Electric vehicle tax credits and rebates available in the US, sorted by state

With more mainstream curiosity surrounding EVs, bolstered by a ten year extension in federal tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, there’s never been a more exciting time to buy an EV, and there has never been a wider selection of options to choose from. What many US consumers may not be aware of, however, is what electric vehicle tax credits may be available to them at the state level in addition to discounts or money back on EV charger installations. Luckily for you, we’ve broken it all down, state-by-state, below.
Table of contents
- How electric vehicle tax credits work in the US
- Federal vs. state electric vehicle tax credits
- EV tax credits, rebates, incentives, and exemptions by state
- Alaska electric vehicle rebates
- Arizona EV tax credits
- Electric vehicle tax credits and rebates in California
- Colorado offers electric vehicle tax credits up to $10,000
- Connecticut EV rebates
- Delaware doesn’t offer tax credits but has some hefty electric vehicle rebates
- District of Columbia (DC) offers electric vehicle tax exemptions instead of credit
- Florida electric vehicle rebates
- Illinois offers a $4,000 electric vehicle rebate instead of a tax credit
- Iowa EV tax rebate
- Maine electric vehicle rebates
- Maryland offers a tax credit up to $3,000 for qualified electric vehicles
- Massachusetts EV rebates
- Michigan electric vehicle tax incentive rebates
- Electric vehicle tax credits available in Mississippi
- Nebraska can get a $4,000 electric vehicle rebate instead of a tax credit
- Nevada electric vehicle tax rebates
- New Hampshire EV tax rebates
- Electric vehicles are exempt from sales and use tax in New Jersey
- New York EV tax rebate program
- Oklahoma EV tax rebate
- Oregon offers two big rebates instead of electric vehicles tax credits
- Pennsylvania EV tax rebate
- Rhode Island tax incentives rebate
- Texas electric vehicle tax rebate
- Utah offers big electric vehicle tax credits… but only for heavy-duty vehicles
- Lots of available electric vehicle tax credits in Vermont
- Washington EV tax rebate
- States with tax credits/rebates for electric vehicle chargers
- Alaska EV charger tax incentives and rebates
- Arizona electric vehicle charging station tax rebates
- California EV charging tax incentives
- Colorado EV charging tax rebate
- Connecticut electric vehicle charging tax rebates
- Delaware EV charging rebates
- Florida electric vehicle charging tax rebates
- Georgia EV charging station rebates
- Indiana EV charging tax rebate
- Iowa electric vehicle charging rebate
- Kansas EV charging station tax rebates
- Louisiana EV chargers rebate
- Maryland Electric Vehicle charging tax rebates
- Michigan EV charging station tax rebates
- Minnesota electric vehicle tax rebates
- Mississippi EV charging station rebate
- Missouri electric vehicle charging tax rebates
- Nebraska electric vehicle charging rebates
- Nevada EV charging tax rebates
- New Hampshire electric vehicle charging rebate
- New Jersey EV charging tax rebates
- New Mexico EV charging tax rebate
- New York electric vehicle charging rebates
- North Carolina EV charging tax rebates
- Ohio electric vehicle charging rebates
- Oklahoma EV charger tax rebates
- Oregon electric vehicle charging tax rebates
- South Carolina electric vehicle charger rebates
- Tennessee EV charging tax rebate
- Texas electric vehicle charging tax rebates
- Utah EV charging tax rebates
- Vermont electric vehicle charger rebates
- Virginia EV charging station rebates
- Washington electric vehicle charging tax rebates
- West Virginia EV charging station rebates
- Wisconsin electric vehicle charger tax rebates
- Other interesting electric vehicle tax credits at the state level
- Other resources to learn about electric vehicle tax credits
How electric vehicle tax credits work in the US
The benefits will not last forever, but to further EV adoption in the US, the federal government and its respective state entities offer several perks to consumers looking to go all-electric. With the newly signed Inflation Reduction Act, we know federal tax credits for electric vehicles are extended for another decade, but state credits and rebates move at an entirely different pace.
That being said, there are plenty of options in a majority of states that you can and should take advantage now. It’s important to understand how these incentives or exemptions vary from the more all-encompassing credits at the federal level.
Federal vs. state electric vehicle tax credits
There are important distinctions between both federal and state electric vehicle tax credits. Most obvious, federal credits apply to the entire United States as a whole while state credits and rebates vary by each territory and can be far more abundant… or not. It all depends on where you live.
For example, while the federal electric vehicle tax credit is quite complicated under its revised terms in the Inflation Reduction Act, the concept of the credit itself remains quite cut and dry. US consumers may qualify for up to $7,500 in federal tax credit for an electric vehicle.
Now there are a bunch of other factors that are and will be in play starting January 1, 2023 when the new terms kick in, but we’ve already delved deep into that for you. If you’d like to learn more about electric vehicle tax credits at the federal level, check out those details here.
Electric vehicle tax credits, rebates, and exemptions vary much more at the state level and can even get more granular down to specific counties or energy companies, depending whether its a state-level or private utility perk available to you.
If that’s confusing, stick with us. We’ve laid it all out piece by piece for you below. Just find your state in the table of contents above, give it a tap or click and see what sort of options are available. There should be plenty… for most states, at least.
State-level information is updated by the US Department of Energy and its alternative Data Fuels Center (AFDC) annually after each state’s legislative session ends. That said, some pages are updated following newly-signed legislation. We ourselves visited many of the state incentive websites to confirm the latest perks available to you for a new EV purchase or charger installation.
Speaking of that, many states offer credits or rebates for electric vehicle purchases or leases, but utility companies also offer incentives for home charger installations. Rather than muck things up further, we’ve separated these benefits into two separate lists for you below, each sorted by participating states. If your state isn’t on here, we recommend writing your respective members congress.
Let’s start with the tax credits available for the purchase or lease of a new or used electric vehicle.
EV tax credits, rebates, incentives, and exemptions by state
Here it is – the complete list of tax credits and rebates for new or used electric vehicle purchases or leases. Hopefully your state is on here and better yet, there are some sweet perks at your disposal. Have a look.
Alaska electric vehicle rebates
- Electric Vehicle Rebate – Alaska Power and Telephone (AP&T)
- AP&T offers a rebate of $1,000 to residential customers who own a new or pre-owned EV, including electric motorcycles, with a minimum battery size of at least 16 kilowatt-hours (kWh). For more information, see the AP&T Amp-Up
Arizona EV tax credits
- Reduced Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) License Tax
- The vehicle license tax for an AFV registered in Arizona is $4 for every $100 in assessed value. The minimum amount of the annual AFV license tax is $5. AFV assessed values are determined as follows:
- For AFVs initially registered between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, the assessed value of the AFV is 20% of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP);
- For each succeeding year, for the purpose of calculating the license tax, the assessed value of the AFV is reduced by 15% from the value from the preceding year.
- For the purpose of this tax, AFVs include those powered exclusively by propane, natural gas, electricity, hydrogen, or a blend of hydrogen with propane or natural gas.
- The vehicle license tax for an AFV registered in Arizona is $4 for every $100 in assessed value. The minimum amount of the annual AFV license tax is $5. AFV assessed values are determined as follows:
- Alternative Fuel and Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Use Tax Exemption
- Arizona use taxes do not apply to natural gas or propane used in an AFV, AFVs converted to operate on alternative fuels, or the equipment used to convert a diesel vehicle to an AFV. Recognized alternative fuels include propane, natural gas, electricity, hydrogen, and a blend of hydrogen with propane or natural gas.
Electric vehicle tax credits and rebates in California
- Electric Vehicle Rebate Program
- Note: This program is temporarily reduced to $0 but can return
- The California Air Resources Board offers point-of-sale rebates of up to $750 for the purchase or lease of a new all-electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle through the Clean Fuel Reward Program. Eligible EVs must have a minimum battery capacity of 5 kWh and be purchased from participating retailers. Eligible customers must reside in California and register the EV in California. For more information, including vehicle eligibility requirements, see the Clean Fuel Reward website.
- Plug-In Hybrid and Zero Emission Light-Duty Vehicle Rebates
- The Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) offers rebates for the purchase or lease of qualified light-duty electric vehicles (EVs), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved or certified. The rebates are for up to $4,500 for FCEVs, $2,000 for EVs, $1,000 for PHEVs, and $750 for zero emission motorcycles. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis to California residents who purchase or lease new eligible vehicles.
