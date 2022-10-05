Electric vehicle tax credits and rebates available in the US, sorted by state

With more mainstream curiosity surrounding EVs, bolstered by a ten year extension in federal tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, there’s never been a more exciting time to buy an EV, and there has never been a wider selection of options to choose from. What many US consumers may not be aware of, however, is what electric vehicle tax credits may be available to them at the state level in addition to discounts or money back on EV charger installations. Luckily for you, we’ve broken it all down, state-by-state, below.

How electric vehicle tax credits work in the US

The benefits will not last forever, but to further EV adoption in the US, the federal government and its respective state entities offer several perks to consumers looking to go all-electric. With the newly signed Inflation Reduction Act, we know federal tax credits for electric vehicles are extended for another decade, but state credits and rebates move at an entirely different pace.

That being said, there are plenty of options in a majority of states that you can and should take advantage now. It’s important to understand how these incentives or exemptions vary from the more all-encompassing credits at the federal level.

Federal vs. state electric vehicle tax credits

There are important distinctions between both federal and state electric vehicle tax credits. Most obvious, federal credits apply to the entire United States as a whole while state credits and rebates vary by each territory and can be far more abundant… or not. It all depends on where you live.

For example, while the federal electric vehicle tax credit is quite complicated under its revised terms in the Inflation Reduction Act, the concept of the credit itself remains quite cut and dry. US consumers may qualify for up to $7,500 in federal tax credit for an electric vehicle.

Now there are a bunch of other factors that are and will be in play starting January 1, 2023 when the new terms kick in, but we’ve already delved deep into that for you. If you’d like to learn more about electric vehicle tax credits at the federal level, check out those details here.

Electric vehicle tax credits, rebates, and exemptions vary much more at the state level and can even get more granular down to specific counties or energy companies, depending whether its a state-level or private utility perk available to you.

If that’s confusing, stick with us. We’ve laid it all out piece by piece for you below. Just find your state in the table of contents above, give it a tap or click and see what sort of options are available. There should be plenty… for most states, at least.

State-level information is updated by the US Department of Energy and its alternative Data Fuels Center (AFDC) annually after each state’s legislative session ends. That said, some pages are updated following newly-signed legislation. We ourselves visited many of the state incentive websites to confirm the latest perks available to you for a new EV purchase or charger installation.

Speaking of that, many states offer credits or rebates for electric vehicle purchases or leases, but utility companies also offer incentives for home charger installations. Rather than muck things up further, we’ve separated these benefits into two separate lists for you below, each sorted by participating states. If your state isn’t on here, we recommend writing your respective members congress.

Let’s start with the tax credits available for the purchase or lease of a new or used electric vehicle.

EV tax credits, rebates, incentives, and exemptions by state

Here it is – the complete list of tax credits and rebates for new or used electric vehicle purchases or leases. Hopefully your state is on here and better yet, there are some sweet perks at your disposal. Have a look.

Alaska electric vehicle rebates

Electric Vehicle Rebate – Alaska Power and Telephone (AP&T) AP&T offers a rebate of $1,000 to residential customers who own a new or pre-owned EV, including electric motorcycles, with a minimum battery size of at least 16 kilowatt-hours (kWh) . For more information, see the AP&T Amp-Up



Arizona EV tax credits

Reduced Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) License Tax The vehicle license tax for an AFV registered in Arizona is $4 for every $100 in assessed value. The minimum amount of the annual AFV license tax is $5 . AFV assessed values are determined as follows: For AFVs initially registered between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, the assessed value of the AFV is 20% of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP); For each succeeding year, for the purpose of calculating the license tax, the assessed value of the AFV is reduced by 15% from the value from the preceding year. For the purpose of this tax, AFVs include those powered exclusively by propane, natural gas, electricity, hydrogen, or a blend of hydrogen with propane or natural gas.

Alternative Fuel and Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Use Tax Exemption Arizona use taxes do not apply to natural gas or propane used in an AFV, AFVs converted to operate on alternative fuels, or the equipment used to convert a diesel vehicle to an AFV. Recognized alternative fuels include propane, natural gas, electricity, hydrogen, and a blend of hydrogen with propane or natural gas.



