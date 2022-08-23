Mercedes-Benz teases first glimpse of EQE SUV interior before it debuts this fall

Scooter Doll

- Aug. 23rd 2022 7:59 am PT

Mercedes EQE SUV
0

Mercedes has offered the public the first glimpse of the interior of its upcoming EQE SUV. First glance appears to be on brand for the German automaker’s EQ line of EV sedans and SUVs, and MB is promising this one will deliver some of the most spacious interior in its class when it debuts in October.

Mercedes-Benz debuted its EQE sedan in September of 2021 as a smaller, follow-up EV to its flagship EQS. An ever-growing EQ line of additional EVs have been announced or have arrived in global markets of Europe, North America, and China.

In addition to EQC and EQB models, Mercedes has been teasing a seven-seat EQS SUV, scheduled to arrive later this year. Naturally, Mercedes, has followed the same production path as its sedan by also introducing plans for an EQE SUV.

In the meantime, Mercedes has offered a first glimpse of what the interior of the EQE SUV will look like. Take a peek.

Mercedes EQE SUV

Mercedes teases new details of upcoming EQE SUV

According to Mercedes-Benz’s press release sharing the images above, the EQE SUV will be even more dynamic than the EQS SUV and offer one of the most spacious five-seater cabins in its class. Here are just a few details you can identify above:

  • 12.8″ central OLED touchscreen portrait display comes standard
  • 12.3″ instrument cluster also standard
  • Floating control cluster with integrated door opener and seat controls
  • Five coordinated interior color combinations
  • Hybrid trim element brings combines wood with real aluminum

The release elaborates further:

The dominant outer vents have a turbine design, deliberately playing on the theme of hyper analogue through the contrast between high-tech precision mechanics. The front section of the center console joins the instrument panel and is free-standing in space. The vent band from the cockpit is visually continued in the front doors.

The EQE SUV will make its official world debut on October 16, where we are sure to learn plenty more. Circle back to Electrek for more EQE SUV updates this fall.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

About the Author

Scooter Doll

Scooter Doll is a writer, designer and tech enthusiast born in Chicago and based on the West Coast. When he’s not offering the latest tech how tos or insights, he’s probably watching Chicago sports.
Please send any tips or suggestions, or dog photos to him at scooter@9to5mac.com