- Individuals are eligible for the rebate based on gross annual income, as stated on the individual’s federal tax return. Individuals with a gross annual income below the following thresholds are eligible for all rebates except those that apply to FCEVs:
- $135,000 for single filers
- $175,000 for head-of-household filers
- $200,000 for joint filers
- Alternative Fuel and Advanced Vehicle Rebate – San Joaquin Valley
- The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (SJVAPCD) administers the Drive Clean! Rebate Program, which provides rebates for the purchase or lease of eligible new vehicles, including qualified natural gas, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, all-electric, plug-in electric vehicles, and zero emission motorcycles. The program offers rebates of up to $3,000, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis for residents and businesses located in the SJVAPCD. For more information, including a list of eligible vehicles and other requirements, see the SJVAPCD Drive Clean! Rebate Program website.
- Electric Vehicle Rebate – Pasadena Water and Power (PWP)
- PWP provides rebates of $250 to residential customers who purchase or lease an eligible new or used EV. An additional $250 is available for eligible EVs purchased or leased from a Pasadena dealership. Customers participating in PWP’s income-qualifying programs may also qualify for an additional $1,000 rebate, for a total of $1,500. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, see the PWP Residential Electric Vehicle and Charger Incentive Program website.
- Electric Vehicle Rebate – Antelope Valley
- The Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District (AVAQMD) offers rebates of up to $1,000 to residents toward the purchase or lease of a new all-electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. EVs purchased or leased outside of the AVAQMD jurisdiction are eligible for half of the rebate amount. For more information, including how to apply, see the AVAQMD website.
- Clean Vehicle Rebate – El Dorado County
- The El Dorado County Air Quality Management District (EDC AQMD) offers rebates of up to $599 to residents toward the purchase or lease of a new zero emission vehicle (ZEV) or partial-ZEV, as defined by the California Air Resources Board. To qualify, vehicles must be owned or leased for at least three years within El Dorado County. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the EDC AQMD Grants and Incentives website.
- Used Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Incentive – Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE)
- PCE and Peninsula Family Service (PFS) offers $1,000 to San Mateo County residents to be used as a down payment for the purchase of a used EV. Low-income residents are eligible for a rebate of up to $4,000. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, see the DriveForward Electric website.
- All-Electric Vehicle Rebate – MCE
- The MCEv Program offers a $3,500 rebate for the purchase or lease of a new EV for income-qualifying customers. To be eligible for the rebate, an applicant must live in MCE’s service area, be a MCE customer, and meet at least one of the qualifying income requirements. For more information, including how to apply, see the MCEv Rebates website.
- Used Electric Vehicle Rebate Program – LADWP
- The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) offers rebates up to $1,500 to residential electric customers for the purchase of eligible used EVs. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, including program guidelines and application materials, see the Charge Up L.A.! website.
- Used Electric Vehicle Rebate – Burbank Water and Power (BWP)
- BWP offers residential customers a rebate of up to $1,000 for the purchase of a used EV. For more information, see the BWP Used Electric Vehicle Rebate website.
- Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – TID
- Turlock Irrigation District (TID) offers residential customers a $500 rebate for the purchase or lease of a qualifying new or used EV. Low-income customers enrolled in the TID CARES Program are eligible for an additional rebate of $700 per vehicle. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the TID Residential Electric Vehicle Rebates and CARES Program website.
- Used Battery-Electric Vehicle (BEV) Rebate – Alameda Municipal Power (AMP)
- AMP provides cash rebates of up to $1,500 for the purchase of a used BEV with a purchase price below $22,000. For more information, see the AMP Electric Vehicles website.
- All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – CCCE
- Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE) offers rebates of up to $4,000 to residential, commercial, and public agency customers for the purchase of new or used EVs or electric motorcycles. For more information, see the CCCE Electrify Your Ride website.
Colorado offers electric vehicle tax credits up to $10,000
- Electric Vehicle Tax Credit
- Qualified EVs titled and registered in Colorado are eligible for a tax credit. The credit amount for any qualifying truck is limited to the difference in manufacturer’s suggested retail price between the qualifying truck and a comparable truck that operates on either gasoline or diesel fuel.
- Eligible purchased vehicles must be new, and eligible leased vehicles must have a lease term of not less than two years. For more information, see the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Income 69.
- Light-duty EVs purchased or leased before January 1, 2026, are eligible for a tax credit equal to the amounts below, per calendar year:
|EV Category
|2022
|2023-2025
|Light-duty EVs
|$2,500 for purchase/
$1,500 for lease
|$2,000 for purchase/
$1,500 for lease
|Light-duty
electric trucks
|$3,500 for purchase/
$1,750 for lease
|$2,800 for purchase/
$1,750 for lease
|Medium-duty
electric trucks
|$5,000 for purchase/
$2,500 for lease
|$4,000 for purchase/
$2,500 for lease
|Heavy-duty
electric trucks
|$10,000 for purchase/
$5,000 for lease
|$8,000 for purchase/
$5,000 for lease
- Electric Vehicle Rebate – San Isabel Electric Association (SIEA)
- SIEA residential customers can receive a $500 rebate for the purchase of qualified EVs. For more information, including how to apply, see the SIEA EV Education website.
- Electric Vehicle Rebate – Xcel Energy
- Xcel Energy offers income-qualified residential customers a $3,000 rebate for the purchase or lease of a pre-owned EV, and a $5,500 rebate for the purchase or lease of a new EV. Income-qualified residents are households with income levels equal to or below 60% of the Colorado’s median income that are currently enrolled in one of Colorado’s financial assistance programs such as the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP). Eligible EVs must be purchased or leased from a Colorado dealership. For more information, see the Xcel Energy EV Rebate website.
Connecticut EV rebates
- Hydrogen and Electric Vehicle Rebate
- The Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate Program (CHEAPR) offers rebates up to $9,500 for the purchase or lease a new eligible FCEV, EV, or PHEV. The manufacturer suggested retail price for new eligible vehicles may not exceed $50,000.
- CHEAPR offers an additional rebate, Rebate Plus, for all applicants that participate in a state or federal income qualified program. Connecticut residents that participate in certain income qualified programs are also eligible to receive a rebate for the purchase or lease of a used eligible vehicle.
- Rebates are offered in the following amounts on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection CHEAPR website:
|Vehicle Type
|CHEAPR Standard
|Rebate Plus (New EV)
|Rebate Plus (Used EV)
|PHEV
|$750
|$1,500
|$1,125
|BEV
|$2,250
|$2,000
|$3,000
|FCEV
|$7,500
|$2,000
|$7,500
- Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – Groton Utilities
- Groton Utilities offers customers a $2,000 rebate for the purchase of a new EV and a $1,000 rebates for the lease of a new EV. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, see the Groton Utilities EV Rebate Program website.
- Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – Norwich Public Utilities
- Norwich Public Utilities (NPU) offers rebates eligible customers for the purchase or lease of a new or previously-owned EV. For more information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, see the NPU Electric Vehicle and Charging Rebate Program website.
- Rebates are available in the following amounts:
|Vehicle Type
|Rebate Amount
|New PHEV
|$1,000
|New EV
|$1,500
|Used PHEV (model year 2019 or newer)
|$500
|Used EV (MY 2019 or newer)
|$1,000
Delaware doesn’t offer tax credits but has some hefty electric vehicle rebates
- Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Rebates
- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) offers rebates for new or leased AFVs. Eligible applicants include Delaware residents, businesses, organizations, and government entities. Rebates are limited to six vehicles per fleet. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, see the DNREC Clean Fuel and Transportation Initiatives website.
- The following rebate amounts are applicable for vehicles purchased or leased before December 31, 2022:
|Qualifying Vehicles
|Rebate Amount
|All-electric vehicles (including vehicles with gasoline range extenders)
|$2,500
|Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs)
|$1,000
District of Columbia (DC) offers electric vehicle tax exemptions instead of credit
- Electric Vehicle Title Excise Tax Exemption
- Qualified EVs are exempt from the excise tax imposed on an original certificate of title. The original purchaser and subsequent purchasers of the same vehicle are eligible for the excise tax exemption. The District of Columbia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) determines which EVs qualify. For more information, including eligible EVs, see the District of Columbia Department of Motor Vehicles website.