Electric vehicle tax credits and rebates in California

Colorado offers electric vehicle tax credits up to $10,000

Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Qualified EVs titled and registered in Colorado are eligible for a tax credit. The credit amount for any qualifying truck is limited to the difference in manufacturer’s suggested retail price between the qualifying truck and a comparable truck that operates on either gasoline or diesel fuel. Eligible purchased vehicles must be new, and eligible leased vehicles must have a lease term of not less than two years. For more information, see the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Income 69. Light-duty EVs purchased or leased before January 1, 2026, are eligible for a tax credit equal to the amounts below, per calendar year :



EV Category 2022 2023-2025 Light-duty EVs $2,500 for purchase/

$1,500 for lease $2,000 for purchase/

$1,500 for lease Light-duty

electric trucks $3,500 for purchase/

$1,750 for lease $2,800 for purchase/

$1,750 for lease Medium-duty

electric trucks $5,000 for purchase/

$2,500 for lease $4,000 for purchase/

$2,500 for lease Heavy-duty

electric trucks $10,000 for purchase/

$5,000 for lease $8,000 for purchase/

$5,000 for lease

Electric Vehicle Rebate – San Isabel Electric Association (SIEA) SIEA residential customers can receive a $500 rebate for the purchase of qualified EVs. For more information, including how to apply, see the SIEA EV Education website.

Electric Vehicle Rebate – Xcel Energy Xcel Energy offers income-qualified residential customers a $3,000 rebate for the purchase or lease of a pre-owned EV, and a $5,500 rebate for the purchase or lease of a new EV. Income-qualified residents are households with income levels equal to or below 60% of the Colorado’s median income that are currently enrolled in one of Colorado’s financial assistance programs such as the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP). Eligible EVs must be purchased or leased from a Colorado dealership. For more information, see the Xcel Energy EV Rebate website.



Connecticut EV rebates

Hydrogen and Electric Vehicle Rebate The Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate Program (CHEAPR) offers rebates up to $9,500 for the purchase or lease a new eligible FCEV, EV, or PHEV. The manufacturer suggested retail price for new eligible vehicles may not exceed $50,000. CHEAPR offers an additional rebate, Rebate Plus, for all applicants that participate in a state or federal income qualified program. Connecticut residents that participate in certain income qualified programs are also eligible to receive a rebate for the purchase or lease of a used eligible vehicle. Rebates are offered in the following amounts on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection CHEAPR website:



Vehicle Type CHEAPR Standard Rebate Plus (New EV) Rebate Plus (Used EV) PHEV $750 $1,500 $1,125 BEV $2,250 $2,000 $3,000 FCEV $7,500 $2,000 $7,500

Vehicle Type Rebate Amount New PHEV $1,000 New EV $1,500 Used PHEV (model year 2019 or newer) $500 Used EV (MY 2019 or newer) $1,000

Delaware doesn’t offer tax credits but has some hefty electric vehicle rebates

Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Rebates The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) offers rebates for new or leased AFVs. Eligible applicants include Delaware residents, businesses, organizations, and government entities. Rebates are limited to six vehicles per fleet. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, see the DNREC Clean Fuel and Transportation Initiatives website. The following rebate amounts are applicable for vehicles purchased or leased before December 31, 2022:



Qualifying Vehicles Rebate Amount All-electric vehicles (including vehicles with gasoline range extenders) $2,500 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) $1,000

District of Columbia (DC) offers electric vehicle tax exemptions instead of credit

Electric Vehicle Title Excise Tax Exemption Qualified EVs are exempt from the excise tax imposed on an original certificate of title. The original purchaser and subsequent purchasers of the same vehicle are eligible for the excise tax exemption. The District of Columbia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) determines which EVs qualify. For more information, including eligible EVs, see the District of Columbia Department of Motor Vehicles website.



Florida electric vehicle rebates

Electric Vehicle Rebate – Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) OUC provides rebates of $200 to residential customers who purchase or lease an eligible new or preowned EV. Applicants must apply within six months of the purchase or lease of the EV. For more information, see the OUC Electric Vehicles website.

All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – KUA Kissimmee Utility Authority (KUA) provides rebates of $100 to residential customers for the purchase of a new EV. The EV must be registered to the customer’s address and a proof of purchase is required. Rebates are limited to one rebate per vehicle per household. For more information, see the KUA Rebates and Participating Contractors website.



Illinois offers a $4,000 electric vehicle rebate instead of a tax credit

Electric Vehicle Rebates The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) offers rebates to residents for the purchase or lease of a new or pre-owned EV . IEPA also offers rebates of $1,500 to Illinois residents for the purchase of a new electric motorcycle after July 1, 2022. EV owners must apply for the rebate within 90 days of purchasing or leasing and registering the EV in Illinois. Applicants may only receive one rebate in a 10-year period. Rebate award amounts may not exceed the purchase price of the vehicle. Additional restrictions apply. For more information, see the IEPA Climate and Equitable Jobs Act website. EV Rebates amounts are available according to the following schedule:



Purchase or Lease Timeframe Rebate Amount July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2026 $4,000 July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027 $2,000 Beginning July 1, 2028 $1,000

Iowa EV tax rebate

Electric Vehicle Rebate – MidAmerican Energy MidAmerican Energy offers residential customers a rebate of $500 for the purchase or lease of a new EV. For more information, see the MidAmerican Energy Electric Vehicle Rebates website.



