Cut for 130 minutes with EGO’s 21-inch 56V electric mower at $549 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of filling a mower with gas before cutting the lawn? Maybe you’ve wanted to get an electric mower but didn’t want to have to deal with multiple batteries? Well, EGO’s premium 21-inch 56V mower can cut for up to 130 minutes per charge since it includes two batteries, and the fast charger means that you can have one plugged in while you’re using the other as well. It’s on sale for $100 off from its normal going rate, and today’s discount drops the kit down to $549 which is the lowest price that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Cut your whole yard on one charge with EGO’s 56V mower

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower for $549 shipped. Coming in at a full $100 below its normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention and all-time low that we’ve tracked. With two included 4Ah batteries in the package, you’ll enjoy a total of 130 minutes of runtime before it’s time to call it quits for the day. The fast charger also has the ability to top off batteries faster than normal, meaning if you need a little more than 130 minutes. You’ll find that this mower has a self-propelled motor which can propel it at up to 3.1 MPH so you don’t have to worry about pushing it up hills or around the yard. The built-in LED headlights also allow you to mow day or night and this model is built with a weather-resistant construction. You won’t need gas or oil either to use EGO’s 56V mower, which means you won’t have to worry about

Husqvarna’s Automower 415X electric robot mower falls to new low at $1,680

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 415X Electric Battery-powered Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,679.99 shipped. This is down $228 from its list price and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked, delivering only the second discount since it was launched in May. Designed to mow up to 0.4 acres without you having to lift a finger, this robotic helper is completely automated. There’s a built-in GPS module so it can track where it’s been and what it has left to do. You can use the smartphone app to create scheduling, adjust settings, track the mower’s location, and check its status as well. Plus, you can create work areas and stay-out zones from the app to ensure this robot doesn’t wander where it doesn’t belong. Husqvarna’s Automower 415X is weatherproof and can navigate through small areas while also handling up to 40-degree slopes. All of this happens without a single drop of gas or oil as well, making it a green alternative to traditional mowers.

Segway’s all-new SuperScooter GT electric scooters see pre-order discounts from $2,700

Segway’s all-new electric SuperScooter lineup may not be officially shipping until the end of next month, but for those who pre-order the all-new releases, there are some added savings attached. Now available directly from Segway, the new SuperScooter GT1 is down to $2,699.99 shipped with some added goodies thrown in. Normally fetching $2,800, today’s offer marks the first chance to save since the electric scooter left its crowdfunding campaign and delivers $100 in cash savings on top of the added value of the bundled accessories.

Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires.

New Tesla deals