Florida electric vehicle rebates
- Electric Vehicle Rebate – Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC)
- OUC provides rebates of $200 to residential customers who purchase or lease an eligible new or preowned EV. Applicants must apply within six months of the purchase or lease of the EV. For more information, see the OUC Electric Vehicles website.
- All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – KUA
- Kissimmee Utility Authority (KUA) provides rebates of $100 to residential customers for the purchase of a new EV. The EV must be registered to the customer’s address and a proof of purchase is required. Rebates are limited to one rebate per vehicle per household. For more information, see the KUA Rebates and Participating Contractors website.
Illinois offers a $4,000 electric vehicle rebate instead of a tax credit
- Electric Vehicle Rebates
- The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) offers rebates to residents for the purchase or lease of a new or pre-owned EV. IEPA also offers rebates of $1,500 to Illinois residents for the purchase of a new electric motorcycle after July 1, 2022.
- EV owners must apply for the rebate within 90 days of purchasing or leasing and registering the EV in Illinois. Applicants may only receive one rebate in a 10-year period. Rebate award amounts may not exceed the purchase price of the vehicle. Additional restrictions apply. For more information, see the IEPA Climate and Equitable Jobs Act website.
- EV Rebates amounts are available according to the following schedule:
|Purchase or Lease Timeframe
|Rebate Amount
|July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2026
|$4,000
|July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027
|$2,000
|Beginning July 1, 2028
|$1,000
Iowa EV tax rebate
- Electric Vehicle Rebate – MidAmerican Energy
- MidAmerican Energy offers residential customers a rebate of $500 for the purchase or lease of a new EV. For more information, see the MidAmerican Energy Electric Vehicle Rebates website.
Maine electric vehicle rebates
- Electric Vehicle Rebates
- Efficiency Maine’s EV Accelerator provides rebates to Maine residents, businesses, government entities, and tribal governments for the purchase or lease of a new EV or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) at participating Maine dealerships.
- Qualified low-income residents are also eligible for a rebate of up to $2,500 for the purchase of a used EV or PHEV. Vehicles must be purchased or leased between December 21, 2020, and December 31, 2022. For more information, including eligible vehicles and pre-approval requirements, see Efficiency Maine’s Electric Vehicle Initiatives website.
- Rebate amounts are based on participant type:
|EV Type
|Individuals,
Businesses, Organizations
|Qualified Low-Income Resident
|Maine Gov’t Entity or Tribal Gov’t
|Non-Profit Orgs.
|BEV
|$2,000
|$5,500
|$7,500
|$7,500
|PHEV
|$1,000
|$4,000
|$2,000
|$2,000
Maryland offers a tax credit up to $3,000 for qualified electric vehicles
- Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Tax Credit
- Beginning July 1, 2023, qualified EV and FCEV purchasers may apply for an excise tax credit of up to $3,000. The tax credit is first-come, first-served, and is limited to one vehicle per individual and 10 vehicles per business entity. Reference Maryland Statutes, Transportation Code 13-815.
- Qualified vehicles must meet the following criteria:
- Total purchase price not exceeding $50,000
- Propelled by an electric motor that draws electricity from a battery with a capacity of at least 4 kWh
- Have not been modified from original manufacturer specifications;
- Purchased and titled for the first time between July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2027
Massachusetts EV rebates
- Plug-In and Zero Emission Vehicle Rebates
- Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles (MOR-EV) Program offers residents, non-profits, and businesses rebates of up to $2,500 toward the purchase or lease of eligible all-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles and up to $1,500 for the purchase or lease of eligible plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Eligible non-profit and business fleet vehicles may include rental cars, company cars, and delivery vehicles. Vehicle purchase prices must be below $50,000. Applicants must apply within three months of the vehicle purchase or lease date and must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 36 months. For more information, including application and eligibility requirements, visit the MOR-EV website.
Michigan electric vehicle tax incentive rebates
- Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebate – Great Lakes Energy (GLE)
- GLE offers residential customers a $500 rebate for the purchase or lease of a new EV. For more information, see the GLE Energy Wise website.
Electric vehicle tax credits available in Mississippi
- Residential Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebate – Mississippi Power
- Mississippi Power offers residential customers rebates for new, leased, or pre-owned EVs. Rebates are available in the following amounts:
|EV Type
|Rebate Amount
|New Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
|$1,250
|Leased BEV
|$1,000
|Used BEV
|$750
|New Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
|$750
|Leased PHEV
|$750
|Used PHEV
|$750
Nebraska can get a $4,000 electric vehicle rebate instead of a tax credit
- All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – NPPD
- Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) offers residential customers a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of a new EV. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including eligible EV charging stations and how to apply, see the NPPD Incentives & Programs website.
- All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebate – SPPD
- Southern Public Power District (SPPD) offers residential customers a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of a new EV. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including eligible EV charging stations and how to apply, see the SPPD Incentive Programs website.
Nevada electric vehicle tax rebates
- Electric Vehicle Rebate – Nevada Energy (NV Energy)
- NV Energy offers low-income customers a $2,500 rebate for the purchase of a new or used EV. Eligible low-income customers are households with income levels equal to or below 200% of the federal poverty line. Rebates are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the NV Energy Electric Vehicles website.
New Hampshire EV tax rebates
- Electric Vehicle Rebates – New Hampshire Electric Co-op (NHEC)
- NHEC offers residential customers a rebate of $1,000 for the purchase or lease of a new or used electric vehicle, $600 for the purchase or lease of a new or used plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and $300 for the purchase or lease of a new or used electric motorcycle. EVs must be purchased or leased between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. For more information, including how to apply, see the NHEC Drive Electric website.
Electric vehicles are exempt from sales and use tax in New Jersey
- Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Tax Exemption
- ZEVs sold, rented, or leased in New Jersey are exempt from state sales and use tax. This exemption does not apply to partial ZEVs, including hybrid electric vehicles. ZEVs are defined as vehicles that meet California Air Resources Board zero emission standards for that model year. For a list of qualified ZEV, see the New Jersey Department of the Treasury ZEV Sales Tax Exemption website.
New York EV tax rebate program
- Electric Vehicle Rebate Program
- The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) provides rebates up to $2,000 for the purchase or lease of a new eligible EV.
- An eligible vehicle must:
- Be a four-wheeled motor vehicle manufactured for use on public streets, roads, and highways
- Have a gross vehicle weight rating of not more than 8,500 pounds
- Have a maximum speed of at least 55 miles per hour
- Be propelled at least in part by an electric motor and associated power electronics that draws electricity from a hydrogen fuel cell or battery that has a capacity of at least four kWh, and is capable of being charged by an external source of electricity
- Rebate amounts vary based on a vehicle’s all-electric range and manufacturer’s suggested retail price. For more information, including a list of eligible vehicles, see the NYSERDA Drive Clean Rebate website.
Oklahoma EV tax rebate
- Electric Vehicle Rebate – Oklahoma Electric Cooperative (OEC)
- OEC offers a rebate of up to $200 for customers who own an EV. Eligible customers must own a Level 2 EV charging station and schedule vehicle charging during off-peak hours. For more information, see the OEC Energy Efficiency Rebates website.
Oregon offers two big rebates instead of electric vehicles tax credits
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Zero Emission Vehicle Rebates
- The Clean Vehicle Rebate Program provides rebates to Oregon residents, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government agencies for the purchase or lease of a new electric vehicle (EV), including a PHEV, electric motorcycle, or fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).
- New EVs and FCEVs with a battery capacity greater than 10 kWh are eligible for a rebate of $2,500. EVs and FCEVs with a battery capacity of less than 10 kWh are eligible for a rebate of $1,500. Electric motorcycles are eligible for a rebate of $750.
- EVs may not have an MSRP of more than $50,000, and eligible FCEVs may not have an MSRP of more than $60,000. For more information, see the Clean Vehicle Rebate Program website.