Maine electric vehicle rebates

Electric Vehicle Rebates Efficiency Maine’s EV Accelerator provides rebates to Maine residents, businesses, government entities, and tribal governments for the purchase or lease of a new EV or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) at participating Maine dealerships. Qualified low-income residents are also eligible for a rebate of up to $2,500 for the purchase of a used EV or PHEV. Vehicles must be purchased or leased between December 21, 2020, and December 31, 2022. For more information, including eligible vehicles and pre-approval requirements, see Efficiency Maine’s Electric Vehicle Initiatives website. Rebate amounts are based on participant type:



EV Type Individuals,

Businesses, Organizations Qualified Low-Income Resident Maine Gov’t Entity or Tribal Gov’t Non-Profit Orgs. BEV $2,000 $5,500 $7,500 $7,500 PHEV $1,000 $4,000 $2,000 $2,000

Maryland offers a tax credit up to $3,000 for qualified electric vehicles

Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Tax Credit Beginning July 1, 2023, qualified EV and FCEV purchasers may apply for an excise tax credit of up to $3,000. The tax credit is first-come, first-served, and is limited to one vehicle per individual and 10 vehicles per business entity. Reference Maryland Statutes, Transportation Code 13-815. Qualified vehicles must meet the following criteria: Total purchase price not exceeding $50,000 Propelled by an electric motor that draws electricity from a battery with a capacity of at least 4 kWh Have not been modified from original manufacturer specifications; Purchased and titled for the first time between July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2027



Massachusetts EV rebates

Plug-In and Zero Emission Vehicle Rebates Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles (MOR-EV) Program offers residents, non-profits, and businesses rebates of up to $2,500 toward the purchase or lease of eligible all-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles and up to $1,500 for the purchase or lease of eligible plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Eligible non-profit and business fleet vehicles may include rental cars, company cars, and delivery vehicles. Vehicle purchase prices must be below $50,000. Applicants must apply within three months of the vehicle purchase or lease date and must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 36 months. For more information, including application and eligibility requirements, visit the MOR-EV website.



Michigan electric vehicle tax incentive rebates

Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebate – Great Lakes Energy (GLE) GLE offers residential customers a $500 rebate for the purchase or lease of a new EV. For more information, see the GLE Energy Wise website.



Electric vehicle tax credits available in Mississippi

Residential Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebate – Mississippi Power Mississippi Power offers residential customers rebates for new, leased, or pre-owned EVs . Rebates are available in the following amounts:



EV Type Rebate Amount New Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) $1,250 Leased BEV $1,000 Used BEV $750 New Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) $750 Leased PHEV $750 Used PHEV $750

Nebraska can get a $4,000 electric vehicle rebate instead of a tax credit

All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – NPPD Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) offers residential customers a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of a new EV. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including eligible EV charging stations and how to apply, see the NPPD Incentives & Programs website.



All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebate – SPPD Southern Public Power District (SPPD) offers residential customers a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of a new EV. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including eligible EV charging stations and how to apply, see the SPPD Incentive Programs website.



Nevada electric vehicle tax rebates

Electric Vehicle Rebate – Nevada Energy (NV Energy) NV Energy offers low-income customers a $2,500 rebate for the purchase of a new or used EV. Eligible low-income customers are households with income levels equal to or below 200% of the federal poverty line. Rebates are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the NV Energy Electric Vehicles website.



New Hampshire EV tax rebates

Electric Vehicle Rebates – New Hampshire Electric Co-op (NHEC) NHEC offers residential customers a rebate of $1,000 for the purchase or lease of a new or used electric vehicle, $600 for the purchase or lease of a new or used plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and $300 for the purchase or lease of a new or used electric motorcycle. EVs must be purchased or leased between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. For more information, including how to apply, see the NHEC Drive Electric website.



Electric vehicles are exempt from sales and use tax in New Jersey

Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Tax Exemption ZEVs sold, rented, or leased in New Jersey are exempt from state sales and use tax. This exemption does not apply to partial ZEVs, including hybrid electric vehicles. ZEVs are defined as vehicles that meet California Air Resources Board zero emission standards for that model year. For a list of qualified ZEV, see the New Jersey Department of the Treasury ZEV Sales Tax Exemption website.



New York EV tax rebate program

Electric Vehicle Rebate Program The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) provides rebates up to $2,000 for the purchase or lease of a new eligible EV. An eligible vehicle must: Be a four-wheeled motor vehicle manufactured for use on public streets, roads, and highways Have a gross vehicle weight rating of not more than 8,500 pounds Have a maximum speed of at least 55 miles per hour Be propelled at least in part by an electric motor and associated power electronics that draws electricity from a hydrogen fuel cell or battery that has a capacity of at least four kWh, and is capable of being charged by an external source of electricity Rebate amounts vary based on a vehicle’s all-electric range and manufacturer’s suggested retail price. For more information, including a list of eligible vehicles, see the NYSERDA Drive Clean Rebate website.



