A new factory in South Carolina will make up to 10,000 EV chargers a year

Global EV charging infrastructure company ABB E-mobility today announced that it will spend $4 million to open an EV charger factory in Columbia, South Carolina.

The new South Carolina facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 EV chargers per year. The chargers, which will range from 20 kW to 180 kW in power, are intended for public use, school buses, and fleets.

The Columbia-made chargers could be ready to go to market as early as next year.

Columbia Regional Business Report notes that “the new facility will be located inside an existing structure at 1000 Technology Drive in West Columbia, inside the CAE Industrial Park one mile from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.”

ABB’s US headquarters is in Cary, North Carolina. Its South Carolina-manufactured EV chargers will meet the Federal Highway Administration’s proposed Buy America Act framework as well as the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program’s requirements.

Bob Stojanovic, vice president for ABB E-mobility in North America, said:

The need for investment in the US e-mobility sector has never been greater, as 18 million EVs are expected to be on US roads by 2030. Expanding our US manufacturing operations will allow us to better serve our customers and help advance the adoption of EVs from private vehicles to public transportation and fleets.

Globally, ABB E-mobility manufactures a large offering of chargers, from residential charging to heavy-duty truck charging. Its existing US manufacturing operations produce transit bus chargers that range from 150 kW to 450 kW.

The White House noted in a Fact Sheet today that just in 2022, companies have announced over $700 million to support EV charging.