- Electric Vehicle Rebate
- The Charge Ahead Rebate Program offers low- and medium-income Oregon residents a rebate of up to $5,000 for the purchase or lease of a new or used EV, including plug-in hybrid vehicles. Residents purchasing a new EV may combine this rebate with the Clean Vehicle Rebate to receive a maximum rebate of $7,500. Qualifying residents are considered households with income levels that do not exceed 400% of the federal poverty line. For more information, see the Charge Ahead Rebate Program website.
Pennsylvania EV tax rebate
- Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Rebate
- The AFV Program offers rebates to assist eligible residents with the cost of the purchase or lease of new or qualifying pre-owned AFVs, including all-electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles, electric motorcycles, and propane vehicles. Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements for the program and eligible AFV purchase price not exceed $50,000.
- An additional rebate of $1,000 is available for all applicants that meet the low-income requirement, as defined by the US Department of Health and Human Services. Applications much be received within six months of vehicle purchase. Rebates are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the AFV Rebates website.
- Rebates are available in the following amounts:
|Vehicle Type
|Rebate Amount
|BEV (new or used)
|$2,000
|PHEV (new or used)
|$1,500
|CNG, Propane, and Electric Motorcycle (new or used)
|$500
- Electric Vehicle Rebate – PECO
- PECO provides rebates of $50 to residential customers who purchase a new, qualified EV. For more information, see the PECO Electric Vehicles website.
- Electric Vehicle Credit – Duquesne Light Company (DLC)
- DLC offers a one-time bill credit of $60 to residential customers who purchase or lease a EV. For more information, including how to apply, see the DLC Electric Vehicles website.
Rhode Island tax incentives rebate
- Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Rebates
- The Driving Rhode Island to Vehicle Electrification (DRIVE EV) rebate program offers rebates for the purchase or lease of ZEVs and PHEVs.
- ZEVs include all-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell EVs. New vehicles may not have a purchase price above $60,000, and pre-owned vehicles may not have a purchase price above $40,000. All eligible vehicles must be purchased on or after July 7, 2022. An additional rebate of up to $2,000 is available to applicants that participate in a state or federal income-qualified program. Rebates are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the DRIVE EV and DRIVE EV+ websites.
- Rebate amounts vary based on vehicle type:
|Vehicle Type
|Rebate Amount
|ZEV (new)
|$2,500
|ZEV (used)
|$1,500
|PHEV (new)
|$1,500
|PHEV (used)
|$750
Texas electric vehicle tax rebate
- Light-Duty Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebates
- The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) administers the Light-Duty Motor Vehicle Purchase or Lease Incentive Program for the purchase or lease of a new light-duty vehicle powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), propane, hydrogen, or electricity. Electric drive vehicles powered by a battery or hydrogen fuel cell, including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with a battery capacity of at least 4 kWh, are eligible for a rebate of up to $2,500. One rebate is available per eligible vehicle. Rebates are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the TCEQ Texas Emissions Reduction Plan website.
Utah offers big electric vehicle tax credits… but only for heavy-duty vehicles
- Qualified Heavy-Duty Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Tax Credit
- Taxpayers may be eligible for a tax credit for the purchase of a qualified heavy-duty AFV. Qualifying fuels include natural gas, electricity, and hydrogen.
- At least 50% of the qualified vehicle’s miles must be driven in the state. A single taxpayer may claim credits for up to 10 AFVs or $500,000 annually. Up to 25% of the tax credits are reserved for taxpayers with small fleets of less than 40 vehicles. Additional conditions and restrictions may apply. For more information, see the Alternative Fuel Heavy Duty Vehicle Tax Credit Program website.
- Each qualified heavy-duty AFV is eligible for the following tax credit amounts:
|Year
|Tax Credit Amount
|2022
|$13,500
|2023
|$12,000
|2024
|$10,500
|2025
|$9,000
|2026
|$7,500
|2027
|$6,000
|2028
|$4,500
|2029
|$3,000
|2030
|$1,500
Lots of available electric vehicle tax credits in Vermont
- Plug-In Electric Vehicle Credit – Vermont Electric Co-op (VEC)
- VEC offers a $250 bill credit to members who purchase a new or pre-owned plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and a $500 bill credit to members who purchase a new or pre-owned all-electric vehicle (EV). Members who lease a PHEV are eligible for an annual bill credit of $50 for each year of the lease, and members who lease an EV are eligible for an annual bill credit of $100 for each year of the lease. For more information, see the VEC Energy Transformation Program website.
- Electric Vehicle Rebates – Green Mountain Power (GMP)
- GMP provides residential and business customers rebates of $1,500 for the purchase of a new all-electric vehicle, $1,000 for the purchase of a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, $750 for the purchase of used EVs, and $500 for the purchase of an electric motorcycle. Customers with qualifying low and moderate household incomes are eligible for an additional $1,000 rebate. EVs must have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price that is less than or equal to $70,000. For more information, see the GMP Electric Vehicles website.
- Plug-in Electric Vehicle and Off-Road Equipment Rebates – VPPSA
- Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) member customers are eligible for rebates of up to $1,000 on the purchase of a new all-electric vehicle (EV), and up to $500 on the purchase of a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).
- VPPSA also offers rebates of $500 for the purchase of a pre-owned EV and $250 for the purchase of a pre-owned PHEV. Low-income customers may receive an additional $400 rebate for a new EV or PHEV.
- Additional rebates are available for the purchase of an electric forklift, residential or commercial lawnmower, and other yard care equipment. For more information visit the VPPSA Electric Vehicle Rebate website.
- Electric Vehicle Rebate – Stowe Electric
- Stowe Electric offers customers rebates for the purchase or lease of EVs. New plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are eligible for a $750 rebate, new all-electric vehicles are eligible for a rebate up to $1,000, and income-qualifying customers are eligible for an additional $250 rebate for either vehicle. Stowe Electric also offers a $300 rebate for the purchase of pre-owned EVs and PHEVs. For more information, including how to apply, see the Stowe Electric Rebate Programs website.
- Pre-Owned Electric Vehicle Incentives – Burlington Electric Department (BED)
- BED offers customers low- or no-interest loans for the purchase of a pre-owned EV.
- Eligible customers can also apply for a rebate of $1,300 rebate on the purchase of a pre-owned EV or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), with an additional $200 available for moderate income customers. Eligible vehicles must have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price less than or equal to $60,000. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, see the BED Electric Vehicles website.
Washington EV tax rebate
- Electric Vehicle Rebate – Snohomish County Public Utility District
- Snohomish County Public Utility District (PUD) offers residential customers a $400 rebate, in the form of a bill credit, for the purchase or lease of a new or used EV. For more information, see the PUD Electric Vehicle website.
- Used Electric Vehicle Rebate – Clark Public Utilities (CPU)
- CPU offers low-income residential customers a rebate of up to $2,000 for the purchase of a used EV. EVs purchase price may not exceed $20,000 and must be registered in Clark County. For more information, see the CPU Electric Vehicle Program website.
States with tax credits/rebates for electric vehicle chargers
Now that we’ve broken down all the tax credits, rebates, and exemptions at your disposal when acquiring an electric vehicle, it’s important to think about how and where you plan to charge it.
If you are fortunate enough to own a home, you may want to consider installing a Level 2 EV charger. In addition to potentially raising the value of your home, you can more easily charge your new EV in the comfort of your garage or driveway, saving additional money during off-peak hours.
Better yet, many states or utility companies operating within them offer tax credits or rebates on the equipment and installation of these electric vehicle chargers. How does your state stack up? Have a look below.
Alaska EV charger tax incentives and rebates
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Credit – Chugach Electric Association (CEA)
- CEA provides eligible residential customers a $200 bill credit per residential EV charging station, up to two per household, for sharing information on EVs, EV charging stations, and average miles driven per year. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the CEA Electric Vehicles page.
Arizona electric vehicle charging station tax rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Tucson Electric Power (TEP)
- TEP offers residential customers a rebate of up to $500 for the purchase of a Level 2 or direct current fast charging (DCFC) station. Rebate amounts vary by EV charging station amperage. For more information, including how to apply, see the TEP EV Rebates website.