Oklahoma EV tax rebate

Electric Vehicle Rebate – Oklahoma Electric Cooperative (OEC) OEC offers a rebate of up to $200 for customers who own an EV. Eligible customers must own a Level 2 EV charging station and schedule vehicle charging during off-peak hours. For more information, see the OEC Energy Efficiency Rebates website.



Oregon offers two big rebates instead of electric vehicles tax credits

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Zero Emission Vehicle Rebates The Clean Vehicle Rebate Program provides rebates to Oregon residents, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government agencies for the purchase or lease of a new electric vehicle (EV), including a PHEV, electric motorcycle, or fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). New EVs and FCEVs with a battery capacity greater than 10 kWh are eligible for a rebate of $2,500. EVs and FCEVs with a battery capacity of less than 10 kWh are eligible for a rebate of $1,500 . Electric motorcycles are eligible for a rebate of $750. EVs may not have an MSRP of more than $50,000, and eligible FCEVs may not have an MSRP of more than $60,000. For more information, see the Clean Vehicle Rebate Program website.

Electric Vehicle Rebate The Charge Ahead Rebate Program offers low- and medium-income Oregon residents a rebate of up to $5,000 for the purchase or lease of a new or used EV, including plug-in hybrid vehicles . Residents purchasing a new EV may combine this rebate with the Clean Vehicle Rebate to receive a maximum rebate of $7,500. Qualifying residents are considered households with income levels that do not exceed 400% of the federal poverty line. For more information, see the Charge Ahead Rebate Program website.



Pennsylvania EV tax rebate

Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Rebate The AFV Program offers rebates to assist eligible residents with the cost of the purchase or lease of new or qualifying pre-owned AFVs, including all-electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, electric motorcycles, and propane vehicles . Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements for the program and eligible AFV purchase price not exceed $50,000. An additional rebate of $1,000 is available for all applicants that meet the low-income requiremen t , as defined by the US Department of Health and Human Services. Applications much be received within six months of vehicle purchase. Rebates are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the AFV Rebates website. Rebates are available in the following amounts:



Vehicle Type Rebate Amount BEV (new or used) $2,000 PHEV (new or used) $1,500 CNG, Propane, and Electric Motorcycle (new or used) $500

Rhode Island tax incentives rebate

Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Rebates The Driving Rhode Island to Vehicle Electrification (DRIVE EV) rebate program offers rebates for the purchase or lease of ZEVs and PHEVs. ZEVs include all-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell EVs. New vehicles may not have a purchase price above $60,000, and pre-owned vehicles may not have a purchase price above $40,000. All eligible vehicles must be purchased on or after July 7, 2022. An additional rebate of up to $2,000 is available to applicants that participate in a state or federal income-qualified program. Rebates are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the DRIVE EV and DRIVE EV+ websites. Rebate amounts vary based on vehicle type:



Vehicle Type Rebate Amount ZEV (new) $2,500 ZEV (used) $1,500 PHEV (new) $1,500 PHEV (used) $750

Texas electric vehicle tax rebate

Light-Duty Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebates The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) administers the Light-Duty Motor Vehicle Purchase or Lease Incentive Program for the purchase or lease of a new light-duty vehicle powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), propane, hydrogen, or electricity. Electric drive vehicles powered by a battery or hydrogen fuel cell, including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with a battery capacity of at least 4 kWh, are eligible for a rebate of up to $2,500. One rebate is available per eligible vehicle. Rebates are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the TCEQ Texas Emissions Reduction Plan website.



Utah offers big electric vehicle tax credits… but only for heavy-duty vehicles

Qualified Heavy-Duty Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Tax Credit Taxpayers may be eligible for a tax credit for the purchase of a qualified heavy-duty AFV. Qualifying fuels include natural gas, electricity, and hydrogen. At least 50% of the qualified vehicle’s miles must be driven in the state. A single taxpayer may claim credits for up to 10 AFVs or $500,000 annually. Up to 25% of the tax credits are reserved for taxpayers with small fleets of less than 40 vehicles. Additional conditions and restrictions may apply. For more information, see the Alternative Fuel Heavy Duty Vehicle Tax Credit Program website. Each qualified heavy-duty AFV is eligible for the following tax credit amounts:



Year Tax Credit Amount 2022 $13,500 2023 $12,000 2024 $10,500 2025 $9,000 2026 $7,500 2027 $6,000 2028 $4,500 2029 $3,000 2030 $1,500

Lots of available electric vehicle tax credits in Vermont

Washington EV tax rebate

Electric Vehicle Rebate – Snohomish County Public Utility District Snohomish County Public Utility District (PUD) offers residential customers a $400 rebate, in the form of a bill credit, for the purchase or lease of a new or used EV. For more information, see the PUD Electric Vehicle website.

