joined by an SUV version later this year. Joining it will be the EQE – a more compact version of EQS. That’s not all, either. Mercedes-Benz has shared several concepts showcasing the potential of its EV technology like the VISION EQXX and is currently working to deliver an all-electric G-Wagon in the next few years.

Last but not least (unless we’re talking US pricing) is the upcoming EQB. Originally announced in the fall of 2021, this all-electric Mercedes SUV will be the next to arrive, and now consumers can learn what it’ll cost them.

Mercedes shares EQB pricing for US across two trim levels

The German automaker shared what US pricing will look like via a press release, sharing details of the two trims that will be available to consumers stateside. This summer will bring two different versions of the Mercedes EQB – the 300 4MATIC as well as a 350 4MATIC, both of which will come in two separate trim levels – Exclusive and Pinnacle. Here’s how they break down:

EQB Model 300 4MATIC 350 4MATIC Horsepower 225 HP 288 HP Max Voltage 420V 420V Battery Capacity (usable) 66.5 kWh 66.5 kWh

The two trim levels vary in added features. For example, The Exclusive trim features the KEYLESS-GO package, inductive wireless charging, NFC pairing (very handy IMO), and an advanced sound system. The higher end Pinnacle trim will feature all of the benefits of the Exclusive trim, but with a Burmester surround sound system, a Panoramic roof, and a surround view camera of the SUV.

Either version or trim comes with a seven seat row option for an additional fee (TBD) and any EQB purchase will come with two years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions on Electrify America’s network.

While we don’t have some of the more important specs (ahem… EPA range) yet, we do finally have US pricing, below is how the new Mercedes-Benz EQB will break down:

EQB 300 4MATIC EQB 350 4MATIC Exclusive – $56,800 Exclusive – $60,350 Pinnacle – $59,350 Pinnacle – $61,400 Prices include additional $1,050 for destination and delivery fees

That’s all for now, but we hope to share more specs soon. As previously mentioned, the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQB will become available in the US this summer.

Electrek’s Take

I think this model will do well in the US based on its price, but I personally am already looking past it toward the EQS SUV. Yes, this is an EQ vehicle, but it just doesn’t seem as sexy to me as its all-electric siblings.

Take the interior image above for instance. Is it nice? Absolutely. Is it as nice as the EQS or EQE dashboard? Not even close. Like I said, I still think the EQB will do well because its more of an affordable option to US consumers while still delivering the Mercedes name, but you get what you pay for… or don’t pay for.

EPA range will truly determine how well this SUV does in the US market in my opinion, but you all know how us Americans LOVE our SUVs. Still, looking forward to driving it myself and sharing more concrete thoughts and opinions. Until then.