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Salt River Project (SRP)
- SRP offers residential customers a $250 rebate for the purchase of a qualifying Level 2 EV charging station. A $50 bill credit is available for customers who join the SRP EV Community. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the SRP EV Benefits and Savings website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Arizona Public Service Company (APS)
- APS offers residential customers a $250 rebate for the purchase of a qualifying Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the APS EV Smart Charger Rebate website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEH)
- MEH offers residential and commercial customers rebates for the purchase of networked Level 2 or direct current fast charging (DCFC) stations. Residential and commercial customers are eligible for rebates of $1,000 and $2,750, respectively. For more information, see the MEC EV Charging Rebate website.
California EV charging tax incentives
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station and Charging Incentive – Sonoma Clean Power (SCP)
- Qualified SCP customers are eligible to receive a free Level 2 EV charging station with Wi-Fi capabilities. Customers are responsible for shipping and installation costs. Customers may also receive $5 per month for connecting the EV charging station to the GridSavvy Rewards program. For more information, see SCP’s GridSavvy website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Burbank Water and Power (BWP)
- BWP provides rebates to commercial and residential customers toward the purchase of Level 2 EV charging stations.
- Commercial or multi-unit dwelling customers who purchase and install EV charging stations can receive up to $15,000 per EV charging station. Commercial customers in disadvantaged communities are eligible for higher rebate amounts.
- Residential customers who install a charger can receive up to $500 and will be placed on BWP’s time-of-use rate.
- Applications must be submitted no later than six months from the date of purchase for commercial customers, and no later than four months for residential customers. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted. For program guidelines and application materials, see the BWP Residential Electric Vehicle Charger Rebate and Lead the Charge websites.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Alameda Municipal Power (AMP)
- AMP provides rebates of up to $800 to residential customers and up to $5,000 to commercial customers toward the purchase of Level 2 EV charging station.
- Commercial customers are also eligible for a $500 rebate for every additional port, up to $3,000. Customers may apply for multiple rebates at a time. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, see the AMP Electric Vehicles website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates – Anaheim Public Utilities (APU)
- APU provides rebates for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers for the purchase and installation of Level 2 or Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations.
- Program participants may also receive up to $5,000 for sub-meter installation fees, $1,500 for city permit fees, and $2,000 for electric panel upgrade services. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, including how to apply, see the APU Personal EV Charger Rebate and Public EV Charger Rebate websites.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Liberty Utilities
- Liberty Utilities offers residential customers a rebate of $1,500 and commercial customers a rebate of $2,500 for the purchase and installation of EV charging stations at their home or small business. For more information, see Liberty’s Electric Vehicle Program website.
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – LADWP
- The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) offers a rebate up to $500 for the purchase and installation of qualified Level 2 EV charging stations, and a $250 rebate for the installation of a dedicated EV charging station meter. For more information, including program guidelines and application materials, see the LADWP Charge Up L.A.! website.
- Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – TID
- Turlock Irrigation District (TID) offers residential customers a $300 rebate for the installation of a qualifying Level 2 EV charging station. Low-income customers enrolled in the TID CARES Program are eligible for an additional rebate of $100 per charger. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the TID Residential Electric Vehicle Rebates and CARES Program website.
- All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – CCCE
- Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE) offers a rebate up to $10,000 for Level 2 EV charging stations installed at homes or workplaces. For more information, see the CCCE Electrify Your Ride website.
Colorado EV charging tax rebate
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – San Isabel Electric Association (SIEA)
- SIEA offers customers rebates for the purchase and installation of Level 2 and direct current fast charging (DCFC) stations. For more information, including how to apply, see the SIEA EV Education website.
- Rebates are available in the following amounts:
|Charger Type
|Rebate Amount
|Non-Networked Level 2
|50% of eligible costs,
up to $500
|Networked Level 2
|50% of eligible costs,
up to $1,000
|DC Fast Charger (DCFC) with 50 kilowatt (kW) peak output
|50% of eligible costs,
up to $3,000
|DCFC with 100 kW+ peak output
|50% of eligible costs,
up to $5,000
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate and Time-Of-Use (TOU) Rate – Xcel Energy
- Xcel Energy offers residential customers a rebate of up to $500 for the purchase and installation of a qualified Level 2 EV charging station. Income-qualified residents may receive up to $1,300. Income-qualified residents are households with income levels below 60% of Colorado’s median income, 200% of the relevant federal poverty level, or 80% of the area median income. To be eligible, customers must also enroll in a TOU rate. For more information, see the Xcel Energy EV Charger and Wiring Rebate website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program – Xcel Energy
- The Xcel Energy EV Accelerate at Home program provides residential customers with a Level 2 EV charging station for a monthly fee. The fee includes EV charging station installation and maintenance by an Xcel Energy electrician. For more information, see the Xcel Energy Driving Toward an Electric Future website.
Connecticut electric vehicle charging tax rebates
- Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – Groton Utilities
- Groton Utilities offers customers a $600 rebate for the installation of a qualifying Level 2 EV charging station. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, see the Groton Utilities EV Rebate Program website.
- Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – Norwich Public Utilities
- Norwich Public Utilities (NPU) offers rebates eligible customers for the purchase and installation of a qualified EV charging station. For more information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, see the NPU Electric Vehicle and Charging Rebate Program website.
- Rebates are available in the following amounts:
|Charging Station Type
|Rebate Amount
|Residential Level 2
|$1,000
|Commercial, workplace, or multi-family Level 2
|$3,000
|Commercial, public Level 2
|$4,000
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Eversource
- Eversource offers residential customers a rebate of up to $1,000 for the purchase and installation of a qualified Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, see the Eversource Charging Station Rebates website.
Delaware EV charging rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates
- As part of the Delaware Clean Transportation Incentive Program, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) offers rebates for new Level 2 EV charging stations purchased for use at public, workplace, commercial, and multi-unit dwelling (MUD) locations. Installation, labor, and other costs are not eligible.
- Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible applicants include MUDs, businesses, organizations, non-profits, government entities, schools, colleges, and universities. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, see the DNREC Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Rebates website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC)
- DEC offers a one-time $200 rebate, in the form of a billing credit and an additional $5 monthly billing credit to customers if they do not charge their plug-in electric vehicles during “Beat the Peak” alerts. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the DEC Beat the Peak website.
Florida electric vehicle charging tax rebates
- All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – KUA
- Kissimmee Utility Authority (KUA) provides a $100 rebate for the purchase and installation of a home EV charging station. The EV charging station must be installed by a licensed electrical contractor and must meet all state and local codes. Rebates are limited to one one EV charging station rebate per household. For more information, see the KUA Rebates and Participating Contractors website.
Georgia EV charging station rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Georgia Power
- Georgia Power offers residential customers a $250 rebate for Level 2 EV chargers installed between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2022. For more information, including eligible EV chargers and how to apply, see the Georgia Power Electric Vehicles website.
Indiana EV charging tax rebate
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Applied Energy Services (AES) Indiana
- AES Indiana offers residential customers a $250 rebate for the purchase of a new Level 2 EV charging station. Customers must enroll in a managed charging program. For more information, including a list of eligible EV charging stations, see the AES Indiana EV Managed Charging Program website.
Iowa electric vehicle charging rebate
- Commercial Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – MidAmerican Energy
- MidAmerican energy offers commercial customers a rebate of $1,500 for the purchase of Level 2 EV charging stations for public and workplace charging. Eligible EV charging stations must be installed between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. For more information, including additional eligibility requirements, see the MidAmerican Energy EV Rebates website.
Kansas EV charging station tax rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate and Time-Of-Use (TOU) Rate – Evergy
- Evergy offers residential customers a $250 rebate for the purchase of a Level 2 EV Charger. Evergy offers an additional $250 rebate when customers sign up for an EV TOU rate. To receive the additional rebate, Kansas Central region customers must enroll in either the EV Plan or the TOU Plan rate, and Kansas Metro region customers must enroll in the TOU Plan rate. For more information, including TOU rate option details, see the Evergy EV Charging Rebate website.
Louisiana EV chargers rebate
- EV Charging Station Rebate – Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO)
- SWEPCO offers residential customers a $250 rebate for the installation of an ENERGY STAR certified Level 2 EV charging station. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, including how to apply and funding availability, see the SWEPCO Level 2 Home EV Charging Station Rebate Program website.
Maryland Electric Vehicle charging tax rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate Program
- The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) offers a rebate to individuals, businesses, or state or local government entities for the costs of acquiring and installing qualified EV charging stations.