Used Electric Vehicle Rebate – Clark Public Utilities (CPU) CPU offers low-income residential customers a rebate of up to $2,000 for the purchase of a used EV. EVs purchase price may not exceed $20,000 and must be registered in Clark County. For more information, see the CPU Electric Vehicle Program website.



States with tax credits/rebates for electric vehicle chargers

Now that we’ve broken down all the tax credits, rebates, and exemptions at your disposal when acquiring an electric vehicle, it’s important to think about how and where you plan to charge it.

If you are fortunate enough to own a home, you may want to consider installing a Level 2 EV charger. In addition to potentially raising the value of your home, you can more easily charge your new EV in the comfort of your garage or driveway, saving additional money during off-peak hours.

Better yet, many states or utility companies operating within them offer tax credits or rebates on the equipment and installation of these electric vehicle chargers. How does your state stack up? Have a look below.

Alaska EV charger tax incentives and rebates

Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Credit – Chugach Electric Association (CEA) CEA provides eligible residential customers a $200 bill credit per residential EV charging station, up to two per household, for sharing information on EVs, EV charging stations, and average miles driven per year. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the CEA Electric Vehicles page.



Arizona electric vehicle charging station tax rebates

California EV charging tax incentives

Colorado EV charging tax rebate

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – San Isabel Electric Association (SIEA) SIEA offers customers rebates for the purchase and installation of Level 2 and direct current fast charging (DCFC) stations. For more information, including how to apply, see the SIEA EV Education website. Rebates are available in the following amounts:



Charger Type Rebate Amount Non-Networked Level 2 50% of eligible costs,

up to $500 Networked Level 2 50% of eligible costs,

up to $1,000 DC Fast Charger (DCFC) with 50 kilowatt (kW) peak output 50% of eligible costs,

up to $3,000 DCFC with 100 kW+ peak output 50% of eligible costs,

up to $5,000

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate and Time-Of-Use (TOU) Rate – Xcel Energy Xcel Energy offers residential customers a rebate of up to $500 for the purchase and installation of a qualified Level 2 EV charging station. Income-qualified residents may receive up to $1,300. Income-qualified residents are households with income levels below 60% of Colorado’s median income, 200% of the relevant federal poverty level, or 80% of the area median income. To be eligible, customers must also enroll in a TOU rate. For more information, see the Xcel Energy EV Charger and Wiring Rebate website.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program – Xcel Energy The Xcel Energy EV Accelerate at Home program provides residential customers with a Level 2 EV charging station for a monthly fee. The fee includes EV charging station installation and maintenance by an Xcel Energy electrician. For more information, see the Xcel Energy Driving Toward an Electric Future website.



Connecticut electric vehicle charging tax rebates

Charging Station Type Rebate Amount Residential Level 2 $1,000 Commercial, workplace, or multi-family Level 2 $3,000 Commercial, public Level 2 $4,000

Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Eversource Eversource offers residential customers a rebate of up to $1,000 for the purchase and installation of a qualified Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, see the Eversource Charging Station Rebates website.



Delaware EV charging rebates

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates As part of the Delaware Clean Transportation Incentive Program, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) offers rebates for new Level 2 EV charging stations purchased for use at public, workplace, commercial, and multi-unit dwelling (MUD) locations. Installation, labor, and other costs are not eligible. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible applicants include MUDs, businesses, organizations, non-profits, government entities, schools, colleges, and universities. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, see the DNREC Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Rebates website.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC) DEC offers a one-time $200 rebate, in the form of a billing credit and an additional $5 monthly billing credit to customers if they do not charge their plug-in electric vehicles during “Beat the Peak” alerts . For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the DEC Beat the Peak website.



Florida electric vehicle charging tax rebates

All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – KUA Kissimmee Utility Authority (KUA) provides a $100 rebate for the purchase and installation of a home EV charging station. The EV charging station must be installed by a licensed electrical contractor and must meet all state and local codes. Rebates are limited to one one EV charging station rebate per household. For more information, see the KUA Rebates and Participating Contractors website.



Georgia EV charging station rebates

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Georgia Power Georgia Power offers residential customers a $250 rebate for Level 2 EV chargers installed between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2022. For more information, including eligible EV chargers and how to apply, see the Georgia Power Electric Vehicles website.



Indiana EV charging tax rebate

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Applied Energy Services (AES) Indiana AES Indiana offers residential customers a $250 rebate for the purchase of a new Level 2 EV charging station . Customers must enroll in a managed charging program. For more information, including a list of eligible EV charging stations, see the AES Indiana EV Managed Charging Program website.



Iowa electric vehicle charging rebate

Commercial Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – MidAmerican Energy MidAmerican energy offers commercial customers a rebate of $1,500 for the purchase of Level 2 EV charging stations for public and workplace charging. Eligible EV charging stations must be installed between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. For more information, including additional eligibility requirements, see the MidAmerican Energy EV Rebates website.



Kansas EV charging station tax rebates

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate and Time-Of-Use (TOU) Rate – Evergy Evergy offers residential customers a $250 rebate for the purchase of a Level 2 EV Charger. Evergy offers an additional $250 rebate when customers sign up for an EV TOU rate. To receive the additional rebate, Kansas Central region customers must enroll in either the EV Plan or the TOU Plan rate, and Kansas Metro region customers must enroll in the TOU Plan rate. For more information, including TOU rate option details, see the Evergy EV Charging Rebate website.



Louisiana EV chargers rebate

EV Charging Station Rebate – Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) SWEPCO offers residential customers a $250 rebate for the installation of an ENERGY STAR certified Level 2 EV charging station. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, including how to apply and funding availability, see the SWEPCO Level 2 Home EV Charging Station Rebate Program website.



Maryland Electric Vehicle charging tax rebates

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate Program The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) offers a rebate to individuals, businesses, or state or local government entities for the costs of acquiring and installing qualified EV charging stations . Each entity that applies for a commercial rebate may receive up to 18% of the total program budget per fiscal year. Rebates will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the MEA EVSE Rebate Program website. Between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, the rebate may cover 40% of the costs of acquiring and installing qualified equipment, or up to the following amounts:



Qualified Entity Rebate Amount

(per Charging Station) Residential $700 Businesses, Nonprofits, Workplaces, Multi-Unit Dwellings,

and State or Local Government Entities $4,000

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate and Time-Of-Use (TOU) Rate – Pepco Pepco offers residential customers a rebate of up to 50% of the cost to purchase and install an eligible Level 2 EV charging station through the Plug-In Vehicle (PIV) Managed Charger Program . Pepco also offers a TOU rate to residential customers who own an EV. Customers that participate in the PIV Managed Charger Program are automatically enrolled in the EV TOU rate. A maximum of 100 customers may participate in the PIV Managed Charger Program and applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, including qualifying Level 2 EV chargers and how to apply, see the Pepco PIV Managed Charger Program website.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates – Pepco Pepco provides rebates to residential and multifamily customers toward the purchase of qualified Level 2 EV charging stations. Pepco offers residential customers a $300 rebate for a Level 2 smart EV charging station . Only EV charging stations purchased and installed after July 1, 2019, are eligible. Pepco also offers customers that own or operate multifamily properties a rebate for 100% of the cost to purchase and install eligible Level 2 smart EV charging stations, up to $15,000 per station . Eligible customers may receive rebates for up to two EV charging stations. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, including how to apply, see the Pepco EVsmart website.



Michigan EV charging station tax rebates

Minnesota electric vehicle tax rebates

Mississippi EV charging station rebate

Residential Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebate – Mississippi Power Mississippi Power also offers a rebate of up to $250 Level 2 EV charging stations. For more information, including terms and conditions, see the Mississippi Power EV website.



Missouri electric vehicle charging tax rebates

Nebraska electric vehicle charging rebates

All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – NPPD Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) offers residential customers a $500 rebate for the installation of an eligible Level 2 EV charging station. Participants must purchase the EV charging station through NPPD. NPPD also offers residential customers an additional rebate of up to $400 for the pre-wiring necessary for EV charging station installation. Eligible residential customers include single- and multi-family residences. NPPD offers commercial customers a 50% reimbursement for the installation of a public Level 2 or direct current fast charging (DCFC) station and a 100% reimbursement, up to $1,000, for the construction of conduit necessary to support EV charging station installations . Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including eligible EV charging stations and how to apply, see the NPPD Incentives & Programs website.



All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebate – SPPD Southern Public Power District (SPPD) offers residential customers a $500 rebate for the installation of an eligible Level 2 EV charging station. SPPD also offers residential customers an additional rebate of up to $400 for the pre-wiring necessary for EV charging station installation. Eligible residential customers include single- and multi-family residences. SPPD offers commercial customers a 50% reimbursement for the installation of a public Level 2 or direct current fast charging (DCFC) station and a 100% reimbursement, of up to $1,000, for the construction of conduit necessary to support EV charging station installations. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including eligible EV charging stations and how to apply, see the SPPD Incentive Programs website.



Nevada EV charging tax rebates

Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – NV Energy NV Energy offers residential customers a rebate of up to $500 for the purchase of a Level 2 EV charging station. Rebates are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, see the NV Energy Electric Vehicles website.



New Hampshire electric vehicle charging rebate

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates – New Hampshire Electric Co-op (NHEC) NHEC offers residential customers a rebate of $300 to install Level 2 EV charging stations. Customers may receive a maximum of two rebates. For more information, including eligibility and how to apply, see the NHEC Drive Electric website.