- Each entity that applies for a commercial rebate may receive up to 18% of the total program budget per fiscal year. Rebates will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the MEA EVSE Rebate Program website.
- Between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, the rebate may cover 40% of the costs of acquiring and installing qualified equipment, or up to the following amounts:
|Qualified Entity
|Rebate Amount
(per Charging Station)
|Residential
|$700
|Businesses, Nonprofits, Workplaces, Multi-Unit Dwellings,
and State or Local Government Entities
|$4,000
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate and Time-Of-Use (TOU) Rate – Pepco
- Pepco offers residential customers a rebate of up to 50% of the cost to purchase and install an eligible Level 2 EV charging station through the Plug-In Vehicle (PIV) Managed Charger Program.
- Pepco also offers a TOU rate to residential customers who own an EV. Customers that participate in the PIV Managed Charger Program are automatically enrolled in the EV TOU rate. A maximum of 100 customers may participate in the PIV Managed Charger Program and applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, including qualifying Level 2 EV chargers and how to apply, see the Pepco PIV Managed Charger Program website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates – Pepco
- Pepco provides rebates to residential and multifamily customers toward the purchase of qualified Level 2 EV charging stations. Pepco offers residential customers a $300 rebate for a Level 2 smart EV charging station. Only EV charging stations purchased and installed after July 1, 2019, are eligible.
- Pepco also offers customers that own or operate multifamily properties a rebate for 100% of the cost to purchase and install eligible Level 2 smart EV charging stations, up to $15,000 per station. Eligible customers may receive rebates for up to two EV charging stations. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, including how to apply, see the Pepco EVsmart website.
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – BGE
- Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) offers residential customers an annual credit of $50 for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 EV charging station. To be eligible, residential customers must charge EVs during off-peak hours. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, see the BGE EVsmart website.
- EV Charging Station Rebate and Time-Of-Use (TOU) Rate – Delmarva Power
- Delmarva Power offers residential customers a rebate of up to 50% of the cost to purchase and install an eligible Level 2 EV charging station through the Plug-In Vehicle (PIV) Managed Charger Program.
- Delmarva Power also offers a TOU rate to residential customers who own an EV. Customers that participate in the PIV Managed Charger Program are automatically enrolled in the EV TOU rate. A maximum of 100 customers may participate in the PIV Managed Charger Program and applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, see the Delmarva Power PIV Managed Charger Program website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates – Delmarva Power
- Delmarva Power provides rebates to residential and multifamily customers toward the purchase of qualified Level 2 EV charging stations. Delmarva Power offers residential customers a $300 rebate for a Level 2 smart EV charging station. Only EV charging stations purchased and installed after July 1, 2019, are eligible.
- Delmarva Power also offers customers that own or operate multi-family properties a rebate for 100% of the cost to purchase and install eligible Level 2 smart EV charging stations, up to $15,000 per station. Eligible customers may receive rebates for up to two EV charging stations. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, including how to apply, see the Delmarva Power EVsmart website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Residential Rebate – Potomac Edison
- Potomac Edison offers residential customers a $300 rebate for the purchase and installation of a qualified Level 2 EV charging station through the EV Driven Program. For more information, including eligibility and qualifying EV charging stations, see the EV Driven website.
Michigan EV charging station tax rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – DTE Energy
- DTE Energy offers a $500 rebate for the installation of a Level 2 EV charging station to qualified residential customers that purchase or lease an electric vehicle (EV) and enroll in the EV Charging Rates. For more information, see the DTE Energy Charging Forward website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Consumers Energy
- The Consumers Energy PowerMIDrive program offers rebates to residential and commercial customers who install Level 2 or direct current fast charging (DCFC) station.
- Residential customers are eligible for a $500 rebate to install a qualified Level 2 EV charging stations. Commercial customers installing qualified, publicly accessible EV charging stations are eligible for rebates up to $5,000 per Level 2 EV charging station and up to $70,000 per DCFC station installed. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the PowerMIDrive website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Holland Board of Public Works (HBPW)
- HBPW offers residential customers a $300 rebate for the purchase of a Level 2 EV charging station. The EV charging station must be ENERGY STAR certified, Wi-Fi compatible, and send monthly usage data to HBPW. Residential customers must also enroll in a time-of-use rate. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the HBPW Residential Rebates website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL)
- BWL offers a $1,000 rebate for the installation of a Level 2 EV charging station to residential customers who purchase or lease an electric vehicle. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the BWL EVs website.
- Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebate – Great Lakes Energy (GLE)
- GLE offers residential customers a $500 rebate for the purchase of a networked Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, including application materials, see the GLE Energy Wise website.
Minnesota electric vehicle tax rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate and Time-Of-Use (TOU) Rate – DEA
- Dakota Electric Association (DEA) offers a TOU rate to members with electric vehicles (EVs) enrolled in the ChargeWise program. To be eligible for the TOU rate, a ChargeWise circuit is required.
- DEA’s Revolt initiative offers customers the ability to power an EV with 100% wind energy for the lifetime of the vehicle.
- Dakota Electric also offers a rebate of up to $500 for the installation of Level 1 or Level 2 EV charging station. To be eligible for the rebate, EVs must use a separate sub-metered circuit. For more information, visit the Dakota Electric ChargeWise website.
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates – Connexus Energy
- Connexus Energy offers a rebate of up to $500 to residential customers toward the installation of a qualified Level 2 EV charging station. Eligible applicants must enroll in a time-of-use rate.
- Connexus Energy also offers a $800 discount on EV charging stations purchased from the EnergyWise Minnesota store. For more information, see the Conexus Energy EV website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate and Time-Of-Use (TOU) Rate – LREC
- Lake Region Electric Cooperative (LREC) offers a TOU rate to members with EVs enrolled in the ChargeWise program. To be eligible for the TOU rate, vehicles must use a separate sub-metered circuit.
- LREC offers customers the ability to power an EV with 100% wind energy for the lifetime of the vehicle.
- LREC also offers a rebate of up to $500 for the installation of Level 1 or Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, see the LREC ChargeWise website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate and Time-Of-Use Rate – Otter Tail Power
- Otter Tail Power Company offers a TOU rate to residential customers with electric vehicles. The TOU rate only applies to electricity used to charge the EV.
- Otter Tail Power Company also offers a $400 rebate for the installation of a Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, see the Otter Tail Power Company website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Runestone Electric Association
- Runestone Electric Association offers rebates to residential customers of up to $500 for the installation of Level 2 EV charging station. To receive the full rebate, eligible applicants must enroll EV charging stations on a time-of-use rate (TOU).
- EV charging stations not installed on TOU rate will receive $250. For more information, see the Runestone Electric Association EV website.
Mississippi EV charging station rebate
- Residential Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebate – Mississippi Power
- Mississippi Power also offers a rebate of up to $250 Level 2 EV charging stations. For more information, including terms and conditions, see the Mississippi Power EV website.
Missouri electric vehicle charging tax rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Evergy
- Evergy offers a $500 rebate for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 EV charging station to qualified residential customers that purchase or lease an EV and enroll in a time-of-use rate. For more information, see the Evergy EV Charging Rebate website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Kirkwood Electric
- Kirkwood Electric offers residential and business customers a $300 rebate for the installation of a Level 2 EV charging station. Applicants are limited to one rebate per location annually. For more information, see the Kirkwood Electric Energy Efficiency website.
Nebraska electric vehicle charging rebates
- All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebates – NPPD
- Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) offers residential customers a $500 rebate for the installation of an eligible Level 2 EV charging station. Participants must purchase the EV charging station through NPPD. NPPD also offers residential customers an additional rebate of up to $400 for the pre-wiring necessary for EV charging station installation. Eligible residential customers include single- and multi-family residences.
- NPPD offers commercial customers a 50% reimbursement for the installation of a public Level 2 or direct current fast charging (DCFC) station and a 100% reimbursement, up to $1,000, for the construction of conduit necessary to support EV charging station installations. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including eligible EV charging stations and how to apply, see the NPPD Incentives & Programs website.