New Jersey EV charging tax rebates

Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installation Rebate – PSE&G PSE&G offers residential customers a rebate of up to $1,500 for the behind the meter installation of a Level 2 EV charging station. Participants may also be eligible for a rebate of up to $5,000 for pole-to-meter utility service upgrades . For more information, see the PSE&G Electric Vehicle Charging Program website.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates – Atlantic City Electric (ACE) ACE offers make-ready rebates to residential, multi-unit dwelling (MUD), commercial, and fleet customers for the installation of Level 2 EV charging stations. Additionally, make-ready rebates are available for publicly accessible Level 2 and direct current fast charging (DCFC) stations. MUD customers include residents and commercial entities controlling the property. MUD customers in overburdened communities are eligible for a rebate of up to $6,700 per port . For more information, including eligibility requirements and overburdened community locations, see the ACE EVsmart residential, multi-family, public, workplace & fleet rebates website. Rebates are available in the following amounts:



Location Charger Type Max Rebate Amount Max # of Eligible Stations/Ports Residential Level 2 $1,000 per EV charging station; up to 50% of the eligible costs 1 charging station MUD Level 2 $5,000 per port; up to 75% of eligible costs 10 ports Workplace Level 2 $4,500 per port; up to 50% of eligible costs 10 ports Fleets Level 2 $2,500 per port; up to 50% of eligible costs 10 ports Public Level 2 $4,500 per port; up to 50% of eligible costs 2 ports Public DCFC $60,000 per port; up to 90% of eligible costs 2 ports

Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates – Jersey Central Power & Light Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) offers rebates of up to $5,500 to residential customers for the installation of make-ready Level 2 EV charging stations. Residential customers may also receive bill credits for charging during off-peak hours . For more information, see the JCP&L EV Driven Program website.



New Mexico EV charging tax rebate

New York electric vehicle charging rebates

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – PSEG Long Island Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) Long Island offers a $400 rebate to residential customers who install a smart, Level 2 EV charging station between August 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. Any eligible chargers purchased before August 1, 2022 qualify for a rebate of $500. Funds are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to two rebates per year, per residential account. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, including how to apply, see the PSEG Long Island Smart Charger Rebate website.



North Carolina EV charging tax rebates

Ohio electric vehicle charging rebates

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Firelands Electric Cooperative (FEC) FEC offers rebates of $250 to members who install Level 2 EV charging station(s) at a home, office, or other building. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the FEC Electric Vehicle Charger Rebates website.



Oklahoma EV charger tax rebates

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) PSO offers a rebate of up to $250 to residential customers for an Energy Star certified Level 2 EV charging station. Eligible charging stations must be new and purchased in Oklahoma. For more information, including the application, see the PSO EV Charger website.



Oregon electric vehicle charging tax rebates

South Carolina electric vehicle charger rebates

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Santee Cooper Santee Cooper offers residential customers a rebate of up to $500 for the purchase of a qualified Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, see the Santee Cooper Electric Vehicles website.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Duke Energy Duke Energy offers a $500 rebate and monthly credit of $13.87 to residential customers that install a Level 2 EV charging station and agree to charge their EV during off-peak hours. For more information, see the Duke Energy EV Home Charger Rebate website.



Tennessee EV charging tax rebate

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Knoxville Utility Board (KUB) KUB offers residential customers rebate up to $400 for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, including the application, please visit the KUB Electric Vehicle website.



Texas electric vehicle charging tax rebates

Utah EV charging tax rebates

Non-Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Rocky Mountain Power Rocky Mountain Power provides rebates to non-residential and multi-family customers toward the purchase of Level 2 and direct current fast charging (DCFC) station. Customers installing Level 2 EV charging stations may receive a rebate of 75% of equipment cost, up to $1,000 for single port stations and $1,500 for multi-port stations. Customers installing DCFC stations may receive a rebate of 75% of equipment and installation cost, up to $30,000 for single port stations and $42,000 for multi-port stations. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, see the Rocky Mountain Power Utah Electric Vehicle Incentives website.

Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Rocky Mountain Power Rocky Mountain Power offers residential customers a rebate of up to $200 for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 EV charging station. Customers may receive one Level 2 rebate per electric vehicle owned. For more information, see the Rocky Mountain Power Utah Electric Vehicle Incentives website.



Vermont electric vehicle charger rebates

Electric Vehicle Time-Of-Use (TOU) Rate and EV Charging Rebate – BED Burlington Electric Department (BED) offers a TOU rate to residential customers who own an EV. To qualify, customers must install a WiFi enabled EV charging station. BED also offers a rebate of up to $900 for the purchase and installation of a qualifying Wifi enabled EV charging stations for customers that have enrolled in BED’s Residential EV Rate. Eligible applicants must have purchased an EV charging station within 60 days of the acquisition of the EV. For more information, see the BED EV Rate website.

Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Incentive – Green Mountain Power (GMP) GMP residential customers are eligible for a free Level 2 EV charging station when they purchase a new or pre-owned plug-in electric vehicle. For more information about these incentives, see the GMP In-Home Level 2 EV Charger website.



Virginia EV charging station rebates

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Residential Rebate – Dominion Energy Dominion Energy offers residential customers a rebate of $125 for the purchase of a new Level 2 EV charging station. To be eligible, customers must enroll in Dominion Energy’s demand response program and register a qualifying EV charging station. Customers will also receive an annual payment of $40 on the anniversary of their enrollment in the demand response program . For more information, including additional eligibility requirements, see the Dominion Energy EV Charger Rewards website.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Danville Utilities Danville Utilities offers residential customers a $200 rebate for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 EV charging station . Eligible applicants must also be enrolled in a time-of-use rate. For more information, including additional eligibility requirements, see the Danville Utilities EV Charger website.



Washington electric vehicle charging tax rebates

Eligible Customers Charging Station Type Rebate Amount Residential Non-Energy Star certified; not Wi-Fi enabled $100 Residential Mobile connector for 240V outlet $100 Residential, Commercial, Industrial Energy Star certified; Wi-Fi enabled $500

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Tacoma Public Utility (TPU) TPU offers residential customers a $400 rebate, in the form of bill credit, for the installation of a Level 2 EV charging station, a smart splitter, or a 240-volt outlet. Applicants may receive one rebate per installation, up to $600 total. For more information, see the TPU EV Charging website.



West Virginia EV charging station rebates

Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Appalachian Power Appalachian Power offers residential customers a rebate of up to $500 for the purchase and installation of an Energy Star certified Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, see the Appalachian Power Charge Forward website.



Wisconsin electric vehicle charger tax rebates

Other interesting electric vehicle tax credits at the state level

In addition to the credits and rebates for purchases of EVs and chargers, a few states have enacted additional legislation to support EV adoption. You can check them out below.

Delaware offers V2G tax credits for electric vehicle owners

Vehicle-to-Grid Energy Credit Retail electricity customers with at least one grid-integrated EV may qualify to receive kilowatt-hour credits for energy discharged to the grid from the EV’s battery at the same rate that the customer pays to charge the battery. A grid-integrated EV is defined as a battery-powered motor vehicle that has the ability for two-way power flow between the vehicle and the electric grid as well as communications hardware and software that allow for external control of battery charging and discharging. (Reference Delaware Code Title 26, Chapter 10, Section 1001 and 1014g)



Electric vehicle owners in DC can get up to $1,000 in tax credits for chargers

Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Conversion and Infrastructure Tax Credit Businesses and individuals are eligible for an income tax credit of 50% of the equipment and labor costs for the conversion of qualified AFVs, up to $19,000 per vehicle. A tax credit is also available for 50% of the equipment and labor costs for the purchase and installation of alternative fuel infrastructure on qualified AFV fueling property. The maximum credit is $1,000 per residential electric vehicle charging station , and $10,000 per publicly accessible AFV fueling station. Qualified alternative fuels include, ethanol blends of at least 85%, natural gas, propane, biodiesel, electricity, and hydrogen. For more information, see the Office of Tax and Revenue website.



North Carolina

Electric School Bus and Infrastructure Rebate – Duke Energy Duke Energy offers school districts a rebate for the purchase of electric school buses and to host utility-owned charging infrastructure. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the Duke Energy Park and Plug website.



Utah residents don’t have to pay tax on electricity used to charge their EV

Propane and Electricity Tax Exemptions Propane and electricity used to operate motor vehicles are exempt from state motor fuel taxes. For more information, see the Utah State Tax Commission Fuel Taxes website.



Other resources to learn about electric vehicle tax credits

Between our federal electric vehicle tax credit breakdown and the details above, you should have an arsenal or information at your disposal to determine what you may and not qualify for in the US. That being said, it never hurts to seek more information if you so choose. Knowledge is power.

Much of the data above was gathered from the Alternative Fuels Data Center – an impeccable resource that allows you to tap or click your respective state and research what options might be available to you and your electric vehicle.

Speaking of which, when you do decide on the ideal electric vehicle for you, be sure to double check if it qualifies for federal tax credits, which can be combined with your benefits at the state level to maximize your money back.

As you may have noticed, we’ve included links to each and every website pertaining to a given tax credit, rebate, or exemption for electric vehicles or their chargers. You can click each to learn more and explore further to see if there are any other benefits available to your in your state.

We hope with knowledge, you’ll be able to maximize your cash back on your electric vehicle and/or charger purchase, whether its through a tax credit or rebate. Good luck!