- All-Electric Vehicle and EV Charging Station Rebate – SPPD
- Southern Public Power District (SPPD) offers residential customers a $500 rebate for the installation of an eligible Level 2 EV charging station. SPPD also offers residential customers an additional rebate of up to $400 for the pre-wiring necessary for EV charging station installation. Eligible residential customers include single- and multi-family residences.
- SPPD offers commercial customers a 50% reimbursement for the installation of a public Level 2 or direct current fast charging (DCFC) station and a 100% reimbursement, of up to $1,000, for the construction of conduit necessary to support EV charging station installations. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including eligible EV charging stations and how to apply, see the SPPD Incentive Programs website.
Nevada EV charging tax rebates
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – NV Energy
- NV Energy offers residential customers a rebate of up to $500 for the purchase of a Level 2 EV charging station. Rebates are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, see the NV Energy Electric Vehicles website.
New Hampshire electric vehicle charging rebate
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates – New Hampshire Electric Co-op (NHEC)
- NHEC offers residential customers a rebate of $300 to install Level 2 EV charging stations. Customers may receive a maximum of two rebates. For more information, including eligibility and how to apply, see the NHEC Drive Electric website.
New Jersey EV charging tax rebates
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installation Rebate – PSE&G
- PSE&G offers residential customers a rebate of up to $1,500 for the behind the meter installation of a Level 2 EV charging station. Participants may also be eligible for a rebate of up to $5,000 for pole-to-meter utility service upgrades. For more information, see the PSE&G Electric Vehicle Charging Program website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates – Atlantic City Electric (ACE)
- ACE offers make-ready rebates to residential, multi-unit dwelling (MUD), commercial, and fleet customers for the installation of Level 2 EV charging stations. Additionally, make-ready rebates are available for publicly accessible Level 2 and direct current fast charging (DCFC) stations. MUD customers include residents and commercial entities controlling the property.
- MUD customers in overburdened communities are eligible for a rebate of up to $6,700 per port. For more information, including eligibility requirements and overburdened community locations, see the ACE EVsmart residential, multi-family, public, workplace & fleet rebates website.
- Rebates are available in the following amounts:
|Location
|Charger Type
|Max Rebate Amount
|Max # of Eligible Stations/Ports
|Residential
|Level 2
|$1,000 per EV charging station; up to 50% of the eligible costs
|1 charging station
|MUD
|Level 2
|$5,000 per port; up to 75% of eligible costs
|10 ports
|Workplace
|Level 2
|$4,500 per port; up to 50% of eligible costs
|10 ports
|Fleets
|Level 2
|$2,500 per port; up to 50% of eligible costs
|10 ports
|Public
|Level 2
|$4,500 per port; up to 50% of eligible costs
|2 ports
|Public
|DCFC
|$60,000 per port; up to 90% of eligible costs
|2 ports
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates – Jersey Central Power & Light
- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) offers rebates of up to $5,500 to residential customers for the installation of make-ready Level 2 EV charging stations. Residential customers may also receive bill credits for charging during off-peak hours. For more information, see the JCP&L EV Driven Program website.
New Mexico EV charging tax rebate
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Powering New Mexico (PNM)
- PNM offers residential customers a $300 rebate for the purchase of a Level 2 ENERGY STAR certified EV charging station. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the PNM EV Discounts and Rebates website.
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates – El Paso Electric (EPE)
- EPE offers residential customers a $500 rebate to purchase a qualified Level 2 EV charging stations and a $2,300 rebate for low-income customers to purchase and install a qualified Level 2 EV charging station. Low-income customers are households with income equal to or less than 200% of the federal poverty level. Eligible Level 2 EV charging stations must be ENERGY STAR certified, networked, and have Wi-Fi or cellular capabilities. For more information, see the EPE Residential Programs website.
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Xcel Energy
- Xcel Energy offers residential customers a rebate of up to $500 for the installation of a dedicated electrical circuit to support a Level 2 EV charging station. Income-eligible applicants may receive a rebate of up to $2,500. For more information, see the Xcel Energy Driving Toward an Electric Future website.
New York electric vehicle charging rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – PSEG Long Island
- Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) Long Island offers a $400 rebate to residential customers who install a smart, Level 2 EV charging station between August 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.
- Any eligible chargers purchased before August 1, 2022 qualify for a rebate of $500.
- Funds are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to two rebates per year, per residential account. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, including how to apply, see the PSEG Long Island Smart Charger Rebate website.
North Carolina EV charging tax rebates
- EV Charging Rebate and TOU Rate – Randolph Electric Membership Corporation (EMC)
- Randolph EMC’s Electric Vehicle Utility Program (REVUP) offers residential customers a rebate of $500 for the purchase of qualified Level 2 electric vehicle charging station. Rebates are available to the first 50 applicants on a first-come, first served basis. REVUP also offers a TOU rate to residential customers that own or lease a plug-in electric vehicle. For more information, see the REVUP website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC)
- Cape Hatteras Electric Co-Op (CHEC) offers a bill credit of $100 to residential customers who install a Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, including how to apply, see the CHEC Electric Vehicles website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Energy United
- Energy United offers residential customers a $500 rebate for the installation of a Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, including how to apply, see the Energy United Appliance Rebate website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Surry-Yadkin Membership Corporation (SYEMC)
- SYEMC offers residential members a rebate of $500 to purchase an EV charging station. For more information, see the SYEMC Member Rebates website.
Ohio electric vehicle charging rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Firelands Electric Cooperative (FEC)
- FEC offers rebates of $250 to members who install Level 2 EV charging station(s) at a home, office, or other building. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the FEC Electric Vehicle Charger Rebates website.
Oklahoma EV charger tax rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO)
- PSO offers a rebate of up to $250 to residential customers for an Energy Star certified Level 2 EV charging station. Eligible charging stations must be new and purchased in Oklahoma. For more information, including the application, see the PSO EV Charger website.
Oregon electric vehicle charging tax rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Installation Rebate – Central Lincoln
- Central Lincoln offers residential and commercial customers a rebate of $250 to purchase a Level 2 EV charging station. Applicants are limited to one rebate per location. For more information, including the application, please visit the Central Lincoln website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebates – Eugene Water & Electric Board (EWEB)
- EWEB offers rebates for residential and commercial customers to install EV charging stations. Residential customers may receive a rebate of up to $500 for one Level 2 EV charging station.
- Commercial customers may receive rebates up to 50% of equipment and installation costs for publicly available Level 2 EV charging stations and direct current fast charging (DCFC) stations. Maximum rebate awards are $1,500 for Level 2 EV charging stations and $15,000 for DCFC stations. For more information, including eligibility and application details, visit the EWEB Electric Vehicle Incentives for Businesses website.
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Portland General Electric (PGE)
- PGE offers residential customers a rebate of $500 for the purchase of a Level 2 EV charging station. Customers that earn up to 80% median income for their household size are eligible for a rebate of $1,000. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the PGE Home EV Charging Rebates website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Consumers Power Inc. (CPI)
- CPI offers customers a $200 rebate for qualifying EV charging stations. For more information, including eligibility requirements and qualifying EV charging stations, see the CPI Electric Vehicle Charger Rebate website.
South Carolina electric vehicle charger rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Santee Cooper
- Santee Cooper offers residential customers a rebate of up to $500 for the purchase of a qualified Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, see the Santee Cooper Electric Vehicles website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Duke Energy
- Duke Energy offers a $500 rebate and monthly credit of $13.87 to residential customers that install a Level 2 EV charging station and agree to charge their EV during off-peak hours. For more information, see the Duke Energy EV Home Charger Rebate website.
Tennessee EV charging tax rebate
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Knoxville Utility Board (KUB)
- KUB offers residential customers rebate up to $400 for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, including the application, please visit the KUB Electric Vehicle website.
Texas electric vehicle charging tax rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Incentive – Austin Energy
- Austin Energy offers residential customers who own an electric vehicle a rebate of 50% of the cost to purchase and install a qualified Level 2 EV charging station, up to $1,200. For more information, see the Austin Energy Home Charging website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – United Cooperative Services (UCS)
- UCS offers residential customers a rebate of 50% of the cost to install a Level 2 EV charging station, up to $500. For more information, see the UCS Energy Rebate Programs website.
- EV Charging Station Rebate – Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO)
- SWEPCO offers residential customers a $250 rebate for the installation of an Energy Star certified Level 2 EV charging station. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, including how to apply, see the SWEPCO Level 2 Home EV Charging Station Rebate Program website.
Utah EV charging tax rebates
- Non-Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Rocky Mountain Power
- Rocky Mountain Power provides rebates to non-residential and multi-family customers toward the purchase of Level 2 and direct current fast charging (DCFC) station. Customers installing Level 2 EV charging stations may receive a rebate of 75% of equipment cost, up to $1,000 for single port stations and $1,500 for multi-port stations. Customers installing DCFC stations may receive a rebate of 75% of equipment and installation cost, up to $30,000 for single port stations and $42,000 for multi-port stations.
- Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, see the Rocky Mountain Power Utah Electric Vehicle Incentives website.
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Rocky Mountain Power
- Rocky Mountain Power offers residential customers a rebate of up to $200 for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 EV charging station. Customers may receive one Level 2 rebate per electric vehicle owned. For more information, see the Rocky Mountain Power Utah Electric Vehicle Incentives website.
Vermont electric vehicle charger rebates
- Electric Vehicle Time-Of-Use (TOU) Rate and EV Charging Rebate – BED
- Burlington Electric Department (BED) offers a TOU rate to residential customers who own an EV. To qualify, customers must install a WiFi enabled EV charging station.
- BED also offers a rebate of up to $900 for the purchase and installation of a qualifying Wifi enabled EV charging stations for customers that have enrolled in BED’s Residential EV Rate. Eligible applicants must have purchased an EV charging station within 60 days of the acquisition of the EV. For more information, see the BED EV Rate website.
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Incentive – Green Mountain Power (GMP)
- GMP residential customers are eligible for a free Level 2 EV charging station when they purchase a new or pre-owned plug-in electric vehicle. For more information about these incentives, see the GMP In-Home Level 2 EV Charger website.
Virginia EV charging station rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Residential Rebate – Dominion Energy
- Dominion Energy offers residential customers a rebate of $125 for the purchase of a new Level 2 EV charging station. To be eligible, customers must enroll in Dominion Energy’s demand response program and register a qualifying EV charging station. Customers will also receive an annual payment of $40 on the anniversary of their enrollment in the demand response program. For more information, including additional eligibility requirements, see the Dominion Energy EV Charger Rewards website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Danville Utilities
- Danville Utilities offers residential customers a $200 rebate for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 EV charging station. Eligible applicants must also be enrolled in a time-of-use rate. For more information, including additional eligibility requirements, see the Danville Utilities EV Charger website.
Washington electric vehicle charging tax rebates
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Snohomish Public Utility District
- Snohomish Public Utility District offers residential customers a $500 rebate for the purchase and installation of qualified Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, see the PUD Electric Vehicle website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Clark Public Utilities (CPU)
- CPU offers customers rebates for the purchase and installation of Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, including funding availability, see the CPU Residential Electric Vehicle website and the CPU Commercial and Industrial Electric Vehicle website.
- Rebates are available in the following amounts:
|Eligible Customers
|Charging Station Type
|Rebate Amount
|Residential
|Non-Energy Star certified; not Wi-Fi enabled
|$100
|Residential
|Mobile connector for 240V outlet
|$100
|Residential, Commercial, Industrial
|Energy Star certified; Wi-Fi enabled
|$500
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Tacoma Public Utility (TPU)
- TPU offers residential customers a $400 rebate, in the form of bill credit, for the installation of a Level 2 EV charging station, a smart splitter, or a 240-volt outlet. Applicants may receive one rebate per installation, up to $600 total. For more information, see the TPU EV Charging website.
West Virginia EV charging station rebates
- Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Appalachian Power
- Appalachian Power offers residential customers a rebate of up to $500 for the purchase and installation of an Energy Star certified Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, see the Appalachian Power Charge Forward website.
Wisconsin electric vehicle charger tax rebates
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Barron Electric Cooperative (BEC)
- BEC offers residential customers rebates for the full cost of a Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, see the BEC Residential Programs website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative (CVEC)
- CVEC offers customers a $400 rebate to purchase and install a new Level 2 EV charging station. All rebate documentation must be submitted within three months of the EV charging station purchase. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, see the CVEC Rebates website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Clark Electric Cooperative (CEC)
- CEC offers customers a $400 rebate to purchase and install a new Level 2 EV charging station. Rebates is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the CEC Rebates and Incentives website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – East Central Energy (ECE)
- ECE offers residential customers a $750 rebate to install a Level 2 EV charging station on a time-of-use or off-peak storage electricity rate. For more information, see the ECE Residential Rebates website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Price Electric Cooperative
- Price Electric Cooperative offers residential customers a $500 rebate to customers who purchase and install a Level 2 EV charging station. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including application details, see the Price Electric Cooperative Rebates website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Riverland Energy Cooperative (REC)
- REC offers residential customers a $400 rebate to purchase and install a Level 2 EV charging station. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including application details, see the REC Rebates website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services (PPCS)
- PPCS offers residential customers a $400 rebate to purchase and install a Level 2 EV charging station. Rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, see the PPCS Programs & Rebates website.
- Electric Vehicle Charging Station Rebate – Alliant Energy
- Alliant Energy offers residential customers a $750 rebate to purchase and install a Level 2 EV charging station. For more information, including application details, see the Alliant Energy Rebates website.
Other interesting electric vehicle tax credits at the state level
In addition to the credits and rebates for purchases of EVs and chargers, a few states have enacted additional legislation to support EV adoption. You can check them out below.
Delaware offers V2G tax credits for electric vehicle owners
- Vehicle-to-Grid Energy Credit
- Retail electricity customers with at least one grid-integrated EV may qualify to receive kilowatt-hour credits for energy discharged to the grid from the EV’s battery at the same rate that the customer pays to charge the battery. A grid-integrated EV is defined as a battery-powered motor vehicle that has the ability for two-way power flow between the vehicle and the electric grid as well as communications hardware and software that allow for external control of battery charging and discharging. (Reference Delaware Code Title 26, Chapter 10, Section 1001 and 1014g)
Electric vehicle owners in DC can get up to $1,000 in tax credits for chargers
- Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Conversion and Infrastructure Tax Credit
- Businesses and individuals are eligible for an income tax credit of 50% of the equipment and labor costs for the conversion of qualified AFVs, up to $19,000 per vehicle. A tax credit is also available for 50% of the equipment and labor costs for the purchase and installation of alternative fuel infrastructure on qualified AFV fueling property. The maximum credit is $1,000 per residential electric vehicle charging station, and $10,000 per publicly accessible AFV fueling station. Qualified alternative fuels include, ethanol blends of at least 85%, natural gas, propane, biodiesel, electricity, and hydrogen. For more information, see the Office of Tax and Revenue website.
North Carolina
- Electric School Bus and Infrastructure Rebate – Duke Energy
- Duke Energy offers school districts a rebate for the purchase of electric school buses and to host utility-owned charging infrastructure. For more information, including eligibility requirements, see the Duke Energy Park and Plug website.
Utah residents don’t have to pay tax on electricity used to charge their EV
- Propane and Electricity Tax Exemptions
- Propane and electricity used to operate motor vehicles are exempt from state motor fuel taxes. For more information, see the Utah State Tax Commission Fuel Taxes website.
Other resources to learn about electric vehicle tax credits
Between our federal electric vehicle tax credit breakdown and the details above, you should have an arsenal or information at your disposal to determine what you may and not qualify for in the US. That being said, it never hurts to seek more information if you so choose. Knowledge is power.
Much of the data above was gathered from the Alternative Fuels Data Center – an impeccable resource that allows you to tap or click your respective state and research what options might be available to you and your electric vehicle.
Speaking of which, when you do decide on the ideal electric vehicle for you, be sure to double check if it qualifies for federal tax credits, which can be combined with your benefits at the state level to maximize your money back.
As you may have noticed, we’ve included links to each and every website pertaining to a given tax credit, rebate, or exemption for electric vehicles or their chargers. You can click each to learn more and explore further to see if there are any other benefits available to your in your state.
We hope with knowledge, you’ll be able to maximize your cash back on your electric vehicle and/or charger purchase, whether its through a tax credit or rebate. Good luck!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.